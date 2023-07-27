House Financial Services Committee Votes in Favor of Crypto, Blockchain Bills

Though the fallout from crypto exchange FTX loomed large over lawmakers as they worked toward ironing out the details of bills designed to provide a unified legal framework for crypto and address blockchain-related issues, a majority of lawmakers ultimately voted in favor of H.R. 4763, the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act and H.R. 1747, the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act after a day-long markup session, referring both bills to the full House of Representatives for a vote.