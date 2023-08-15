Republican Lawmakers Demand Gensler Tell Them How Prometheum Got SEC Approval
Patrick McHenry, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, rounded up all of his panel's Republicans to question the SEC and FINRA about the company’s unique status.
Republicans on the U.S. congressional committee that oversees the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are demanding agency Chair Gary Gensler explain how Prometheum Inc. won its unique approval as a broker-dealer for crypto.
The 23 House Financial Services Committee lawmakers who signed the letter, led by Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), questioned how the previously unknown firm beat out other applicants to obtain the SEC registration as a special-purpose broker-dealer for digital assets, and also what determined the timing of that conclusion.
“The timing of the approval raises concerns that it was aimed at demonstrating that legislation is not needed because there is a workable regulatory framework for the custody of digital asset securities,” the letter said. The lawmakers also sent a letter to the head of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) – an industry-funded group that sets and enforces securities standards under the SEC’s watch.
The letters raise “serious questions” about whether the SEC championed Prometheum as a poster firm to represent Gensler’s position that no new laws are needed to regulate and police crypto in the U.S., just as McHenry’s committee was about to send digital assets legislation to the House floor. For its part, Prometheum’s executives have insisted that they’ve been going step-by-step through the registration process like any other firm, and co-CEO Aaron Kaplan has argued that his firm will demonstrate the right way to build a crypto platform that’s compliant with current rules.
A spokesperson for Prometheum didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawmakers are just the latest to call for more information or investigations into the sudden Washington presence of Prometheum – a company that hasn’t yet done any trading. Other Republican members of the Senate and House have also pursued more scrutiny on the situation, and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) – a Democrat on McHenry’s committee – has requested an investigation of the SEC.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.