U.S. Senator Lummis, Crypto Lobbyists Urge Court to Dismiss SEC's Coinbase Lawsuit

“This is no run-of-the-mill enforcement case. Through this case the SEC seeks primary influence over economic, political, and legal questions under active consideration by Congress and multiple agencies,” the brief filed on behalf of Lummis said. “Amicus submits this brief to highlight: (i) the important questions implicated here, which are properly before Congress right now; and (ii) the fundamental separation-of-powers principles that weigh strongly in favor of deferring to Congress rather than adopting the SEC’s novel and expansive view of its own authority.”