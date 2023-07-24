Judge in FTX Case Orders Gag on Contact with Media

Bankman-Fried allegedly slipped diary entries from Ellison to the New York Times last week in an attempt to derail her testimony against him at his upcoming trial this October, the DOJ said in a letter Friday. Ellison faced a potential jail term for her role in allegedly defrauding FTX’s investors of billions of dollars before accepting a plea deal from federal prosecutors that would enable her to avoid prison entirely and be released immediately on a $250,000 bail.