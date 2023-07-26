Singapore High Court Declares Crypto as Property in Case Involving Bybit

Bitcoin
$29,214.10+0.27%
Ethereum
$1,854.05+0.16%
XRP
$0.70086395+2.15%
Binance Coin
$237.80-0.23%
Dogecoin
$0.08001476+4.08%
Cardano
$0.30239900-0.36%
Solana
$23.61+2.24%
Tron
$0.08171141+0.47%
Litecoin
$89.67+0.45%
Polygon
$0.70618235-2.73%
Polkadot
$5.20-0.11%
Toncoin
$1.40-0.90%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,199.17+0.12%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000785+0.26%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.15+1.47%
Avalanche
$13.21-0.13%
Uniswap
$5.82+1.99%
Chainlink
$7.52+1.60%
Stellar
$0.14072700-1.00%
Binance USD
$0.99995952-0.56%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.92-0.38%
Monero
$162.96+0.12%
TrueUSD
$0.99916298-0.08%
Cosmos
$8.88-1.00%
Ethereum Classic
$18.08+0.59%
OKB
$42.61-0.21%
Filecoin
$4.35-3.94%
Internet Computer
$4.02+0.24%
Hedera
$0.05184542-0.27%
Lido DAO
$1.91-2.85%
Cronos
$0.05933386+1.44%
Aptos
$6.95-0.09%
Quant
$102.88+0.14%
Arbitrum
$1.16-1.62%
VeChain
$0.01844886-0.48%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34-1.96%
Maker
$1,148.37+3.62%
Aave
$70.25+0.13%
The Graph
$0.10943543-1.08%
Optimism
$1.45-1.75%
Algorand
$0.10989262+0.60%
Stacks
$0.59777294+1.42%
Theta
$0.83422750+2.78%
Elrond
$32.36-0.37%
Synthetix
$2.58-5.41%
The Sandbox
$0.42538188-0.90%
EOS
$0.73550000-1.03%
Axie Infinity
$5.98-1.57%
Immutable X
$0.71496279+1.12%
BitDAO
$0.53033713-3.42%
XDC Network
$0.05516355-7.67%
Tezos
$0.80900000-0.20%
ApeCoin
$1.98-2.15%
USDD
$0.99831999-0.03%
Decentraland
$0.38459383-0.17%
Bitcoin SV
$34.40-3.05%
Fantom
$0.23236659-3.31%
Render Token
$1.74-1.91%
Injective Protocol
$7.90-0.93%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72368519-0.86%
NEO
$8.56-1.13%
Flow
$0.57515123-1.85%
GateToken
$4.22-0.02%
Gala
$0.02346917-3.85%
Radix
$0.05697046+2.16%
Rocket Pool
$29.48-0.49%
KuCoin Token
$5.86+1.44%
eCash
$0.00002910-0.85%
Kava.io
$0.85584612+0.66%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99995952-0.08%
Chiliz
$0.07660601-0.85%
Klaytn
$0.16010213-1.77%
PAX Gold
$1,952.87+0.23%
GMX
$53.87-1.03%
IOTA
$0.17164053-1.40%
Luna Classic
$0.00008166-1.94%
Compound
$68.65+11.97%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-1.09%
Frax Share
$5.99+0.28%
Huobi Token
$2.67-1.39%
Casper
$0.03768129-2.37%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.05%
Sui
$0.62931111-1.10%
Mina
$0.43504220-0.27%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93358798+2.66%
Arweave
$5.57-1.47%
dYdX
$2.09+2.73%
Dash
$31.30-1.87%
Nexo
$0.62299051-1.82%
Zilliqa
$0.02063304+0.50%
Woo Network
$0.19789317-0.75%
PancakeSwap
$1.47-1.18%
1inch Network
$0.30020147-1.64%
Enjin
$0.29830551-2.99%
Mask Network
$3.62+0.97%
Gnosis
$114.54-0.31%
Osmosis
$0.48804979-1.02%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19658000+0.31%
Flare
$0.01406913+0.87%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.25-2.24%
Convex Finance
$3.61+5.98%
THORChain
$0.94048017-2.63%
Loopring
$0.21643799-1.20%
Qtum
$2.53-2.10%
NEM
$0.02878686+0.17%
Oasis Network
$0.05088576+1.28%
Zcash
$29.76-0.53%
BLUR
$0.30244519-0.73%
Celo
$0.47301605-1.25%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.16-0.65%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.33-0.29%
Stepn
$0.20902146-1.77%
Decred
$14.63+4.66%
Illuvium
$39.72+1.25%
Holo
$0.00124784+0.42%
FLOKI
$0.00002208+0.91%
Fetch.ai
$0.20961637+0.14%
Yearn Finance
$6,550.29+1.31%
Helium
$1.49+1.39%
Ravencoin
$0.01786169-3.45%
ICON
$0.21464011-0.32%
Ankr
$0.02524671+2.75%
Kusama
$22.33-1.31%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60158985-2.11%
Wemix
$0.63080711-0.85%
Golem
$0.19536026+0.52%
Astar
$0.04359757+1.86%
SXP
$0.33555727-0.69%
Balancer
$4.50-0.77%
Waves
$1.90-1.64%
Audius
$0.17720274-1.08%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.02%
EthereumPoW
$1.72+0.44%
JasmyCoin
$0.00379888+0.68%
IoTeX
$0.01865246-2.33%
Siacoin
$0.00341049+0.33%
Wax
$0.05228150-3.72%
Aragon
$4.02-1.84%
Moonbeam
$0.22887192-1.67%
TerraUSD
$0.01606013+1.39%
SafePal
$0.41888170+1.15%
Amp
$0.00274123+18.41%
Band Protocol
$1.18+0.83%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34732335-1.16%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19716014-0.34%
Harmony
$0.01164723+0.07%
Axelar
$0.40148670-1.26%
Biconomy
$0.21922544-0.13%
Gains Network
$4.34+2.86%
DigiByte
$0.00773265+1.13%
Sushiswap
$0.65366372-0.83%
Kyber Network
$0.68613488-2.22%
Core
$0.81584105-0.25%
Horizen
$8.75+0.98%
Lisk
$0.84114376+0.47%
Synapse
$0.63724169-1.53%
Polymath Network
$0.13230000-0.60%
Skale
$0.02556812-1.85%
Stargate Finance
$0.58062472-1.43%
Livepeer
$4.04+0.77%
Joe
$0.33021485+0.48%
UMA Protocol
$1.54-0.92%
Cartesi
$0.14388561+0.76%
OriginTrail
$0.25732479-7.75%
Liquity
$1.04+0.28%
PlayDapp
$0.17186021-1.72%
Nano
$0.69361637+1.73%
Nervos Network
$0.00271388-0.49%
Merit Circle
$0.20386292+1.55%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01778992+1.87%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+0.69%
Numeraire
$13.31+2.41%
API3
$0.95775016-1.46%
iExec RLC
$1.14-0.97%
OMG Network
$0.58501213-0.57%
Celer Network
$0.01425225-0.07%
Steem
$0.18148690-0.39%
Syscoin
$0.11111612+2.27%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.55+1.14%
Verge
$0.00456486-11.07%
Coin98
$0.13379792-1.11%
Braintrust
$0.29937945-0.78%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.07+1.37%
Secret
$0.34426254+3.70%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94198538-0.95%
SPACE ID
$0.24448145+0.24%
Civic
$0.08647558+0.50%
MetisDAO
$15.89+1.34%
Celsius
$0.16198899+1.05%
Dent
$0.00070519-1.33%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00160455+2.07%
Marlin
$0.00825720-6.72%
WINkLink
$0.00006805+1.12%
Stormx
$0.00590244-1.65%
Powerledger
$0.15033828+0.04%
Keep Network
$0.11727158+3.41%
NKN
$0.09453300+1.11%
Chromia
$0.10610367-2.20%
Ren
$0.05912831+0.05%
Request
$0.07678224+2.50%
Bifrost
$0.04221605+0.17%
Galxe
$1.26+1.49%
Hashflow
$0.33245840-1.20%
COTI
$0.04772100-1.14%
Gitcoin
$0.95260014-3.22%
WazirX
$0.12289250-2.67%
Bancor
$0.37445522+0.07%
MOBOX
$0.26923853-0.06%
Sun Token
$0.00583228-0.52%
Spell Token
$0.00045882+0.77%
Aavegotchi
$0.97014420+1.56%
ARPA
$0.04832540+3.86%
XYO Network
$0.00338440-2.47%
SuperRare
$0.07507754-0.43%
Boba Network
$0.13554814-0.23%
Maple
$5.78+9.83%
Origin Protocol
$0.09049287-2.07%
Raydium
$0.20529040+0.63%
Adventure Gold
$0.57915394-1.60%
LCX
$0.05411985-1.39%
Storj
$0.29050530+2.09%
CEEK VR
$0.04995094-0.51%
Badger DAO
$2.07+0.11%
Voyager Token
$0.13555885-4.55%
Alien Worlds
$0.01070477+0.99%
Index Chain
$0.04950547+1.39%
RACA
$0.00010991-0.01%
GAS
$2.64-0.93%
TrueFi
$0.03409794-1.03%
Reef
$0.00156282+0.30%
Moonriver
$4.90+2.22%
Sweat Economy
$0.00529866+1.85%
Serum
$0.09169573+2.34%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.46656099-1.41%
Saitama
$0.00074413+2.86%
Rally
$0.00617759-4.13%
Polkastarter
$0.30764082-1.03%
Velas
$0.01228932-0.73%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16436357+7.91%
Orchid
$0.04994435-0.02%
LooksRare
$0.05374430+0.84%
Ethernity
$1.54+2.44%
DIA
$0.25517782+4.27%
Travala.com
$0.53722688+0.87%
Virtua
$0.02506697+4.57%
Keep3rV1
$54.04+2.29%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22865797-1.54%
Alchemix
$13.62-1.67%
Onyxcoin
$0.00105768-0.56%
BarnBridge
$2.77+0.07%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.69-1.42%
Enzyme
$16.60+0.22%
Decentral Games
$0.03265384+2.30%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14543201+4.70%
Bluzelle
$0.05328783-0.91%
MXC
$0.00880567-1.60%
CLV
$0.03555272-3.27%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.03-1.99%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-7.35%
district0x
$0.02720000-3.20%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09431062-5.57%
0x
$0.20543356+0.02%
Star Atlas
$0.00146619+0.01%
Harvest Finance
$24.22+2.92%
Augur
$2.03+14.65%
StaFi
$0.27668710+1.88%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.02-0.14%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00371403+0.62%
Bonk
$0.00000033-1.46%
Rarible
$1.10+1.05%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01286467-5.15%
Tokemak
$0.59468129+0.54%
Quantstamp
$0.01185912+0.99%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03130018+1.92%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04916955+6.67%
FTX Token
$1.35+0.17%
Pepe
$0.00000125-4.87%
Threshold
$0.02466405+6.02%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09900824+1.57%
Human
$0.04294163+2.61%
Pitbull
$0.0000000015.29%
Tether
$0.99996317-0.08%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.46%
Dai
$0.99974532-0.30%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Singapore High Court Declares Crypto as Property in Case Involving Bybit

The ruling held that a crypto asset is a “thing in action” enforceable via court orders.

By Lavender Au
AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 8:08 a.m. UTC
Singapore’s High Court has recognised crypto as a property capable of being held on trust.(Swapnil Bapat/Unsplash)

Singapore’s High Court has recognised crypto as a property capable of being held on trust.(Swapnil Bapat/Unsplash)

Singapore’s High Court has recognised crypto as a property capable of being held on trust, in a case involving Seychelles-based exchange Bybit and a contractor, according to a court judgement published on Tuesday.

Bybit brought a case against Ho Kai Xin, claiming that in breach of her employment contract, she abused her position to transfer over 4.2 million USDT (stablecoin issued by Tether) to addresses owned and controlled by her. Ho also transferred a quantity of fiat currency to her own bank account.

“Like any other thing in action, USDT is capable of being held on trust,” Judge Philip Jeyaretnam, who presided over the case, said.

The judge's ruling also referred to a public consultation response published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on 3 July 2023, which “reflect the reality that it is possible in practice to identify and segregate digital assets,” supporting the view that they can be held on trust.

The judge added that “the holder of a crypto asset has in principle an incorporeal right of property recognisable by the common law as a thing in action and so enforceable in court.” He acknowledged that this conclusion might have an “element of circularity” about it, it is “not strikingly different from how the law approaches other social constructs, such as money.”

“It is only because people generally accept the exchange value of shells or beads or differently printed paper notes that they become currency,” Jeyaretnam said.

“While some people are sceptical of the value of crypto assets, it is worth keeping in mind that value is not inherent in an object,” he added.

The exchange sought a declaration that Ho was holding both the USDT and fiat currency on trust for Bybit. Ho blamed her cousin Jason Teo for stealing the assets from ByBit without her knowledge, claiming that only he owned and controlled those addresses.

The judge accepted on a balance of probabilities that “Jason does not exist (or at any rate did not play the role asserted for him by Ms Ho),” and ordered that Ho transfer assets back to Bybit.

CoinDesk has reached out to Bybit for comment.

Read more: Hong Kong Court Declares Crypto as Property in Case Involving Defunct Gatecoin

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lavender Au
Lavender Au

Lavender Au is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on regulation in Asia. She holds BTC, ETH, NEAR, KSM and SAITO.

Follow @lavender_au on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.