Prosecutors File Proposed Jury Instructions for Sam Bankman-Fried Trial

Bitcoin
$26,046.30-0.18%
Ethereum
$1,664.12-0.84%
Binance Coin
$209.99-2.93%
XRP
$0.52373161-2.84%
Cardano
$0.26228867-3.31%
Dogecoin
$0.06286877-2.28%
Solana
$21.11-1.77%
Tron
$0.07517428-0.80%
Polkadot
$4.44-1.65%
Polygon
$0.55712662-3.64%
Litecoin
$66.73+0.50%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000792-5.55%
Toncoin
$1.35-1.27%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,316.08-0.41%
Bitcoin Cash
$185.31-1.59%
Uniswap
$4.73-2.99%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.83-2.07%
Avalanche
$10.35-4.15%
Stellar
$0.12463896-2.08%
Chainlink
$6.16-0.89%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.64%
TrueUSD
$0.99970274-0.15%
Monero
$149.02+0.73%
OKB
$43.22-0.68%
Ethereum Classic
$15.81+1.19%
Cosmos
$7.49-3.95%
Hedera
$0.06214838-1.07%
Internet Computer
$3.52-2.46%
Filecoin
$3.42-4.16%
Quant
$100.43-0.67%
Lido DAO
$1.64-3.72%
Cronos
$0.05205760-0.57%
Aptos
$5.97-1.42%
Arbitrum
$1.00-2.87%
VeChain
$0.01615591-2.59%
Optimism
$1.53+2.19%
NEAR Protocol
$1.14-3.05%
Maker
$1,097.93-0.76%
Kaspa
$0.04194747-0.74%
The Graph
$0.09258638-2.21%
Aave
$55.18-3.45%
XDC Network
$0.05528409-4.80%
Algorand
$0.09690923-0.16%
USDD
$0.99425962-0.35%
MultiverseX
$26.71-3.70%
Immutable X
$0.60175027-2.01%
Synthetix
$2.09-3.37%
The Sandbox
$0.32718835-2.40%
Stacks
$0.47469855-3.12%
Tezos
$0.69700000-0.85%
EOS
$0.58080000-0.22%
Axie Infinity
$4.92-1.16%
Theta
$0.62630561-0.34%
Injective Protocol
$7.47-4.78%
Bitcoin SV
$30.80-0.85%
Fantom
$0.20512047-2.32%
ApeCoin
$1.54-4.29%
Decentraland
$0.30183417-2.28%
Radix
$0.05378320-1.01%
GateToken
$3.88-0.57%
THORChain
$1.76+0.44%
Render Token
$1.40-2.88%
Rocket Pool
$26.14-0.65%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+0.88%
NEO
$7.16-1.17%
Kava.io
$0.70474559-2.33%
Gala
$0.01943925-3.36%
Flow
$0.46111295-1.09%
PAX Gold
$1,891.81+0.02%
eCash
$0.00002418-1.97%
KuCoin Token
$4.87-1.14%
Frax Share
$6.16+0.95%
Klaytn
$0.14087318-2.16%
Chiliz
$0.06414113-2.37%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47891862-4.91%
IOTA
$0.14453523-2.88%
Casper
$0.03533733-1.54%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-3.34%
Luna Classic
$0.00006654-2.55%
Mina
$0.40193889-3.08%
Huobi Token
$2.40-0.18%
Sui
$0.51573347-3.96%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.87509685-1.35%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.13%
dYdX
$1.95+0.50%
Nexo
$0.59477680-0.41%
GMX
$37.15-2.35%
Woo Network
$0.17517069-1.18%
Dash
$26.53-2.27%
Flare
$0.01317701-2.58%
Compound
$42.62+0.12%
Arweave
$4.45-1.77%
Astar
$0.06081194-2.58%
Zilliqa
$0.01688988-0.95%
PancakeSwap
$1.28-3.35%
Conflux
$0.12749753-2.89%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.16-6.08%
Gnosis
$101.73+0.14%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17261022-1.43%
Osmosis
$0.41931839-3.42%
Helium
$1.78-2.39%
Illuvium
$44.45-2.51%
1inch Network
$0.24514427-2.35%
Enjin
$0.24366930-0.66%
Qtum
$2.22-1.56%
Convex Finance
$2.91-1.71%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.24-1.45%
Loopring
$0.18515661-1.33%
NEM
$0.02507119-2.21%
Mask Network
$2.74-1.46%
SingularityNET
$0.17800951-2.80%
Celo
$0.42637441-1.89%
Fetch.ai
$0.20436405-1.41%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.07-1.36%
Zcash
$250.00%
Decred
$13.24-0.51%
Oasis Network
$0.04052796-3.27%
Ankr
$0.01985413-2.23%
Holo
$0.00110787-1.86%
Beldex
$0.03478918-2.80%
BLUR
$0.21786650-3.50%
Worldcoin
$1.48-0.09%
Ravencoin
$0.01562858-1.53%
Yearn Finance
$5,617.46-3.14%
Stepn
$0.16750995-1.21%
FLOKI
$0.00001844-3.13%
Kusama
$19.72-3.84%
Livepeer
$6.13-1.47%
Aragon
$4.40+4.13%
Golem
$0.17519419-2.22%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.56%
Audius
$0.15696178-2.17%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22375731-2.49%
Wemix
$0.54665703-2.03%
SafePal
$0.45330080-8.86%
Merit Circle
$0.36446823+4.74%
ICON
$0.17111594-1.92%
JasmyCoin
$0.00338108-2.19%
Waves
$1.60+3.41%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43690552-1.89%
Balancer
$3.62-1.36%
SXP
$0.26475137-1.51%
EthereumPoW
$1.38-0.74%
Siacoin
$0.00284031-2.33%
Moonbeam
$0.19723943-2.59%
Wax
$0.04113185-1.52%
Band Protocol
$1.02-1.66%
Axelar
$0.36201015-0.65%
IoTeX
$0.01409844-4.35%
Biconomy
$0.21207681-3.90%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30223360-2.53%
TerraUSD
$0.01317285-1.29%
Harmony
$0.00982874-2.43%
Gains Network
$3.83-1.89%
Core
$0.74203851-1.33%
Amp
$0.00202836-3.28%
Sushiswap
$0.58124015-0.85%
Stargate Finance
$0.54830155-1.21%
Kadena
$0.46043172+1.45%
DigiByte
$0.00670128-2.90%
Polymath Network
$0.12040000-0.17%
Lisk
$0.71350104-2.30%
UMA Protocol
$1.40-1.40%
Skale
$0.02197658-1.69%
Horizen
$7.26+0.38%
Kyber Network
$0.54312965-0.90%
PlayDapp
$0.16431916-4.05%
Nervos Network
$0.00269849-0.08%
Cartesi
$0.11949305-2.68%
OriginTrail
$0.22162642+1.87%
Synapse
$0.44201768-2.68%
API3
$0.94739030-1.35%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-1.18%
Joe
$0.23592034-6.10%
Coin98
$0.13824783-0.50%
Nano
$0.57324801-4.70%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.19-1.63%
Liquity
$0.81493881-1.89%
iExec RLC
$1.04-1.35%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-1.52%
Numeraire
$11.40+0.45%
Powerledger
$0.16550533+6.72%
Steem
$0.15998897-1.84%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01412214-6.08%
Radiant Capital
$0.23553359-5.91%
OMG Network
$0.48433800-2.57%
Celer Network
$0.01188382-1.02%
Bancor
$0.44808252+9.21%
Radicle
$1.31-3.20%
Marlin
$0.00805197-2.70%
Dent
$0.00066295-1.45%
Syscoin
$0.08755880-3.65%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00144973-1.98%
WINkLink
$0.00006249-2.01%
Secret
$0.28310949-4.34%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76620451-0.65%
Stormx
$0.00536265-0.19%
Hashflow
$0.33626223-2.38%
Civic
$0.07162919-1.82%
SPACE ID
$0.19630532-3.59%
Verge
$0.00336479-6.20%
NKN
$0.08543032-0.26%
MetisDAO
$12.51-4.43%
Galxe
$1.17-1.14%
Request
$0.06962022+1.22%
Gitcoin
$0.87809254-1.75%
MOBOX
$0.25740886-3.55%
Bluzelle
$0.12936797+22.44%
Bifrost
$0.03752405-8.59%
Chromia
$0.09079582-1.23%
Sweat Economy
$0.00653069-2.78%
Keep Network
$0.09273123-1.84%
Celsius
$0.11951063-0.08%
Sun Token
$0.00521492-1.35%
WazirX
$0.10650120-2.05%
COTI
$0.03978566-1.06%
Ren
$0.04838924-1.02%
Spell Token
$0.00039974-1.55%
XYO Network
$0.00323458-1.63%
Verasity
$0.00418403-1.92%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23149187-2.83%
Raydium
$0.18669461-2.44%
Boba Network
$0.12206017-0.64%
Orchid
$0.06906202+16.11%
Aavegotchi
$0.78480379-1.34%
Origin Protocol
$0.07973874-0.66%
ARPA
$0.04069901-1.74%
Badger DAO
$2.03-2.27%
Voyager Token
$0.13451953-1.57%
Maple
$4.97+1.85%
Adventure Gold
$0.50430660-0.90%
MOON
$0.34794579-2.81%
SuperRare
$0.06013729-3.22%
Alien Worlds
$0.01017062-1.76%
CEEK VR
$0.04401334-0.85%
Rally
$0.00688915+7.43%
Moonriver
$4.53-3.42%
LCX
$0.04391947+1.44%
Storj
$0.23587264-0.83%
Index Chain
$0.04385530-2.36%
TrueFi
$0.03126985+2.26%
Travala.com
$0.62238591+6.43%
RACA
$0.00009614-2.56%
GAS
$2.24-1.95%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41148381-3.63%
Reef
$0.00130326-1.04%
LooksRare
$0.05373792+0.05%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.22+2.10%
Saitama
$0.00062872-3.94%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12778529-4.65%
Ethernity
$1.46-3.17%
Polkastarter
$0.26232446+0.48%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.56-2.51%
DIA
$0.21990791-2.93%
BarnBridge
$2.60-2.94%
Enzyme
$16.15+1.43%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20182383-5.33%
Keep3rV1
$45.36-4.02%
Virtua
$0.02048082-3.23%
Onyxcoin
$0.00085554-5.51%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14168253-4.90%
Alchemix
$11.09-2.73%
Star Atlas
$0.00154791+4.79%
MXC
$0.00841093+15.29%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.38%
Velas
$0.00809799-2.54%
CLV
$0.03236184-1.61%
0x
$0.17503561-2.84%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.09-2.74%
Decentral Games
$0.02189730-3.31%
district0x
$0.02036717-0.12%
Harvest Finance
$21.60-2.26%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074-5.48%
StaFi
$0.24377125-3.55%
Serum
$0.03545286-18.23%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00320851-4.58%
Rarible
$0.95513261-1.09%
Bonk
$0.00000025-9.27%
Augur
$1.28+1.57%
Tamadoge
$0.00894257+14.78%
Tokemak
$0.52248621-1.89%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01044489+4.99%
Quantstamp
$0.01016798-1.60%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01498770-5.01%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04002010-3.26%
FTX Token
$1.05-0.50%
Braintrust
$0.29750246+4.81%
Pepe
$0.00000109-2.52%
BitDAO
$0.43375651+1.64%
Threshold
$0.01907497-2.55%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08298151-1.55%
Human
$0.05054857-0.37%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.80%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11+0.04%
Hamster
$0.00000000-3.37%
PayPal USD
$10.00%
Tether
$0.99993727-0.16%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.61%
Dai
$1.00-0.26%
Policy

Prosecutors File Proposed Jury Instructions for Sam Bankman-Fried Trial

Bankman-Fried is set to go on trial in October.

By Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconAug 22, 2023 at 1:55 a.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried outside court in July 2023. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

The U.S. Department of Justice filed its proposed set of jury instructions for Sam Bankman-Fried's October trial a day before he is set to be arraigned on a new superseding indictment.

Prosecutors filed the document, titled "the government's requests to charge," late Monday, adapting from various previous sets of jury instructions including past statements from Judge Lewis Kaplan, the Southern District of New York judge overseeing Bankman-Fried's case. The FTX founder faces seven different charges, ranging from wire, securities and commodities fraud conspiracy to money laundering allegations.

Monday's filing lays out each of the different counts arrayed against Bankman-Fried in detail, explaining the differences between "substantive crimes" and "crimes of conspiracy."

The substantive crimes "charge a defendant with the actual commission or attempted commission ... of an offense," the proposal says, while the conspiracy charges require an agreement with another individual.

Read more: Sam Bankman-Fried Due Back in Court as He Asks for Daily Releases

The proposed jury instructions also spell out what jurors must keep in mind if they vote to convict: that there was a scheme to defraud, that the defendant "knowingly and willfully participated" in said scheme and that the defendant used interstate wires (which includes the internet).

Bankman-Fried is currently set to go on trial at the beginning of October. He was recently remanded to jail after Judge Kaplan revoked his bond. The judge ruled that the onetime FTX CEO had violated his bail conditions in contacting FTX.US general counsel Ryne Miller and sharing former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison's diary with the New York Times.

Edited by Sam Reynolds.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nikhilesh De
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter

