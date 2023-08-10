Bitcoin
Policy

India Wants to Use Crypto Tokens to Digitally Sign Documents

The browser envisions the ability to digitally sign documents using a crypto token, bolstering secure transactions and digital interactions and support Web3.

By Amitoj Singh
Aug 10, 2023 at 10:02 a.m. UTC

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) wants to give users the ability to use crypto tokens to digitally sign documents in a new indigenous web browser, it revealed on Wednesday.

The development assumes significance because India has not yet brought forward any legislation in parliament for Web3 or cryptocurrency, even if it has pushed for global rules for crypto as G20 president. India's central bank has opposed legalizing cryptocurrency and, at the same time, promoted its central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The Indian finance ministry has not yet taken an official position on whether it would legalize or ban crypto despite taxing it and bringing it under global anti-money laundering standards.

" ...the browser envisions the ability to digitally sign documents using a crypto token, bolstering secure transactions and digital interactions," the announcement said as part of the launch of the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC), an open competition to create an indigenous web browser with "its own trust store ... cutting edge functionalities and enhanced security & data privacy protection features."

Among the desired features in the browser, the government has stated the requirement of "support for Web3." The total prize money allocated is around $400,000 and the deadline to submit the product is July 1, 2024.

Read More: G20 President India Publishes Its Input for Framing Global Crypto Rules

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.




Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Amitoj Singh
Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

