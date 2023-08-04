Global X Refiles Spot-Bitcoin ETF Application, Naming Coinbase as ‘Surveillance-Sharing’ Partner

If approved, the fund would grant investors "exposure to bitcoin with important protections that are not always available to investors that invest directly in bitcoin," lawyers said in the filing. Global X's spot-bitcoin applications marks the ninth active spot-bitcoin application filed with U.S. regulators, in addition to a petition by Grayscale to appeal the SEC's rejection of its proposed spot-bitcoin ETF conversion (Grayscale is a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group).