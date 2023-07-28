CFTC Overreached in Suing Binance, Crypto Exchange Says

"There is no dispute that the CFTC has no regulatory authority over spot trading even in the United States, let alone abroad," the motion to dismiss said. "The issue posed by the CFTC’s complaint is whether, when Binance․com began offering additional products in or after 2019—by which point it had already begun to restrict and off-board potential U.S. users—it became subject to certain registration and regulatory compliance provisions of the Commodity Exchange Act (“CEA”) and CFTC regulations. Despite 236 paragraphs of allegations – which followed a multi-year investigation in which defendants provided extensive information voluntarily – the CFTC’s complaint fails at the outset."