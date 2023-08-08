Former FTX Exec Ryan Salame Talking to Prosecutors About Plea Deal: Bloomberg

Bitcoin
$29,990.52+2.91%
Ethereum
$1,861.12+2.02%
Binance Coin
$246.30+1.70%
XRP
$0.64673914+3.37%
Dogecoin
$0.07556829+1.46%
Cardano
$0.30014335+3.88%
Solana
$24.53+6.75%
Tron
$0.07688604+0.16%
Polygon
$0.69822328+4.19%
Polkadot
$5.08+2.01%
Litecoin
$84.24+2.87%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000957+5.71%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,014.62+2.92%
Bitcoin Cash
$240.02+1.31%
Uniswap
$6.08+4.20%
Toncoin
$1.29+4.77%
Avalanche
$12.74+2.02%
Chainlink
$7.42+4.17%
Stellar
$0.14248100+0.95%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.02+0.50%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.00%
TrueUSD
$1.01-0.07%
Monero
$159.91+1.01%
OKB
$46.95+4.29%
Ethereum Classic
$17.98+2.11%
Cosmos
$8.61+1.80%
Hedera
$0.06204885+10.06%
Internet Computer
$4.17+0.55%
Filecoin
$4.18+0.43%
Lido DAO
$1.90+3.61%
Cronos
$0.05816972+0.71%
Quant
$103.45+0.51%
Arbitrum
$1.18+3.05%
Aptos
$6.74+1.42%
VeChain
$0.01839508+2.75%
NEAR Protocol
$1.37+2.60%
Optimism
$1.74-4.24%
Maker
$1,229.69+1.13%
The Graph
$0.10851716+2.63%
Aave
$66.77+3.08%
XDC Network
$0.06665788-5.03%
Kaspa
$0.04527649-7.20%
Algorand
$0.11571353+3.14%
Stacks
$0.62824336+7.68%
The Sandbox
$0.41314891+2.22%
Synthetix
$2.62+1.44%
MultiverseX
$32.31+3.11%
EOS
$0.72530000+1.21%
Immutable X
$0.73964499-0.68%
Axie Infinity
$6.06+2.87%
Tezos
$0.80366209+1.60%
Theta
$0.74324793+1.97%
USDD
$0.99998506+0.00%
Bitcoin SV
$36.59+0.47%
Injective Protocol
$8.32+4.05%
ApeCoin
$1.88+2.06%
Decentraland
$0.37587425+1.75%
Fantom
$0.24233053+2.11%
NEO
$8.69+1.85%
Render Token
$1.65+2.66%
Gala
$0.02385678+2.21%
eCash
$0.00003065+3.54%
Flow
$0.57185802+3.04%
Kava.io
$0.85047727+1.36%
GateToken
$4.10-0.54%
KuCoin Token
$5.67+1.38%
Radix
$0.05302751+1.44%
Chiliz
$0.07737091+0.44%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61503654-0.49%
Klaytn
$0.16011930+1.39%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.18%
Rocket Pool
$26.04-3.27%
IOTA
$0.17718281+2.15%
PAX Gold
$1,968.32-0.38%
Luna Classic
$0.00007973+1.90%
Frax Share
$6.34-1.75%
GMX
$50.82-3.82%
Casper
$0.03971325+0.75%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+1.65%
Mina
$0.46145567+3.79%
Sui
$0.60414993+2.12%
Huobi Token
$2.62+0.12%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94824196+3.40%
Compound
$56.47+2.17%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.66+0.76%
Dash
$33.44+1.94%
Conflux
$0.18082719+0.54%
Nexo
$0.66121097+1.72%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.21%
dYdX
$2.11+1.76%
Arweave
$5.42+2.83%
Zilliqa
$0.02045093+0.38%
PancakeSwap
$1.53+1.28%
Woo Network
$0.18830134+2.66%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21480000+4.57%
1inch Network
$0.31056120+0.59%
THORChain
$1.03+6.24%
Flare
$0.01479749+1.72%
Helium
$2.11+1.70%
Enjin
$0.29478311+1.19%
Gnosis
$113.21+1.40%
Golem
$0.29181396+43.52%
Loopring
$0.23072343+2.92%
Mask Network
$3.48+0.45%
Osmosis
$0.46551057+0.22%
Qtum
$2.65+3.09%
Illuvium
$48.85+4.56%
NEM
$0.03012253-0.65%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.24-0.13%
Celo
$0.51576538+2.83%
Convex Finance
$3.29-0.70%
SingularityNET
$0.21208166+1.51%
Zcash
$29.80+2.47%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.47+2.82%
Worldcoin
$1.98-4.03%
Oasis Network
$0.04794297+1.66%
Astar
$0.05349874+0.88%
BLUR
$0.28741002-0.42%
Holo
$0.00132624+0.16%
Decred
$14.83+1.00%
FLOKI
$0.00002262+0.69%
Ravencoin
$0.01850081+0.49%
Audius
$0.19417165-0.04%
Stepn
$0.21067214+1.65%
Yearn Finance
$6,438.51+1.11%
Fetch.ai
$0.20318830+2.68%
ICON
$0.21638928+2.59%
Beldex
$0.03704131+2.61%
Kusama
$22.84+1.25%
Ankr
$0.02478738+0.43%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56934011+0.65%
Waves
$1.95+1.59%
SXP
$0.33664972+2.73%
JasmyCoin
$0.00396587+2.82%
Wemix
$0.60314005-0.02%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.82%
EthereumPoW
$1.73+2.47%
Balancer
$4.38+1.64%
Siacoin
$0.00354040+0.05%
Aragon
$4.42+2.71%
IoTeX
$0.01796407+1.97%
Wax
$0.05036887+0.51%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21821477-1.00%
Band Protocol
$1.25+0.81%
Moonbeam
$0.23578575+0.69%
SafePal
$0.44086241+0.55%
Gains Network
$5.34+12.83%
TerraUSD
$0.01562615-2.28%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34509796+1.08%
Biconomy
$0.23615570+2.84%
Harmony
$0.01194174+1.76%
Livepeer
$4.99-14.44%
Sushiswap
$0.73153352+2.17%
Axelar
$0.39426905+1.10%
Amp
$0.00244891+1.44%
DigiByte
$0.00823444+1.20%
Skale
$0.02871687+2.94%
Core
$0.87301019+2.23%
Stargate Finance
$0.64205445-0.18%
Kadena
$0.53728211+2.01%
Polymath Network
$0.14480000-3.60%
Lisk
$0.86451777+2.11%
Horizen
$8.90-2.68%
UMA Protocol
$1.68+0.22%
Kyber Network
$0.65778517-0.84%
Cartesi
$0.15053335+1.57%
Synapse
$0.58344228+1.80%
Joe
$0.32097344+1.57%
Merit Circle
$0.25031630+10.37%
PlayDapp
$0.19163509+9.30%
Nervos Network
$0.00305611+0.54%
API3
$1.10-7.45%
Liquity
$1.02-1.85%
OriginTrail
$0.24365143-23.97%
Coin98
$0.16780518+17.35%
Bitgert
$0.00000023+7.09%
iExec RLC
$1.25+0.29%
Nano
$0.66950375+1.46%
Radiant Capital
$0.30210111+3.54%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01786875+1.11%
Bancor
$0.58649455+5.24%
Numeraire
$13.84+1.02%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015+0.78%
Celer Network
$0.01480048+4.24%
Radicle
$1.65-0.03%
Steem
$0.18552343+0.15%
OMG Network
$0.57369370+3.21%
SPACE ID
$0.27349583+4.75%
Syscoin
$0.10749891+1.95%
Dent
$0.00079815+0.42%
Stormx
$0.00689575-2.65%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.16+1.52%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93873203+0.95%
Civic
$0.08986732+4.61%
Secret
$0.34105767+1.41%
MetisDAO
$16.26+9.87%
Verge
$0.00425622+0.90%
Marlin
$0.00860314+1.72%
Powerledger
$0.16052087+1.55%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00164048+2.58%
Chromia
$0.11927090+3.16%
NKN
$0.10228692+3.23%
Yield Guild Games
$0.35575425-10.31%
Hashflow
$0.37185517+1.73%
WINkLink
$0.00006754+1.18%
Gitcoin
$1.06+1.52%
Celsius
$0.15105192+1.26%
Bifrost
$0.04481449+8.19%
Keep Network
$0.11305782-0.65%
COTI
$0.05027701+0.49%
Request
$0.07943918+2.17%
Ren
$0.06088348+1.11%
MOBOX
$0.29373414-0.50%
Galxe
$1.25+3.72%
Spell Token
$0.00048043-0.75%
WazirX
$0.12343120+3.19%
ARPA
$0.05465916+0.52%
Sun Token
$0.00548227+0.89%
Sweat Economy
$0.00662214-1.86%
XYO Network
$0.00362827+2.97%
Origin Protocol
$0.09791217+2.11%
Adventure Gold
$0.63484128-3.71%
Raydium
$0.21998344+2.55%
Verasity
$0.00474327+4.01%
Aavegotchi
$0.95401487+0.47%
Voyager Token
$0.16490965+4.15%
SuperRare
$0.07467414+1.36%
Maple
$5.81-0.77%
Boba Network
$0.13260916-0.12%
Badger DAO
$2.22+1.76%
Alien Worlds
$0.01180309+0.10%
Storj
$0.29544049+0.71%
Index Chain
$0.05376372+2.44%
CEEK VR
$0.04890106+4.90%
Moonriver
$5.25-5.46%
RACA
$0.00011656+7.11%
TrueFi
$0.03694339+5.38%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53550608+1.83%
Orchid
$0.06507920+17.05%
GAS
$2.67-0.42%
Reef
$0.00159668+1.72%
LCX
$0.04592711+1.09%
Rally
$0.00669246+4.79%
Saitama
$0.00073675+1.36%
Polkastarter
$0.31664696+3.91%
Travala.com
$0.59001957+1.63%
Ethernity
$1.61+1.27%
LooksRare
$0.05410710-6.26%
Serum
$0.07816255-4.48%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.03+0.50%
DIA
$0.25467179+1.07%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24340965-0.22%
BarnBridge
$2.98+0.35%
Virtua
$0.02564534+1.50%
Keep3rV1
$54.78+2.00%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12321941+0.84%
Enzyme
$17.62-1.76%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101904+1.06%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.66+1.31%
Alchemix
$13.02+1.05%
Velas
$0.00966081+1.16%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15721834+2.97%
Decentral Games
$0.03259944-3.57%
CLV
$0.03789851+2.27%
Bluzelle
$0.05376426+1.62%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.81%
district0x
$0.02779335+2.83%
MXC
$0.00841533-0.82%
Star Atlas
$0.00154928+1.69%
0x
$0.21868014-0.73%
Harvest Finance
$25.44+0.52%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.30-0.22%
StaFi
$0.28677086+3.82%
Bonk
$0.00000035+7.44%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00375261+1.52%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074+0.80%
Rarible
$1.04-0.62%
Augur
$1.44-6.35%
Tokemak
$0.59312764+10.72%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01206369+0.97%
Tamadoge
$0.00903183-1.11%
Quantstamp
$0.01110842-3.46%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02583195-8.53%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.05077947+9.87%
FTX Token
$1.24+7.61%
Braintrust
$0.26613074+0.95%
Pepe
$0.00000123+9.49%
BitDAO
$0.50521245+0.23%
Threshold
$0.02439651+2.47%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10995157+1.99%
Human
$0.03877267-0.48%
Pitbull
$0.0000000011.53%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08-0.16%
Hamster
$0.000000002.12%
Tether
$1.00-0.09%
USD Coin
$1.02-0.10%
Dai
$1.01-0.11%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Former FTX Exec Ryan Salame Talking to Prosecutors About Plea Deal: Bloomberg

It was not known whether Salame would cooperate with prosecutors and testify against FTX co-founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

By Nelson Wang
AccessTimeIconAug 8, 2023 at 7:21 p.m. UTC
FTX Logo (Unsplash)

FTX Logo (Unsplash)

Former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets Ryan Salame is in talks with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to criminal charges related to the collapse of the crypto exchange, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the case.

Salame, a prominent Republican donor who also handled FTX's political donations, could enter a plea as soon as September to charges including campaign finance law violations, according to Bloomberg’s sources. It was not known whether he would cooperate with prosecutors and testify against FTX co-founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Other top execs at FTX, including Gary Wang, Caroline Ellison and Nishad Singh, have already plead guilty to charges in the FTX case and will be part of the government’s case against Bankman-Fried.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that federal prosecutors were investigating Salame over possible violations of campaign finance law related to his girlfriend's congressional campaign last year.

Salame’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, in a letter Tuesday, prosecutors in the Bankman-Fried case said they still planned to argue that Bankman-Fried conducted an "illegal campaign finance" scheme when he goes to trial in October.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Nelson Wang is CoinDesk's news editor for the East Coast. He holds BTC and ETH above CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @NelWang on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.