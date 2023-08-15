Bitcoin
Policy

Republican Lawmakers Demand Gensler Tell Them How Prometheum Got SEC Approval

Patrick McHenry, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, rounded up all of his panel's Republicans to question the SEC and FINRA about the company’s unique status.

By Jesse Hamilton
AccessTimeIconAug 15, 2023 at 7:06 p.m. UTC
Republican lawmakers are questioning Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on how Prometheum got its registration. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Republican lawmakers are questioning Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on how Prometheum got its registration. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Republicans on the U.S. congressional committee that oversees the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are demanding agency Chair Gary Gensler explain how Prometheum Inc. won its unique approval as a broker-dealer for crypto.

The 23 House Financial Services Committee lawmakers who signed the letter, led by Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), questioned how the previously unknown firm beat out other applicants to obtain the SEC registration as a special-purpose broker-dealer for digital assets, and also what determined the timing of that conclusion.

“The timing of the approval raises concerns that it was aimed at demonstrating that legislation is not needed because there is a workable regulatory framework for the custody of digital asset securities,” the letter said. The lawmakers also sent a letter to the head of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) – an industry-funded group that sets and enforces securities standards under the SEC’s watch.

The letters raise “serious questions” about whether the SEC championed Prometheum as a poster firm to represent Gensler’s position that no new laws are needed to regulate and police crypto in the U.S., just as McHenry’s committee was about to send digital assets legislation to the House floor. For its part, Prometheum’s executives have insisted that they’ve been going step-by-step through the registration process like any other firm, and co-CEO Aaron Kaplan has argued that his firm will demonstrate the right way to build a crypto platform that’s compliant with current rules.

A spokesperson for Prometheum didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawmakers are just the latest to call for more information or investigations into the sudden Washington presence of Prometheum – a company that hasn’t yet done any trading. Other Republican members of the Senate and House have also pursued more scrutiny on the situation, and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) – a Democrat on McHenry’s committee – has requested an investigation of the SEC.

Read More: The Crypto Industry’s New Favorite Punching Bag – Prometheum – Asks for a Chance

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

