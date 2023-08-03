Bitcoin
Hashkey Wins Hong Kong's First Crypto Exchange License to Serve Retail Customers

Hashkey Exchange can now expand its business scope from serving professional investors to retail users.

By Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconAug 3, 2023 at 7:09 a.m. UTC

Hong Kong's first license to a cryptocurrency exchange to serve retail customers has gone to Hashkey Exchange under the city's new crypto rules that aim to make the region a crypto hub.

Hashkey Exchange, a virtual asset exchange based in Hong Kong which is part of Hashkey Group, a digital asset financial services group, announced the development saying it can now expand its business scope from serving professional investors to retail users.

"As an existing Type 1 and Type 7 licenses holder, HashKey Exchange successfully underwent a simplified process to obtain the licence upgrade ... to expand its business scope from serving professional investors to retail users, fulfilling market demand for a licensed platform that offers users a safer and simpler process for buying and storing cryptocurrencies." the exchange said.

Earlier, the Hashkey Group had announced plans to introduce a regulated exchange in the second quarter to service retail customers and plans to raise funds at a $1 billion valuation to capitalize on Hong Kong's re-emergence as a potential crypto hub.

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment and confirmation.

Read More: What New York Can Learn From Hong Kong in Regulating Crypto

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.



DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @amitoj on Twitter

