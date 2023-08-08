Bavaria's Data Regulator Had Not Concluded Assessment of Worldcoin When the Project Launched

Michael Will, president of Bavaria's Data Protection Authority, the lead agency supervising the OpenAI-tied project in Europe, told CoinDesk on Monday that it was still reviewing the project when it went live on July 24, though he noted that the company is not legally obliged to notify the authorities and get their approval prior to the launch. Bavaria is a German state where Worldcoin has set up an entity to manage the data for its European users, so the local authority is leading the investigation.