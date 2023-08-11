Campaign-Finance Charges Are Back on the Menu

Bitcoin
$29,354.20-0.27%
Ethereum
$1,843.41-0.43%
Binance Coin
$238.81-1.41%
XRP
$0.63584385-0.19%
Dogecoin
$0.07622369-0.81%
Cardano
$0.29390000-1.11%
Solana
$24.51-0.06%
Tron
$0.07684096-0.32%
Polygon
$0.68439110-1.53%
Polkadot
$4.99-0.65%
Litecoin
$82.94-0.44%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001032+3.11%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,450.95-0.97%
Uniswap
$6.12-1.27%
Bitcoin Cash
$227.75-2.33%
Toncoin
$1.28+0.65%
Avalanche
$12.45-1.06%
Chainlink
$7.48-2.40%
Stellar
$0.13879252-0.76%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.98-0.50%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.47%
TrueUSD
$1.01-0.08%
OKB
$47.90-1.05%
Monero
$156.91+1.25%
Ethereum Classic
$17.60-0.31%
Cosmos
$8.37-1.41%
Hedera
$0.05675785-2.94%
Filecoin
$4.15-0.41%
Internet Computer
$4.06+0.29%
Lido DAO
$1.85-2.93%
Aptos
$7.14-3.17%
Cronos
$0.05720690-0.68%
Quant
$102.99+0.25%
Arbitrum
$1.16-1.22%
VeChain
$0.01838812+0.08%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-0.40%
Optimism
$1.59-0.26%
Maker
$1,243.69-0.92%
The Graph
$0.10614998-2.12%
Aave
$66.29-2.44%
XDC Network
$0.06667951-5.33%
Algorand
$0.11258469-0.54%
Kaspa
$0.04312949-2.71%
The Sandbox
$0.40245606-0.82%
Synthetix
$2.57-1.77%
Stacks
$0.58842595+0.06%
Immutable X
$0.72166120-0.49%
MultiverseX
$31.04+0.20%
EOS
$0.71183912-0.65%
Axie Infinity
$6.04+0.72%
Theta
$0.74970703+0.96%
Tezos
$0.79200000+0.83%
USDD
$0.99930877+0.41%
Bitcoin SV
$36.16-0.32%
ApeCoin
$1.88+0.33%
Decentraland
$0.37096861-0.11%
Fantom
$0.24314389+1.01%
Injective Protocol
$7.76-0.47%
Render Token
$1.70-1.59%
NEO
$8.59+0.29%
Flow
$0.56297289+0.36%
Gala
$0.02306202-1.98%
Kava.io
$0.83952623-0.75%
eCash
$0.00002926-0.58%
GateToken
$4.10-0.05%
Rocket Pool
$28.48-1.93%
Radix
$0.05303424+4.51%
KuCoin Token
$5.59-0.34%
Chiliz
$0.07630770-0.79%
Curve DAO Token
$0.59988460-2.97%
Klaytn
$0.15905326+0.49%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.06%
IOTA
$0.17377830-0.24%
PAX Gold
$1,943.88-0.20%
Luna Classic
$0.00007852-0.05%
Frax Share
$6.26+1.44%
Mina
$0.46992930+0.59%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.14%
Sui
$0.60975939+0.39%
Casper
$0.03861313-1.54%
Huobi Token
$2.63+0.47%
GMX
$45.46-8.49%
Compound
$55.98-0.89%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91732664-0.35%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.66+1.01%
Dash
$33.09+0.63%
Conflux
$0.17898489-0.13%
dYdX
$2.17-2.09%
Nexo
$0.65447411+0.28%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.10%
Zilliqa
$0.02015472-0.49%
Woo Network
$0.19366543+2.18%
THORChain
$1.10+3.19%
Basic Attention Token
$0.22047032+2.54%
Arweave
$4.98-3.79%
1inch Network
$0.31163220+0.32%
Flare
$0.01526834+1.21%
PancakeSwap
$1.49-0.75%
Illuvium
$52.65+10.13%
Enjin
$0.29181703-0.97%
Gnosis
$112.24-1.11%
Mask Network
$3.49-1.36%
Loopring
$0.22627750+0.62%
Osmosis
$0.45794642-0.09%
Qtum
$2.65+1.01%
Helium
$1.92-2.49%
NEM
$0.03003333-0.78%
Celo
$0.52058186+2.26%
SingularityNET
$0.21375363+1.12%
Convex Finance
$3.28+0.12%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.82+1.36%
Astar
$0.05709417+6.30%
Zcash
$29.49-0.33%
Oasis Network
$0.04811542+1.19%
BLUR
$0.28695254-0.51%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.11-1.76%
Holo
$0.00130445-1.37%
Decred
$14.87-0.56%
Stepn
$0.20651250+0.05%
FLOKI
$0.00002257+0.27%
Golem
$0.22147611-4.13%
Ravencoin
$0.01815864+0.16%
Audius
$0.19301582+2.30%
Fetch.ai
$0.20427780+0.12%
Worldcoin
$1.70-1.59%
Yearn Finance
$6,279.56-0.64%
Beldex
$0.03695775+0.90%
ICON
$0.21368718+0.12%
Kusama
$22.75-1.84%
Ankr
$0.02445018-0.83%
JasmyCoin
$0.00407947+3.60%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56375290-0.36%
Waves
$1.94-1.35%
Wemix
$0.61992828+0.09%
SXP
$0.33258985+0.18%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+1.16%
Siacoin
$0.00356140+1.24%
Balancer
$4.27-0.36%
EthereumPoW
$1.68-1.61%
Aragon
$4.45-0.49%
Livepeer
$6.18+32.97%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22474146+0.47%
SafePal
$0.45799726+0.01%
Moonbeam
$0.23743976-0.96%
Wax
$0.04990523+0.93%
IoTeX
$0.01712187-0.72%
Band Protocol
$1.20+0.16%
Biconomy
$0.25230250+4.34%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35216499+1.70%
TerraUSD
$0.01518048-1.34%
Gains Network
$4.83-1.88%
Harmony
$0.01173117-0.46%
Axelar
$0.39364993+0.15%
Amp
$0.00247389-1.93%
Sushiswap
$0.70711974-0.98%
Core
$0.89131341+2.18%
DigiByte
$0.00816980-0.46%
Skale
$0.02804816+0.79%
Kadena
$0.52902340+0.09%
Stargate Finance
$0.61838350-0.37%
Horizen
$8.76-0.43%
Polymath Network
$0.13610000-3.90%
Lisk
$0.84440870-0.01%
Merit Circle
$0.26333096+8.06%
UMA Protocol
$1.64-1.37%
Kyber Network
$0.64943074+0.47%
Cartesi
$0.15179598+0.29%
PlayDapp
$0.18838879+0.94%
Synapse
$0.55478905-2.96%
Nervos Network
$0.00313738+0.86%
API3
$1.19+11.65%
Joe
$0.29689260-4.30%
iExec RLC
$1.31+1.72%
Liquity
$1.00-0.61%
OriginTrail
$0.23714788+0.12%
Bitgert
$0.00000023-0.39%
Coin98
$0.16075573+4.12%
Nano
$0.66519475-0.99%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01746335+2.68%
Radiant Capital
$0.28369653-2.49%
Numeraire
$13.12-2.11%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-1.05%
Steem
$0.18519994-0.67%
Bancor
$0.54916975-10.41%
Radicle
$1.61-0.04%
OMG Network
$0.56987237-0.59%
Celer Network
$0.01412349-2.77%
Stormx
$0.00710221+10.57%
Syscoin
$0.10597674-1.25%
Dent
$0.00079341+0.58%
SPACE ID
$0.26375618+0.86%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.15-1.00%
Verge
$0.00441936+2.18%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93060865-0.10%
Civic
$0.08731906-0.20%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00167889-3.19%
Gitcoin
$1.15+5.12%
Secret
$0.32790954+0.96%
Marlin
$0.00854797-0.81%
Powerledger
$0.15949313-0.33%
MetisDAO
$15.73-0.54%
Hashflow
$0.38421225+6.91%
NKN
$0.10277845+0.32%
Chromia
$0.11638539-1.45%
Celsius
$0.15487065+1.69%
WINkLink
$0.00006733-0.27%
Yield Guild Games
$0.33442189+4.22%
Keep Network
$0.11208239-2.89%
Request
$0.08011978-1.98%
Bifrost
$0.04409176+0.59%
COTI
$0.04868140+1.63%
Ren
$0.05921048-2.74%
MOBOX
$0.28287122-1.49%
Spell Token
$0.00047892+0.55%
MOON
$0.53226578+8.76%
Galxe
$1.20-1.56%
ARPA
$0.05588067+0.34%
Sweat Economy
$0.00703939+7.74%
WazirX
$0.11874078-1.43%
Sun Token
$0.00553616+0.16%
Orchid
$0.08391168-4.03%
XYO Network
$0.00351377-0.44%
Origin Protocol
$0.09489356-1.31%
Adventure Gold
$0.61685062+0.19%
Raydium
$0.21228246-0.57%
Voyager Token
$0.15909521-1.67%
Verasity
$0.00451407-1.86%
Aavegotchi
$0.89952568-1.20%
Boba Network
$0.13216043+0.10%
SuperRare
$0.07250346+0.47%
Alien Worlds
$0.01220322+2.73%
Maple
$5.44-3.86%
Badger DAO
$2.13-1.65%
Storj
$0.29130643-0.65%
Index Chain
$0.05397120+1.63%
CEEK VR
$0.04926670+3.36%
TrueFi
$0.03795805+6.06%
LCX
$0.05026929-0.07%
Moonriver
$5.17-1.10%
RACA
$0.00011211-0.21%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.51784228-1.33%
GAS
$2.67-0.02%
Reef
$0.00157675+0.03%
Saitama
$0.00071056-0.28%
Rally
$0.00632985-0.05%
Ethernity
$1.59+0.91%
Polkastarter
$0.30449762-0.49%
Travala.com
$0.57576286-0.77%
LooksRare
$0.05407069+1.39%
Virtua
$0.02593168+1.97%
BarnBridge
$2.99+0.18%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.92-1.50%
Serum
$0.07414322-3.48%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24013132+1.46%
DIA
$0.24432401-1.11%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12508580+3.06%
Keep3rV1
$54.45+0.69%
Enzyme
$18.25-0.41%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.83+0.75%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101542-0.16%
Velas
$0.00994479-1.08%
Alchemix
$12.92+0.87%
CLV
$0.03964583-4.96%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15180081-0.35%
Bluzelle
$0.05458443+2.10%
Decentral Games
$0.03075462-2.63%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.58%
MXC
$0.00865308+1.50%
Star Atlas
$0.00156086+0.05%
district0x
$0.02717979+0.48%
0x
$0.21554851+0.71%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000099+15.58%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.34+1.24%
Harvest Finance
$25.07-1.17%
StaFi
$0.28831176+0.97%
Bonk
$0.00000035-0.46%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00370194-2.18%
Augur
$1.49-1.84%
Rarible
$1.01-1.17%
Tokemak
$0.60464787-0.52%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01182871-2.41%
Tamadoge
$0.00868499-2.12%
Quantstamp
$0.01080640+0.51%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01883560-2.43%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04760495-1.27%
FTX Token
$1.17-0.67%
Braintrust
$0.27203827-1.34%
Pepe
$0.00000124-1.67%
BitDAO
$0.48500099-0.86%
Threshold
$0.02396859+0.53%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.11002864+1.49%
Human
$0.03457383-5.77%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.63%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.83%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.22%
Tether
$1.00+0.03%
USD Coin
$1.02+0.36%
Dai
$1.01+0.19%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Campaign-Finance Charges Are Back on the Menu

Sam Bankman-Fried isn't escaping the charge as he faces potential jail time ahead of his trial.

By Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconAug 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 11, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconAug 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. UTCUpdated Aug 11, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

AccessTimeIconAug 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. UTCUpdated Aug 11, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. UTC

I didn’t really have anything prepared to write about this week, but the Department of Justice is on it. Prosecutors told the judge overseeing Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial that they intend to fold campaign-finance allegations into a wire fraud charge, after announcing they would have to drop the campaign-finance charge itself due to treaty obligations with the Bahamas.

You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here to sign up for future editions.

Campaign finance

The narrative

We are back in court on Friday as Sam Bankman-Fried learns whether he will have to report to jail ahead of his trial that's scheduled for October.

Why it matters

This hearing could provide a view into Judge Lewis Kaplan’s thoughts on Bankman-Fried’s activities over the past few months, as well as hint at what we may see when the trial itself begins.

Breaking it down

First off: Please allow me to quote myself:

"That doesn’t mean the U.S. Department of Justice is letting the FTX founder off on alleged criminal conduct, however — and campaign-finance charges could still be tried later."

Well now we know that the Justice Department does indeed want to bring the campaign-finance allegations, and it’s not going to let not being able to charge the specific statute be a barrier to doing so.

I suspect there are about 196 reasons why the Justice Department might want to dive more deeply into this specific set of allegations.

Bankman-Fried’s team hasn’t yet responded to this week's letter from the Justice Department, but we are going to hear from them later on Friday when the former FTX CEO shows up in court to learn whether he will be sent back to jail ahead of his trial in October.

Obviously, I’ve written about this before, and so I'm not going to get too deep into it now, but here are the highlights: Bankman-Fried is accused of violating his bond conditions in trying to tamper with multiple witnesses as well as of other shady behavior. The Justice Department says that he has abused his privilege in being allowed to spend his pretrial time at his parents’ home, and therefore, it wants to put him back into custody.

The defense claims that Bankman-Fried has done nothing improper, although his lawyers admitted that he did indeed share his former girlfriend's diary with the New York Times. They say that jailing Bankman-Fried would make it far more difficult for him to prepare for trial and therefore receive a fair trial.

Still, the odds don't appear to be on his side at this moment. Kaplan, U.S. district judge who is presiding in this case, notably ended the last hearing with Bankman-Fried by directly warning the defendant to take the proceedings seriously. It didn't sound like a casual warning from a judge to any defendant but a specific one to a defendant who he has already once said may have conducted criminal activity.

Bankman-Fried will be at the New York District courthouse in Manhattan at 2 p.m. Eastern this afternoon. CoinDesk will be there of course, providing updates.

Stories you may have missed

This week

SoC 080723

Friday

  • 14:00 UTC (2:00 p.m. EDT) Sam Bankman-Fried is going to be at the U.S. District Courthouse for the Southern District of New York.

Elsewhere:

SoC Twt 0807

If you’ve got thoughts or questions on what I should discuss next week or any other feedback you’d like to share, feel free to email me at nik@coindesk.com or find me on Twitter @nikhileshde.

You can also join the group conversation on Telegram.

See y’all next week!

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nikhilesh De
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter