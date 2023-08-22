Ex-OpenSea Executive Nate Chastain Gets 3 Months in Prison for Insider Trading

Bitcoin
$25,832.31-1.05%
Ethereum
$1,627.15-2.63%
Binance Coin
$208.97-1.15%
XRP
$0.52074614-0.82%
Cardano
$0.25546406-3.33%
Dogecoin
$0.06265615-0.53%
Solana
$20.16-5.23%
Tron
$0.07474891-0.58%
Polkadot
$4.35-2.17%
Polygon
$0.54537665-2.95%
Toncoin
$1.40+2.94%
Litecoin
$64.33-3.52%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000792-1.57%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,020.20-2.16%
Bitcoin Cash
$183.26-1.67%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.82+0.88%
Uniswap
$4.59-4.38%
Avalanche
$10.04-3.57%
Stellar
$0.12022900-2.92%
Chainlink
$6.04-1.93%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.20%
TrueUSD
$0.99912553-0.19%
Monero
$145.41-2.43%
OKB
$42.89-1.16%
Ethereum Classic
$15.31-3.41%
Cosmos
$7.32-2.92%
Hedera
$0.05917501-3.77%
Filecoin
$3.39-1.41%
Internet Computer
$3.35-4.23%
Quant
$99.74-0.61%
Lido DAO
$1.62-1.49%
Cronos
$0.05146742-1.07%
Aptos
$5.80-2.57%
Arbitrum
$0.97815743-2.47%
VeChain
$0.01598345-1.18%
Optimism
$1.54-0.88%
NEAR Protocol
$1.16+1.70%
Maker
$1,010.42-6.66%
The Graph
$0.08978633-3.12%
Kaspa
$0.03928968-6.11%
Aave
$54.13-2.97%
XDC Network
$0.05514726-1.29%
Algorand
$0.09593495-0.92%
USDD
$0.99588031-0.18%
MultiverseX
$26.04-3.55%
The Sandbox
$0.32569513-0.77%
Synthetix
$2.06-2.36%
Stacks
$0.46076119-3.13%
Immutable X
$0.57328941-5.02%
Tezos
$0.68000000-3.12%
Axie Infinity
$4.85-1.81%
EOS
$0.56719574-2.61%
Theta
$0.61468170-1.61%
Injective Protocol
$7.27-3.85%
Bitcoin SV
$31.27+0.29%
Radix
$0.05446860+1.48%
Fantom
$0.19892217-3.59%
ApeCoin
$1.49-3.85%
Decentraland
$0.29839258-1.11%
GateToken
$3.91-0.07%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.13%
Render Token
$1.37-1.48%
Gala
$0.01933941-1.09%
NEO
$6.99-2.43%
Kava.io
$0.67743809-4.48%
THORChain
$1.60-9.81%
Flow
$0.45889159-0.32%
Rocket Pool
$24.09-5.06%
PAX Gold
$1,895.20+0.31%
KuCoin Token
$4.81-1.88%
eCash
$0.00002370-1.75%
Chiliz
$0.06335430-1.71%
Klaytn
$0.13682725-2.36%
Frax Share
$5.69-7.18%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042+1.37%
IOTA
$0.14277193-1.94%
Curve DAO Token
$0.46089269-4.41%
Casper
$0.03491277-1.46%
Huobi Token
$2.46+2.56%
Sui
$0.54017155+4.25%
Mina
$0.39809204-1.32%
Luna Classic
$0.00006334-3.15%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.10%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83539572-4.38%
dYdX
$1.95+0.59%
Nexo
$0.58627193-0.86%
GMX
$36.21-2.96%
Dash
$26.36-1.13%
Flare
$0.01307440-1.87%
Woo Network
$0.17005348-0.06%
Arweave
$4.40-0.27%
Compound
$41.49-0.72%
Zilliqa
$0.01668299-0.50%
Astar
$0.05953778+0.55%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.21+4.67%
Gnosis
$103.32+0.73%
PancakeSwap
$1.25-3.64%
Conflux
$0.12456676-1.93%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17094114+0.69%
1inch Network
$0.24587280-0.04%
Osmosis
$0.41024197-3.51%
Illuvium
$42.79-4.86%
Enjin
$0.24014705-0.76%
Helium
$1.66-5.80%
Qtum
$2.24+1.16%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.93-2.31%
Loopring
$0.18143193-1.79%
Convex Finance
$2.82-3.59%
Mask Network
$2.72-0.90%
NEM
$0.02443742-2.07%
Celo
$0.42687655-0.08%
SingularityNET
$0.17447340-2.76%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.97-0.83%
Zcash
$24.67-0.83%
Beldex
$0.03639459+3.44%
Fetch.ai
$0.19121954-5.25%
Oasis Network
$0.03959531-2.47%
Decred
$12.70-3.75%
Ankr
$0.01955837-1.74%
Holo
$0.00107991-2.54%
Ravencoin
$0.01558432-0.26%
SafePal
$0.50085631+13.19%
BLUR
$0.21273322-2.73%
Yearn Finance
$5,482.04-1.68%
Worldcoin
$1.43-3.83%
Stepn
$0.16436670-2.11%
FLOKI
$0.00001781-3.82%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.65%
Wemix
$0.54936699-0.54%
Kusama
$19.15-4.93%
Aragon
$4.26-1.22%
Golem
$0.17044110-2.50%
Audius
$0.15374785-2.09%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21930404-2.03%
Livepeer
$5.84-4.86%
JasmyCoin
$0.00335113-1.03%
ICON
$0.16692697-2.76%
Waves
$1.52-2.29%
Polymath Network
$0.16640000+36.95%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42115142-3.82%
Balancer
$3.48-4.08%
Merit Circle
$0.32359132-8.19%
SXP
$0.25535909-3.55%
Siacoin
$0.00284880-0.40%
EthereumPoW
$1.36-1.17%
Moonbeam
$0.19260199-2.53%
Axelar
$0.36552549-0.01%
Wax
$0.04029465-2.63%
IoTeX
$0.01403735-1.16%
Band Protocol
$0.98434436-3.55%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29940327-0.76%
Biconomy
$0.20501621-4.09%
TerraUSD
$0.01261244-4.92%
Harmony
$0.00940941-5.77%
Gains Network
$3.74-3.07%
Amp
$0.00199534-2.19%
Core
$0.72119062-2.21%
Sushiswap
$0.57153634-1.42%
Stargate Finance
$0.53740638-1.95%
DigiByte
$0.00654163-3.39%
Kadena
$0.43851920-4.34%
Lisk
$0.71269502-0.27%
Horizen
$7.28+0.68%
UMA Protocol
$1.39-0.88%
Kyber Network
$0.54810780+1.07%
Skale
$0.02116018-3.33%
PlayDapp
$0.15660130-5.73%
Nervos Network
$0.00260884-3.66%
Cartesi
$0.11692173-2.73%
OriginTrail
$0.22008455+0.03%
Synapse
$0.42892643-4.44%
API3
$0.92757933-2.35%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-0.63%
Joe
$0.22672499-5.08%
Nano
$0.58012581+0.65%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.17-1.01%
Coin98
$0.13601464-1.83%
Liquity
$0.79808224-2.56%
iExec RLC
$1.01-2.67%
Steem
$0.15996382-0.33%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-3.20%
Numeraire
$11.11-3.09%
Radiant Capital
$0.22946660-2.45%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01369315-3.44%
Powerledger
$0.15533825-6.40%
OMG Network
$0.46951630-1.89%
Marlin
$0.00809503-0.85%
Celer Network
$0.01149941-2.71%
Radicle
$1.30-0.85%
Bancor
$0.42784646+0.70%
Dent
$0.00064182-2.73%
Syscoin
$0.08540586-2.85%
WINkLink
$0.00006260+0.10%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00142078-1.97%
Hashflow
$0.33521169-0.68%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74656403-3.04%
Stormx
$0.00526971-3.39%
Secret
$0.27024585-5.75%
Civic
$0.06996166-2.45%
Bifrost
$0.04017243+7.16%
SPACE ID
$0.19198690-3.07%
NKN
$0.08355696-1.40%
Bluzelle
$0.12735800-0.74%
Sweat Economy
$0.00670366+4.01%
Galxe
$1.13-1.23%
MetisDAO
$11.99-2.08%
Verge
$0.00315494-7.04%
Gitcoin
$0.85287933-3.29%
MOBOX
$0.24978711-3.14%
Sun Token
$0.00536687+3.17%
Request
$0.06598466-4.75%
Chromia
$0.08767753-3.46%
Keep Network
$0.08981805-3.13%
Ren
$0.04878396+0.49%
Celsius
$0.11474725-4.63%
COTI
$0.03844186-3.09%
Spell Token
$0.00039049-1.69%
WazirX
$0.10106701-4.30%
XYO Network
$0.00324825-0.68%
Boba Network
$0.12290586+1.56%
Verasity
$0.00408277-2.68%
Raydium
$0.18380394-2.19%
Aavegotchi
$0.78930141+0.13%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21406434-6.62%
Badger DAO
$2.02-1.06%
ARPA
$0.03983203-1.67%
Adventure Gold
$0.50531103-0.05%
Origin Protocol
$0.07639586-3.42%
Voyager Token
$0.12917822-3.76%
SuperRare
$0.06092241+1.24%
Orchid
$0.06293471-2.98%
MOON
$0.34064774-2.98%
Alien Worlds
$0.00989583-2.92%
Maple
$4.56-7.92%
Rally
$0.00716915+4.72%
CEEK VR
$0.04321232-0.87%
Travala.com
$0.63812175+5.19%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.79+11.94%
Storj
$0.23259838-0.49%
TrueFi
$0.03118075+3.88%
LCX
$0.04282826-0.35%
RACA
$0.00009824+2.38%
Moonriver
$4.34-3.33%
Index Chain
$0.04222677-3.53%
GAS
$2.24-0.64%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.40692027-1.42%
Reef
$0.00126777-2.54%
LooksRare
$0.05161945-5.20%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12758360-2.71%
Ethernity
$1.44-1.69%
Saitama
$0.00061261-4.92%
Polkastarter
$0.26109186-2.19%
DIA
$0.22233706-0.49%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.54-0.05%
BarnBridge
$2.57-1.77%
CLV
$0.03108049-3.90%
Enzyme
$15.54-1.06%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19636834-3.74%
Keep3rV1
$44.41-3.01%
Virtua
$0.01980995-3.52%
Velas
$0.00839779+4.28%
Onyxcoin
$0.00082794-4.02%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13735498-5.02%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.80%
Alchemix
$10.71-3.84%
Star Atlas
$0.00150329+2.83%
MXC
$0.00805699-7.02%
0x
$0.17478781-0.39%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.99-3.34%
Decentral Games
$0.02046139-7.59%
district0x
$0.01931565-5.50%
Harvest Finance
$21.07-1.93%
Serum
$0.03731252-0.97%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074-0.13%
StaFi
$0.23700404-3.82%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00319367-3.17%
Rarible
$0.95224699-0.51%
Bonk
$0.00000025-0.47%
Augur
$1.28-0.59%
Tokemak
$0.52813541+1.21%
Tamadoge
$0.00842637-7.42%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01007519-1.95%
Quantstamp
$0.01063832+5.87%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01487554+1.01%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03941913-1.09%
FTX Token
$1.07+1.60%
Braintrust
$0.30590795+4.53%
Pepe
$0.00000105-4.33%
BitDAO
$0.42209211+1.91%
Threshold
$0.01849938-3.77%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07969779-3.66%
Human
$0.04936008-2.52%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.96%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10-0.49%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.13%
PayPal USD
$0.99886783-0.11%
Tether
$0.99992945-0.04%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.14%
Dai
$1.01+0.43%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Ex-OpenSea Executive Nate Chastain Gets 3 Months in Prison for Insider Trading

Chastain was found guilty on charges of buying and selling NFTs from collections he knew would later be featured on his former company’s home page.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconAug 22, 2023 at 8:58 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 22, 2023 at 9:06 p.m. UTC
Nate Chastain Twitter (CoinDesk screenshot)

Nate Chastain, the former head of product at NFT platform OpenSea, has received a three month prison sentence for making tens of thousands of dollars worth of insider trades.

Chastain, 33, was convicted of fraud and money laundering in federal court in New York in May. The conviction marked the end to what prosecutors called the first prominent NFT insider trading case. Chastain reaped more than $50,000 by buying and selling at least 45 NFTs he knew would be featured on OpenSea's homepage, concealing his purchases using various anonymous wallets and OpenSea accounts, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Inner City Press first reported the sentencing Tuesday.

Chastain's sentence is a fraction of the roughly two year sentence prosecutors, who cited a previous insider trading case at Coinbase, had called for. The case's judge attributed the lenient sentence to Chastain's modest earnings from the trades.

At the time of the crime, the NFT market had reached its zenith, growing to roughly $40 billion.

"Today’s sentence should serve as a warning to other corporate insiders that insider trading – in any marketplace – will not be tolerated, ” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement on Monday.

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Elizabeth Napolitano
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.