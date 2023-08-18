Celsius Creditors to Vote on Bankruptcy-Escape Plan After Judicial Approval

Creditors will be sent ballots to vote on the plan, involving the sale of assets to a consortium including Arrington Capital and miner U.S. Bitcoin Corp, between Aug. 24 and Sept. 22. Returns for creditors – which will largely be done in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) – could range from 67% for Earn Account holders to 85.6% for those participating in Celsius’ Borrow Program, compared to just 47% for a liquidation of assets, court filings said.