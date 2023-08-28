Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Decision Jailing Him Ahead of Trial: Reuters

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who will oversee the entire trial that will take place in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, had previously revoked the FTX founder’s bail saying that he tried to tamper with witnesses, including former FTX.US general counsel Ryne Miller and former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison. Bankman-Fried’s attorneys said they would appeal at the same hearing, and tried unsuccessfully to keep him out of jail until the appeal was heard.