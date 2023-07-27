Sam Bankman-Fried Won't Face Campaign Finance Charge, U.S. DOJ Says

The DOJ originally indicted Bankman-Fried on eight different counts near the end of 2022. Prosecutors later added another five charges, but Bankman-Fried's defense team argued that The Bahamas, which originally arrested the former FTX CEO, had to agree to those charges under the terms of the U.S.'s extradition treaty with the nation. Judge Lewis Kaplan, of the District Court for the Southern District of New York, allowed the DOJ to sever those charges, scheduling a March trial date.