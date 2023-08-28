Binance’s Belgian Customers to Use Polish Entity In Bid to Escape Regulators’ Ban

Bitcoin
$26,107.95-0.13%
Ethereum
$1,649.26-0.47%
Binance Coin
$217.95-0.30%
XRP
$0.52155258-2.23%
Cardano
$0.26389094-0.20%
Dogecoin
$0.06334373-1.23%
Solana
$20.59-1.20%
Tron
$0.07726046-0.18%
Polkadot
$4.55+0.24%
Polygon
$0.56580412-0.01%
Toncoin
$1.52-0.08%
Litecoin
$65.22-0.87%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000807-0.79%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,110.93-0.23%
Bitcoin Cash
$191.89-1.34%
Avalanche
$10.27-0.41%
Uniswap
$4.71+0.88%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.79-0.77%
Stellar
$0.11949571-2.03%
Chainlink
$6.01-0.21%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.20%
TrueUSD
$0.99845894-0.27%
Monero
$143.24-0.98%
OKB
$43.22+0.16%
Ethereum Classic
$15.85-0.90%
Cosmos
$7.23+0.34%
Hedera
$0.05591687-4.71%
Internet Computer
$3.49-1.99%
Filecoin
$3.39+2.16%
Quant
$102.38-1.61%
Lido DAO
$1.60-1.80%
Cronos
$0.05249800+2.63%
Aptos
$5.72-1.45%
Arbitrum
$0.94605464-2.78%
VeChain
$0.01596257-0.41%
NEAR Protocol
$1.19-0.55%
Optimism
$1.42-3.70%
Maker
$1,045.05-1.88%
Aave
$58.16+0.54%
The Graph
$0.08960563+0.01%
Algorand
$0.09581175-0.37%
Kaspa
$0.03565975-3.12%
USDD
$0.99660602-0.09%
XDC Network
$0.05214652+1.59%
Synthetix
$2.12+0.71%
The Sandbox
$0.32128464-2.01%
Tezos
$0.70400000+0.87%
EOS
$0.59066152-0.84%
MultiverseX
$25.31-0.84%
Stacks
$0.45757372-3.00%
Immutable X
$0.57152586-0.99%
Axie Infinity
$4.84-1.33%
Theta
$0.61734032-2.11%
Bitcoin SV
$31.41-0.53%
Injective Protocol
$6.91-3.57%
Fantom
$0.20308433-0.71%
Decentraland
$0.30047148-0.51%
Radix
$0.05256133-0.55%
ApeCoin
$1.45+1.14%
GateToken
$3.83-1.12%
Render Token
$1.40-1.39%
NEO
$7.21-0.39%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99230499-0.68%
Gala
$0.01956804-0.37%
Kava.io
$0.68015415-1.15%
PAX Gold
$1,908.71+0.17%
Flow
$0.45786101-0.71%
eCash
$0.00002394-1.21%
Rocket Pool
$23.12-2.98%
Klaytn
$0.13742239-2.44%
Frax Share
$5.95-0.05%
THORChain
$1.45-3.07%
Chiliz
$0.06190114-3.38%
KuCoin Token
$4.39-2.18%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48128710+4.60%
IOTA
$0.14859710-0.92%
Casper
$0.03621118-0.85%
Sui
$0.54856346-7.04%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-1.71%
Huobi Token
$2.45-0.38%
dYdX
$2.18+0.32%
Mina
$0.39292806+0.55%
Luna Classic
$0.00006225-0.94%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84558401-2.06%
GMX
$37.37-0.26%
Nexo
$0.59235642+0.02%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.07%
Flare
$0.01372201+1.18%
Dash
$26.08+0.38%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.29-5.30%
Woo Network
$0.16872301-0.99%
Compound
$41.95-1.97%
Zilliqa
$0.01678722-0.92%
Arweave
$4.29-0.66%
Astar
$0.05890477-3.15%
PancakeSwap
$1.28-0.67%
Gnosis
$102.65-1.60%
Conflux
$0.12558675+1.39%
1inch Network
$0.25029567+0.40%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17274000+0.20%
Enjin
$0.24407642+0.31%
Illuvium
$42.59+0.03%
Helium
$1.67-2.49%
Osmosis
$0.38163034+0.00%
Qtum
$2.18-1.27%
Loopring
$0.18310905+0.20%
Convex Finance
$2.83+0.98%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.89-3.56%
SingularityNET
$0.18093295-0.71%
NEM
$0.02476325-1.87%
Celo
$0.42888295-0.69%
Mask Network
$2.65-3.31%
Fetch.ai
$0.20844533-2.52%
SafePal
$0.51203501-2.65%
Zcash
$25.20+1.12%
Livepeer
$7.19-6.11%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.99-0.44%
Oasis Network
$0.04079540+1.04%
Decred
$13.24-4.09%
BLUR
$0.22669439+8.14%
Ankr
$0.01985184-0.75%
Beldex
$0.03488125-0.52%
Holo
$0.00106832-1.40%
Yearn Finance
$5,703.01-0.26%
Ravencoin
$0.01565175+0.89%
Wemix
$0.57221363-0.37%
Stepn
$0.16300220-2.76%
Kusama
$19.57+1.11%
FLOKI
$0.00001767-0.61%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.20%
Golem
$0.16821818-2.00%
JasmyCoin
$0.00345999+3.13%
Audius
$0.14963696-1.54%
Aragon
$4.12-3.76%
ICON
$0.16887810-1.71%
Worldcoin
$1.23-5.62%
Waves
$1.52-0.85%
Balancer
$3.52-0.23%
SXP
$0.26109636-2.83%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41529764-0.65%
EthereumPoW
$1.38-4.71%
Siacoin
$0.00287903-2.67%
Band Protocol
$1.10+6.85%
Moonbeam
$0.19959726+0.15%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18215898-0.19%
Merit Circle
$0.30585644-0.78%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31782794-1.35%
Wax
$0.04053033-1.91%
Axelar
$0.35517055-0.37%
Biconomy
$0.20675691-2.93%
IoTeX
$0.01384567+0.33%
Harmony
$0.01015740-0.05%
Polymath Network
$0.13510000-3.29%
TerraUSD
$0.01237639-1.51%
Kadena
$0.48915691-3.13%
Sushiswap
$0.60234224+1.09%
DigiByte
$0.00694361-0.41%
Stargate Finance
$0.55647146+0.09%
Amp
$0.00193596-1.06%
Gains Network
$3.49+0.35%
Core
$0.67634550-3.25%
Skale
$0.02213930-0.54%
Lisk
$0.71126778-3.27%
UMA Protocol
$1.38-0.69%
Horizen
$6.93-2.67%
Kyber Network
$0.52302124-4.02%
API3
$1.07+18.87%
Cartesi
$0.12116748-1.29%
Nervos Network
$0.00270169-0.24%
OriginTrail
$0.22347579-1.60%
PlayDapp
$0.15058295-3.07%
Bitgert
$0.00000021-0.40%
Joe
$0.23565931+2.41%
Nano
$0.60209114-1.52%
Synapse
$0.41313518-1.71%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.25-0.94%
Liquity
$0.79769791-0.92%
Coin98
$0.12962470+1.11%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+6.74%
iExec RLC
$0.98364801+2.56%
Steem
$0.16089377-2.02%
Numeraire
$11.15-2.88%
Radiant Capital
$0.23433817-0.70%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01357056-1.53%
OMG Network
$0.47521862-1.49%
Radicle
$1.32-0.11%
Marlin
$0.00808058+0.05%
Celer Network
$0.01149091+1.80%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.78138762+1.81%
Dent
$0.00063542-0.83%
Bancor
$0.41666708+1.98%
WINkLink
$0.00006270-0.22%
Powerledger
$0.13933653-2.61%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00143526-1.62%
Syscoin
$0.08252664-1.78%
Hashflow
$0.33485150-1.04%
Galxe
$1.25+7.17%
Secret
$0.26999649-1.90%
Civic
$0.07093137-1.86%
Stormx
$0.00516031-3.26%
Verge
$0.00339091+0.06%
Sweat Economy
$0.00702116+1.92%
SPACE ID
$0.18992920+2.48%
Celsius
$0.12820517+4.18%
Bifrost
$0.03862637-4.66%
NKN
$0.08249566-2.71%
MOBOX
$0.25433145-2.45%
Gitcoin
$0.87026010+0.96%
MetisDAO
$12.03-1.65%
Chromia
$0.09139638+2.25%
Sun Token
$0.00534001-1.12%
Request
$0.06465896-2.91%
COTI
$0.03897415+0.17%
Keep Network
$0.08640222-1.95%
Ren
$0.04745442-1.91%
Spell Token
$0.00039565+0.12%
WazirX
$0.10203847+0.80%
Bluzelle
$0.10876656-6.06%
XYO Network
$0.00319576-0.13%
Verasity
$0.00424509+0.02%
Boba Network
$0.12043849-0.92%
Aavegotchi
$0.79885371-2.75%
Raydium
$0.17867913-1.81%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21312909-3.77%
ARPA
$0.04012969-1.05%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.61+15.15%
Badger DAO
$2.00-0.54%
Rally
$0.00776423+2.32%
Adventure Gold
$0.49182618-2.45%
Origin Protocol
$0.07397190+0.74%
Alien Worlds
$0.00999072+0.70%
Orchid
$0.06147707-3.22%
Maple
$4.58-3.41%
MOON
$0.33866603-0.67%
SuperRare
$0.05745762-2.11%
CEEK VR
$0.04260869-0.49%
LCX
$0.04541139-0.42%
LooksRare
$0.06256257+1.76%
TrueFi
$0.03150002-0.91%
Index Chain
$0.04389379+1.15%
Moonriver
$4.42+1.36%
Storj
$0.23039108-2.27%
RACA
$0.00009780-1.55%
Voyager Token
$0.10988504-0.63%
GAS
$2.27-0.98%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.42278805+4.32%
Reef
$0.00133363+2.31%
Saitama
$0.00063357+1.29%
Ethernity
$1.43-1.29%
Travala.com
$0.51533157-2.44%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11889924-4.23%
Polkastarter
$0.25595865-2.65%
DIA
$0.22253695+0.71%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.56-2.59%
CLV
$0.03155651-1.89%
Keep3rV1
$45.71+0.91%
Enzyme
$15.37-3.96%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18821890-3.59%
Virtua
$0.02005864-1.53%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13718512+0.67%
Alchemix
$10.69-3.00%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.70%
Star Atlas
$0.00148432+0.16%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077188-3.64%
BarnBridge
$2.07-2.76%
MXC
$0.00767358-0.30%
district0x
$0.02343493-1.95%
Velas
$0.00702163-9.01%
0x
$0.17028945-1.81%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.02-0.63%
Decentral Games
$0.01981386-1.39%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000073+1.78%
Harvest Finance
$21.10-1.51%
Serum
$0.03775162-6.54%
StaFi
$0.23896609+0.64%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00313536+0.35%
Bonk
$0.00000026-1.11%
Rarible
$0.94818142-0.81%
Augur
$1.23+0.17%
Tokemak
$0.51571501-0.52%
Tamadoge
$0.00789343-7.21%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00994591-2.81%
Quantstamp
$0.00999355+0.36%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01380470-3.00%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03970066-1.74%
FTX Token
$1.03-1.81%
Braintrust
$0.31618287+2.51%
Pepe
$0.00000088-2.31%
BitDAO
$0.44178152+2.57%
Threshold
$0.01791951-2.94%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08109156+0.12%
Human
$0.04400753-3.32%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.02%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11+0.31%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.16%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.05%
Tether
$0.99930078-0.06%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.24%
Dai
$1.00+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Binance’s Belgian Customers to Use Polish Entity In Bid to Escape Regulators’ Ban

National financial authority FSMA told the company in June to cease serving Belgian customers from outside the European bloc

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconAug 28, 2023 at 2:36 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 28, 2023 at 2:40 p.m. UTC
(Patrick Robert Doyle/Unsplash)

(Patrick Robert Doyle/Unsplash)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

Binance's Belgian customers can continue using the crypto exchange two months after being ordered to cease operations by the country's local regulator.

In June, Belgium’s Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) told Binance, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, it had to quit the country, as it was not allowed to serve Belgians from outside the European Economic Area (EEA). Belgian customers will now be routed via a Polish entity to escape that effort by regulators to chase the crypto company out of Belgium, the company said on Monday.

Belgian customers will be put into “withdrawals-only” mode if they don’t agree to the terms of use for Binance Poland sp. z o.o., an entity registered within the European Union, and hence in the EEA, the company said in a message to clients which was briefly posted on its website before being amended to exclude the "withdrawals-only" detail.

Consistent EU rules known as the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA) will take effect in 2024, but before then many individual EU members have their own rulebooks for the sector. Binance has already left the Netherlands after regulatory problems, and recently withdrew its application for a license in Germany.

FSMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Why Binance Is Abandoning Most of Europe

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.