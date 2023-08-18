Celsius Creditors to Vote on Bankruptcy-Escape Plan After Judicial Approval

Bitcoin
$26,438.53-7.40%
Ethereum
$1,685.02-6.12%
Binance Coin
$218.94-5.43%
XRP
$0.50998771-14.10%
Cardano
$0.26319073-4.51%
Solana
$21.96-5.39%
Dogecoin
$0.06309373-7.78%
Tron
$0.07295880-2.44%
Polkadot
$4.53-5.19%
Polygon
$0.58956081-5.80%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000844-8.42%
Litecoin
$65.10-13.51%
Toncoin
$1.33-7.23%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,553.26-7.66%
Avalanche
$11.02-4.21%
Uniswap
$4.98-8.46%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94-1.76%
Bitcoin Cash
$184.08-12.04%
Binance USD
$1.03+1.27%
Chainlink
$6.23-8.26%
Stellar
$0.11433120-9.47%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.26%
Monero
$143.99-6.17%
OKB
$42.58-5.48%
Cosmos
$7.54-3.92%
Ethereum Classic
$15.45-5.45%
Hedera
$0.05670553-8.28%
Filecoin
$3.54-6.70%
Internet Computer
$3.52-6.19%
Quant
$100.69-0.07%
Lido DAO
$1.66-6.17%
Cronos
$0.05216806-3.93%
Arbitrum
$1.03-3.34%
Aptos
$5.80-8.54%
VeChain
$0.01635993-4.19%
NEAR Protocol
$1.16-5.08%
Optimism
$1.44-1.77%
Maker
$1,089.29-4.22%
The Graph
$0.09130318-8.33%
XDC Network
$0.05976533+0.36%
Aave
$56.39-6.21%
Algorand
$0.09645402-7.37%
Kaspa
$0.03634442-9.04%
MultiverseX
$27.98-4.58%
USDD
$0.99623792+0.57%
Synthetix
$2.18-6.52%
The Sandbox
$0.33336933-8.17%
Immutable X
$0.60679403-5.70%
Stacks
$0.48372214-7.78%
Tezos
$0.69100000-5.34%
Axie Infinity
$4.96-8.61%
Theta
$0.64749850-5.79%
EOS
$0.57811493-9.47%
Injective Protocol
$7.70+5.24%
ApeCoin
$1.56-13.71%
Decentraland
$0.30849810-7.79%
Bitcoin SV
$29.10-6.95%
Fantom
$0.19963424-8.91%
Radix
$0.05299155-5.96%
Render Token
$1.45-8.89%
GateToken
$3.85-3.82%
Rocket Pool
$26.17-4.25%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.04%
NEO
$7.15-8.99%
Gala
$0.01972512-5.81%
Kava.io
$0.70265331-8.26%
PAX Gold
$1,925.01+0.43%
Flow
$0.46104436-7.97%
eCash
$0.00002431-7.07%
KuCoin Token
$4.88-7.83%
Klaytn
$0.14450803-3.15%
Chiliz
$0.06536613-6.37%
THORChain
$1.49-5.55%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51130810-7.36%
Frax Share
$5.95-9.29%
IOTA
$0.14828966-6.10%
BitTorrent
$0.00000043-2.49%
Casper
$0.03620779-2.74%
Mina
$0.41219396-6.59%
Huobi Token
$2.35-6.05%
Luna Classic
$0.00006363-7.09%
Gemini Dollar
$1.02+1.17%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.87504715-1.83%
Sui
$0.48230669-10.30%
dYdX
$1.98-2.77%
Nexo
$0.60248353-6.89%
GMX
$37.52-7.30%
Arweave
$4.80-6.00%
Dash
$26.74-7.15%
PancakeSwap
$1.36-5.20%
Compound
$42.67-9.80%
Woo Network
$0.16830323-3.51%
Flare
$0.01277581-6.71%
Astar
$0.06129795+3.39%
Zilliqa
$0.01693418-6.87%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.23-3.03%
Osmosis
$0.45156391+3.74%
Conflux
$0.13132854-18.01%
Gnosis
$103.37-4.11%
Helium
$1.81-2.88%
Illuvium
$45.63-7.56%
1inch Network
$0.24514677-9.81%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16894000-9.70%
Enjin
$0.24779232-6.42%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.53-2.18%
Loopring
$0.18915312-7.32%
Convex Finance
$2.88-9.06%
Qtum
$2.18-7.42%
NEM
$0.02530871-6.27%
SingularityNET
$0.17905488-9.32%
Mask Network
$2.68-13.24%
Celo
$0.43054990-7.45%
Oasis Network
$0.04245314-2.72%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.28-1.75%
Fetch.ai
$0.19766028-0.71%
Decred
$13.24-5.08%
Zcash
$24.64-8.47%
Holo
$0.00112597-6.28%
Ankr
$0.01993475-8.11%
Worldcoin
$1.54+1.43%
Ravencoin
$0.01617267-4.64%
Beldex
$0.03432122-3.22%
Kusama
$21.12-7.35%
FLOKI
$0.00001883-13.43%
Stepn
$0.16713825-8.70%
Ribbon Finance
$0.23708310-0.32%
Yearn Finance
$5,493.80-4.24%
Livepeer
$6.32-9.49%
BLUR
$0.20948421-15.24%
SafePal
$0.47381260+0.70%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.73%
Audius
$0.15640893-8.95%
Wemix
$0.54604536-7.30%
Golem
$0.17083283-7.16%
Aragon
$4.24-1.07%
ICON
$0.17475169-7.23%
JasmyCoin
$0.00342924-5.63%
Balancer
$3.71-8.19%
Waves
$1.52-11.28%
Siacoin
$0.00294297-1.42%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43132480-10.69%
EthereumPoW
$1.39-9.67%
SXP
$0.25867902-10.44%
Moonbeam
$0.20496310-2.65%
Wax
$0.04155138-5.95%
Axelar
$0.37700450-0.13%
IoTeX
$0.01454896-12.17%
Biconomy
$0.21790330-5.52%
Band Protocol
$1.02-5.32%
Merit Circle
$0.28986809-8.69%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30448459-5.12%
Harmony
$0.01002309-5.88%
Gains Network
$4.01-6.83%
TerraUSD
$0.01234037-8.11%
Amp
$0.00212029-4.01%
DigiByte
$0.00697975-5.19%
Sushiswap
$0.59359844-12.91%
Core
$0.72779155-8.51%
Stargate Finance
$0.54783105-7.73%
Polymath Network
$0.12190000-3.56%
Kadena
$0.44522241-7.07%
UMA Protocol
$1.43-5.10%
Lisk
$0.72331126-5.11%
Horizen
$7.42-6.16%
Skale
$0.02200267-9.99%
Kyber Network
$0.54749284-11.68%
PlayDapp
$0.17187168-8.97%
Cartesi
$0.12649472-8.44%
Synapse
$0.49270305-7.65%
Nervos Network
$0.00276347-7.91%
OriginTrail
$0.22492611-2.92%
Joe
$0.24892874-5.61%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.52+8.49%
API3
$0.96461135-11.49%
Nano
$0.57695899-7.13%
iExec RLC
$1.06-7.87%
Bitgert
$0.00000019-2.48%
Steem
$0.17054995+1.56%
Coin98
$0.13605443-10.99%
Liquity
$0.79784630-9.51%
Radiant Capital
$0.24958834-9.22%
Numeraire
$11.56-5.95%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01466591-7.37%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-5.66%
Radicle
$1.36-8.68%
Celer Network
$0.01193405-5.99%
OMG Network
$0.46818474-10.86%
Syscoin
$0.09148316-7.98%
Marlin
$0.00805199-3.51%
Dent
$0.00068008-5.50%
Secret
$0.30415941-6.34%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00150621-1.59%
WINkLink
$0.00006325-1.64%
Bancor
$0.41109570-10.73%
MetisDAO
$13.46-4.66%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.75285466-12.42%
Stormx
$0.00528834-7.07%
Civic
$0.07230945-6.55%
NKN
$0.08917528-8.81%
Powerledger
$0.13435535-6.77%
Verge
$0.00349348-6.24%
Bifrost
$0.04088305-1.31%
Hashflow
$0.31756547-9.48%
SPACE ID
$0.19203979-12.24%
Gitcoin
$0.89358790-11.23%
Chromia
$0.09261018-12.59%
Request
$0.06811686-8.18%
Galxe
$1.11-0.21%
MOBOX
$0.24951539-5.76%
Sweat Economy
$0.00659062+1.36%
Sun Token
$0.00528444-3.54%
Celsius
$0.11798583-14.10%
Keep Network
$0.09005813-11.17%
COTI
$0.04027791-9.75%
Ren
$0.04712833-8.76%
Spell Token
$0.00039424-6.46%
Verasity
$0.00445931-0.15%
WazirX
$0.10027152-3.26%
XYO Network
$0.00324591-8.26%
Raydium
$0.18986084-3.73%
Boba Network
$0.12374482-4.58%
Badger DAO
$2.13-8.50%
ARPA
$0.04131850-12.61%
Aavegotchi
$0.79317205-7.34%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21892929-16.96%
MOON
$0.37565338-10.75%
Origin Protocol
$0.07769610-9.45%
Adventure Gold
$0.49825212-10.10%
SuperRare
$0.06143945-7.08%
Voyager Token
$0.12854827-9.40%
Alien Worlds
$0.01031749-9.59%
Rally
$0.00749048-11.48%
CEEK VR
$0.04398356-4.90%
Maple
$4.51-6.89%
Moonriver
$4.65-8.48%
Bluzelle
$0.08284754-8.58%
Storj
$0.23471762-8.22%
LCX
$0.04346179-2.37%
Index Chain
$0.04417946-9.40%
RACA
$0.00009765-7.34%
TrueFi
$0.03012344-12.56%
Orchid
$0.05393355-10.06%
GAS
$2.28-5.01%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.42298619-11.80%
Reef
$0.00131209-7.30%
Travala.com
$0.56087296+0.40%
Saitama
$0.00065374-2.34%
Ethernity
$1.51-2.49%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12912057-10.65%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.88-5.30%
Polkastarter
$0.26409523-4.98%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.62-7.34%
BarnBridge
$2.69-6.92%
DIA
$0.22500547-5.33%
Enzyme
$16.63-3.98%
LooksRare
$0.04428311-10.11%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20570331-6.52%
Keep3rV1
$47.50-6.60%
Virtua
$0.02153518-7.17%
Alchemix
$11.30-7.21%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13914058-2.50%
Onyxcoin
$0.00083358-7.89%
Velas
$0.00817570-4.24%
Star Atlas
$0.00149549-10.79%
CLV
$0.03253407-7.19%
district0x
$0.02520000+137.81%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.92%
MXC
$0.00709644-14.24%
Decentral Games
$0.02379532-7.23%
0x
$0.17492432-10.40%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.94-5.50%
Harvest Finance
$21.32-7.14%
StaFi
$0.24894897-6.56%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000073-6.45%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00325214-7.44%
Serum
$0.03452665-18.94%
Bonk
$0.00000027-10.17%
Rarible
$0.95454480-4.44%
Augur
$1.32-2.85%
Tokemak
$0.53653569-8.61%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01007450-4.80%
Quantstamp
$0.00994292-3.47%
Tamadoge
$0.00606238-15.50%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01378597-8.11%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04107166-6.54%
FTX Token
$0.96131443-7.21%
Braintrust
$0.28445847-0.37%
Pepe
$0.00000111-8.00%
BitDAO
$0.44603684-4.20%
Threshold
$0.01933028-9.23%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08316931-9.99%
Human
$0.05023020+12.82%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-5.83%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08-4.42%
Hamster
$0.00000000-6.67%
Tether
$1.00+0.16%
USD Coin
$1.02+0.92%
Dai
$1.02+0.88%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Celsius Creditors to Vote on Bankruptcy-Escape Plan After Judicial Approval

Creditors will have a month to mull the sale to Fahrenheit, which court filings say could see them recover 67%-85% of holdings.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconAug 18, 2023 at 7:13 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 18, 2023 at 7:15 a.m. UTC

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius is to hold a vote on its plan to sell assets to the Fahrenheit consortium, after a judge on Thursday approved disclosures that suggested creditors can expect to recover 67%-85% of holdings.

Approval marks a final stepping stone on Celsius’ year-long march out of bankruptcy and the return of funds to customers, in a period which has seen widespread disruption in crypto markets and the arrest of former Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky on fraud charges, which he has denied.

Chris Ferraro, now in charge of the company as interim CEO, said in an emailed statement that “we remain laser focused on creating the best outcome for customers and creditors and returning value as soon as possible,” under a Chapter 11 procedure that started in July 2022 and is being supervised by New York Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn.

Creditors will be sent ballots to vote on the plan, involving the sale of assets to a consortium including Arrington Capital and miner U.S. Bitcoin Corp, between Aug. 24 and Sept. 22. Returns for creditors – which will largely be done in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) – could range from 67% for Earn Account holders to 85.6% for those participating in Celsius’ Borrow Program, compared to just 47% for a liquidation of assets, court filings said.

Other crypto bankruptcy plans have seen creditors vote massively for restructuring plans. In the case of crypto lender Voyager, some 97% of creditors opted in favor of a sale to Binance.US – albeit the buyer then abruptly pulled out following legal delays.

In July, Mashinsky was arrested on charges of securities fraud, commodities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to manipulate the price of Celsius' token CEL brought by multiple government agencies. The company itself was not prosecuted as it accepted responsibility and cooperated, and has said a $4.7 billion fine imposed by the Federal Trade Commission won’t affect plans to return funds to customers.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.