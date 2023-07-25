Binance Says It Intends to File Motion to Dismiss CFTC Complaint

Binance was also sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which asked for a restraining order to be placed on all funds deposited at Binance.US — the American arm of the company. The restraining order, called a "death penalty" by some, was never put in place as Binance.US and the SEC agreed to a deal that would see the branch's assets and servers be put under the control of only its U.S.-based staff.