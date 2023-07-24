Meet the Hong Kong Lawmaker Who Invited Coinbase to Town

So far, only OSL and HashKey Group have Type 1 and 7 licenses under the previous opt-in regime, which means their applications for a license under the new regime should be smooth. When I said to Ng that at least one of those two isn’t profitable, Ng said you can’t judge the licensing regime from the first two platforms that come under it. “To be honest,” he said, “no one knows what they’re doing. They’re not very into this, they just got the license first.”