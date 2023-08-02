Is Sam Bankman-Fried Going to Jail?

“People were saying … ‘well, you know, the government breaks various treaties all the time, why don't they just tell the Bahamas to pound sand?’ And the reason is, there's absolutely no reason to do it,” White said. “He's on the hook for fraud in the amount of billions of dollars. The guideline levels are basically an imaginary number, and campaign finance fraud charges are miniscule in comparison, they don't have any marginal additional weight. So it's like, the government's not gonna sweat it if they can't prosecute a parking ticket while charging murder one.”