Binance Says It Intends to File Motion to Dismiss CFTC Complaint

Bitcoin
$29,082.50-2.76%
Ethereum
$1,848.69-1.64%
Binance Coin
$238.86-1.57%
XRP
$0.69755879-5.29%
Cardano
$0.30413800-3.34%
Dogecoin
$0.07524059+5.24%
Solana
$23.27-4.71%
Tron
$0.08118631-2.25%
Polygon
$0.72419628-3.80%
Polkadot
$5.21-2.49%
Litecoin
$89.07-3.69%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,061.48-3.08%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.28-4.92%
Avalanche
$13.09-2.49%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000768-2.17%
Uniswap
$5.76-5.00%
Chainlink
$7.58-2.21%
Stellar
$0.14433000-6.58%
Binance USD
$0.99977715-0.41%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.96-0.18%
Monero
$160.34-2.00%
TrueUSD
$0.99908141-0.07%
Cosmos
$8.99-2.41%
Ethereum Classic
$18.05-2.84%
OKB
$42.34-1.99%
Toncoin
$1.39-4.16%
Filecoin
$4.48-1.67%
Internet Computer
$3.99-4.91%
Lido DAO
$1.97-3.40%
Hedera
$0.05183218-2.25%
Cronos
$0.05858430-2.83%
Aptos
$7.02-6.80%
Arbitrum
$1.19-4.59%
Quant
$102.92-2.00%
VeChain
$0.01853624-4.70%
NEAR Protocol
$1.37-5.18%
Optimism
$1.50-4.21%
Aave
$70.01-2.48%
The Graph
$0.11054657-5.75%
Maker
$1,066.69+0.01%
Synthetix
$2.76-4.46%
Algorand
$0.10887637-4.99%
Elrond
$32.18-4.31%
EOS
$0.74180000-4.22%
The Sandbox
$0.42575940-5.90%
Stacks
$0.58940805-5.54%
XDC Network
$0.05912774+16.11%
BitDAO
$0.55679266-3.61%
Theta
$0.78462426-5.82%
Immutable X
$0.70057648-8.11%
Tezos
$0.80731500-9.14%
ApeCoin
$2.03-2.91%
USDD
$0.99847841+0.27%
Decentraland
$0.38421100-5.00%
Axie Infinity
$6.05-7.06%
Bitcoin SV
$35.36-3.53%
Fantom
$0.24188886-5.16%
Render Token
$1.77-4.06%
Injective Protocol
$7.99-6.96%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72749670-3.65%
Flow
$0.58592555-3.86%
NEO
$8.60-4.73%
Gala
$0.02443514-7.00%
GateToken
$4.20-0.59%
Rocket Pool
$29.63-4.91%
Radix
$0.05620430-3.04%
eCash
$0.00002924-4.87%
KuCoin Token
$5.77-2.66%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99967893-0.48%
Kava.io
$0.84463190-6.44%
Chiliz
$0.07667492-3.42%
Klaytn
$0.16174777-3.22%
IOTA
$0.17603467-5.39%
PAX Gold
$1,940.68+0.22%
Luna Classic
$0.00008229-4.09%
GMX
$53.19+2.27%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-1.01%
Casper
$0.03910584-3.63%
Frax Share
$5.94-1.72%
Huobi Token
$2.66-1.87%
Compound
$62.13-10.56%
Sui
$0.64055771-4.42%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.08%
Mina
$0.43658781-5.00%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93230004+6.96%
Arweave
$5.60-8.13%
Dash
$31.69-5.08%
dYdX
$2.07-5.09%
Nexo
$0.62458164-3.30%
Woo Network
$0.19886613-5.27%
Zilliqa
$0.02040514-7.26%
PancakeSwap
$1.49-2.79%
1inch Network
$0.30359036-5.70%
Enjin
$0.30215314-5.12%
Osmosis
$0.48960881-3.61%
Gnosis
$113.29-2.67%
Flare
$0.01407979-4.26%
THORChain
$0.96161968-2.65%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19380900-5.05%
Mask Network
$3.49-4.57%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.24-4.42%
Loopring
$0.21776642-3.11%
Qtum
$2.58-5.61%
Convex Finance
$3.37-4.75%
NEM
$0.02853393-5.38%
Oasis Network
$0.05005696-5.03%
Zcash
$29.76-5.12%
BLUR
$0.30533742-7.32%
Celo
$0.47175253-4.28%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.56-2.37%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.10-4.91%
Stepn
$0.21130555-5.81%
Illuvium
$39.46-4.56%
Ravencoin
$0.01849591-4.66%
Fetch.ai
$0.21079552-5.23%
Holo
$0.00122851-5.65%
FLOKI
$0.00002192-7.96%
Helium
$1.50-1.60%
Yearn Finance
$6,480.49-3.95%
Decred
$13.75-7.45%
ICON
$0.21498277-8.07%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61884566-5.96%
Kusama
$22.51-3.69%
Ankr
$0.02456107-4.52%
Wemix
$0.64309077-2.71%
Wax
$0.06006174-2.39%
SXP
$0.33592718-7.43%
Golem
$0.19179676-8.31%
Waves
$1.91-3.87%
Audius
$0.17950483-2.82%
Balancer
$4.49-1.47%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.97%
Astar
$0.04168236-6.62%
EthereumPoW
$1.70-6.02%
JasmyCoin
$0.00372409-4.01%
IoTeX
$0.01908449-3.60%
0x
$0.20476425-3.85%
Siacoin
$0.00319731-8.39%
Aragon
$4.02-0.52%
Moonbeam
$0.22972919-5.58%
TerraUSD
$0.01598890-5.70%
SafePal
$0.41371803-4.38%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35020366-3.84%
Band Protocol
$1.17-6.93%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19409483-4.61%
Harmony
$0.01157851-4.63%
Axelar
$0.40059176+0.66%
Biconomy
$0.21716673-6.85%
Gains Network
$4.24-5.21%
Sushiswap
$0.66315099-4.77%
Kyber Network
$0.69769933+14.01%
DigiByte
$0.00761386-6.45%
Amp
$0.00219779+5.20%
Synapse
$0.64822173-5.71%
Core
$0.81429131-5.87%
Skale
$0.02616812-6.82%
Horizen
$8.69-6.77%
Stargate Finance
$0.58859782-1.24%
Lisk
$0.82541397-4.95%
Polymath Network
$0.13090000-8.14%
UMA Protocol
$1.55-5.07%
Livepeer
$3.94-4.76%
Joe
$0.32339266-4.00%
Cartesi
$0.14298315-5.96%
OriginTrail
$0.27465032-40.38%
Liquity
$1.06-1.91%
PlayDapp
$0.17125187-8.41%
Nervos Network
$0.00271481-3.87%
Nano
$0.66838660-4.67%
Merit Circle
$0.19408895-1.26%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01738082-5.36%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-4.20%
API3
$0.96931767-6.15%
OMG Network
$0.58878643-5.34%
iExec RLC
$1.14-5.94%
Numeraire
$13.13-0.32%
Verge
$0.00489743-8.68%
Celer Network
$0.01423507-6.31%
Steem
$0.18108500-4.70%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Syscoin
$0.10826661-3.63%
Coin98
$0.13502493-6.63%
Radicle
$1.52-2.88%
Braintrust
$0.30366118-10.46%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.01-4.95%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94451655-5.63%
Stormx
$0.00640761-15.46%
SPACE ID
$0.24430588-6.48%
Secret
$0.32983666-6.60%
MetisDAO
$15.81-1.94%
Celsius
$0.16179573-9.03%
Civic
$0.08530942-4.38%
Dent
$0.00070061-7.60%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00155937-4.45%
Marlin
$0.00803794-3.14%
WINkLink
$0.00006742-3.38%
Powerledger
$0.15042286-5.64%
Chromia
$0.10995609-8.86%
Keep Network
$0.11136588-3.56%
Gitcoin
$0.99562202-7.83%
NKN
$0.09315290-2.17%
Ren
$0.06015326-10.32%
COTI
$0.04843409-7.45%
Hashflow
$0.33537849-4.53%
WazirX
$0.12706523-6.59%
Galxe
$1.23-4.00%
Request
$0.07379620-4.13%
Bifrost
$0.04045991-9.80%
Bancor
$0.37091652-3.59%
MOBOX
$0.26880313-4.90%
Sun Token
$0.00580898-1.75%
Spell Token
$0.00045659-5.25%
Origin Protocol
$0.09736056-21.94%
Aavegotchi
$0.94460051-3.07%
SuperRare
$0.07623958-3.01%
Boba Network
$0.13513206-2.37%
ARPA
$0.04658454-7.37%
Raydium
$0.20325892-8.32%
Adventure Gold
$0.56086595-16.33%
LCX
$0.05529657-4.80%
XYO Network
$0.00336457-3.36%
Maple
$5.32-6.76%
CEEK VR
$0.05027590-4.58%
Storj
$0.28384737-7.24%
Voyager Token
$0.13853146+4.26%
Badger DAO
$2.05-4.15%
Alien Worlds
$0.01058257-4.71%
RACA
$0.00011273-1.40%
GAS
$2.60-4.49%
Reef
$0.00158840-8.92%
Index Chain
$0.04852114-2.76%
TrueFi
$0.03388082-4.94%
Moonriver
$4.76-5.89%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47285805-4.78%
Sweat Economy
$0.00521942-11.52%
Serum
$0.09135810-5.79%
Saitama
$0.00072306-4.99%
Rally
$0.00635288-4.67%
Velas
$0.01245270-0.33%
Polkastarter
$0.31037302-5.00%
Orchid
$0.04969251-8.86%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15718665-5.89%
LooksRare
$0.05328885-5.43%
Ethernity
$1.52-5.15%
Travala.com
$0.52395781-3.52%
DIA
$0.24239103-6.64%
Alchemix
$13.87-2.61%
Virtua
$0.02407397-5.60%
Keep3rV1
$52.78-5.48%
Onyxcoin
$0.00105600-4.70%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.69+1.60%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22831398-6.92%
BarnBridge
$2.73-4.55%
Enzyme
$16.52-4.52%
Decentral Games
$0.03204506-5.37%
Bluzelle
$0.05427688-5.31%
MXC
$0.00899018-6.07%
CLV
$0.03683547-17.42%
district0x
$0.02810548+0.74%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-10.29%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13879098-7.96%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.08-5.92%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09588429-13.93%
Star Atlas
$0.00146407-5.13%
Harvest Finance
$23.38-4.25%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.01-1.34%
StaFi
$0.26998840-8.56%
Augur
$1.90-3.37%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00371897-6.02%
Bonk
$0.00000034+1.23%
Rarible
$1.06-3.45%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01342767-3.52%
Tokemak
$0.61739725-1.26%
Quantstamp
$0.01186750-2.49%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03084608-3.69%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04603089-9.58%
FTX Token
$1.33-5.31%
Pepe
$0.00000134-10.29%
Threshold
$0.02300361-4.84%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09802541-4.07%
Human
$0.04329061-2.50%
Pitbull
$0.000000008.19%
Tether
$0.99967893-0.10%
USD Coin
$0.99975640-0.35%
Dai
$0.99937950-0.25%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Binance Says It Intends to File Motion to Dismiss CFTC Complaint

The CFTC sued Binance, its founder Changpeng Zhao and compliance officer Samuel Lim in a U.S. court in Illinois in March, alleging that the exchange operated a derivatives trading operation in the U.S.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconJul 25, 2023 at 1:29 a.m. UTC
Updated Jul 25, 2023 at 2:01 a.m. UTC
Binance Logo (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Binance Logo (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Top crypto exchange Binance intends to ask a court to dismiss the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) suit against it, according to a new filing on Monday.

The CFTC sued Binance, its founder Changpeng Zhao and compliance officer Samuel Lim in a U.S. court in Illinois in March, alleging that the exchange operated a derivatives trading operation in the U.S. and directed its American employees to obscure their locations to evade restrictions.

Binance was also sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which asked for a restraining order to be placed on all funds deposited at Binance.US — the American arm of the company. The restraining order, called a "death penalty" by some, was never put in place as Binance.US and the SEC agreed to a deal that would see the branch's assets and servers be put under the control of only its U.S.-based staff.

Since then, attitudes toward the U.S. regulatory environment have shifted, with Ripple scoring a partial win against the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier in July.

Binance’s response to the CFTC’s complaint is due later this week, on July 27. The filing did not specify Binance’s argument, only that it is requesting to exceed the standard 15-page limit due to the complexity of the case. According to the filing, Lim also intends to file a separate Motion to Dismiss.

UPDATE (July 25, 01:50 UTC): Adds more details about SEC suit

Edited by Rosie Perper.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.