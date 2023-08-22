Nomura-Backed Crypto Custody Firm Komainu Wins Operating License in Dubai
The company can now offer its full range of digital asset custody services to clients in the emirate, including institutional staking and collateral management.
Komainu, the cryptocurrency custody joint venture of Nomura, Ledger and CoinShares, has received an operating license from the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai.
Komainu can now offer its full range of custody services, including institutional staking and collateral management via its Komainu Connect platform, to clients in the emirate, the company said in a statement. The platform allows clients to deploy their digital assets in collateralization scenarios while they remain in segregated custody, verifiable on-chain.
The region has been making a push to attract crypto business. In March 2022 the UAE announced VARA as the world’s first independent crypto regulator. Laser Digital, the digital asset subsidiary of financial services giant Nomura, received an operating license from VARA earlier this month. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, won a license to operate in Dubai in July.
“We see tremendous opportunities to scale our business here amid a significant boom in assets driven by fund formation and exchange launches,” said Sebastian Widmann, head of strategy at Komainu.
Komainu launched in June 2020, and provides custody services to exchanges, financial institutions, asset managers, corporations and government agencies.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.