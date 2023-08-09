Bitcoin
Bank of England Wants Digital Pound Advisers as It Moves to CBDC Design Phase

The Bank of England is recruiting academics for its central bank digital currency engagement forum and asking stakeholders for more information.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconAug 9, 2023 at 4:53 p.m. UTC
Bank of England (Camomile Shumba/CoinDesk)

Bank of England (Camomile Shumba/CoinDesk)

The Bank of England (BoE) has set up a digital pound advisory group which it is currently recruiting for as the country enters the design phase for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), it announced on Wednesday.

The bank along with the Treasury – the government's finance arm, which has been helping with the country's CBDC work – wants academics and researchers to express their interest in joining the group. A CBDC is digital money issued by a central bank. The Academic Advisory Group is meant to bring together experts across finance, economics, business and more.

"Through this group, we seek to generate expert academic input and promote interdisciplinary discussions on a range of topics related to retail CBDC," the BoE said on its website.

In February, the country launched a consultation on a digital pound which the government and BoE believe is likely needed. That initial consultation closed in June. The BoE plans to run its own experimentation and design phase over the next two years, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bank will also be recruiting for members to join its CBDC engagement forum, which was set up to help it "understand the practical challenges of designing, implementing and operating a CBDC," its website said. The bank has also started asking stakeholders to respond to requests for information on use cases for offline payments and on what merchants will need from a digital pound design.

Read more: Digital Pound Should Be Interoperable With Crypto, UK Lobbyists Say

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.