SEC Chair Gensler Cites 'Wild West' of Crypto in Case to Increase Agency's Budget

Bitcoin
$29,990.60+0.88%
Ethereum
$1,902.12+0.49%
XRP
$0.82597146+8.45%
Binance Coin
$241.34+0.68%
Cardano
$0.32232500+6.38%
Solana
$26.67+5.40%
Dogecoin
$0.07006380+2.96%
Tron
$0.08016990+0.72%
Polygon
$0.74826392+2.05%
Litecoin
$92.58+2.29%
Polkadot
$5.20+1.22%
Avalanche
$14.11+2.60%
Bitcoin Cash
$243.77+1.45%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,974.56+0.79%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000776+1.10%
Uniswap
$5.94+0.96%
Stellar
$0.15792800+22.64%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.03%
Chainlink
$6.98+1.51%
Monero
$168.29+1.43%
Cosmos
$9.22+0.33%
Ethereum Classic
$18.90+1.96%
Toncoin
$1.37-1.84%
Filecoin
$4.28+0.62%
Hedera
$0.05710400+10.05%
Lido DAO
$2.09+3.41%
Internet Computer
$4.08+0.62%
Aptos
$7.61+0.30%
Arbitrum
$1.29+3.59%
Cronos
$0.05944241+0.51%
Quant
$101.03+1.48%
NEAR Protocol
$1.48+1.06%
VeChain
$0.01903751-0.29%
Optimism
$1.59+11.30%
The Graph
$0.11633970+0.79%
Aave
$72.25+0.86%
Elrond
$36.32+1.05%
Maker
$990.18+9.29%
Algorand
$0.11429631+1.96%
Synthetix
$2.74+5.03%
Stacks
$0.62967858+0.06%
The Sandbox
$0.44169887+0.85%
EOS
$0.76225500+1.69%
BitDAO
$0.58332310+10.38%
Tezos
$0.84700000+2.92%
Immutable X
$0.73343018+1.56%
Theta
$0.77711732+3.21%
ApeCoin
$2.05+0.38%
Axie Infinity
$6.39+2.39%
Bitcoin SV
$38.37+8.10%
Decentraland
$0.40073246+0.77%
Injective Protocol
$9.04+1.26%
Fantom
$0.25589864+0.19%
Render Token
$1.89+0.91%
Curve DAO Token
$0.78520227+0.20%
Flow
$0.64003906+2.33%
Rocket Pool
$33.64-4.02%
Gala
$0.02589004-1.82%
NEO
$8.96+0.84%
eCash
$0.00003117+0.83%
Kava.io
$0.90340136+1.37%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99154309-0.73%
Chiliz
$0.07911530+0.83%
IOTA
$0.18262444-0.22%
Luna Classic
$0.00008697-0.50%
PAX Gold
$1,942.36+0.06%
Compound
$70.33-1.14%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+0.71%
Mina
$0.45427761-0.33%
Woo Network
$0.21453261+0.05%
Dash
$32.31+1.41%
Zilliqa
$0.02188758+2.53%
dYdX
$2.14+6.00%
Nexo
$0.63115588+0.70%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84039384+1.73%
1inch Network
$0.33737654-4.78%
PancakeSwap
$1.52+0.37%
Enjin
$0.30954161+0.72%
Mask Network
$3.75+3.75%
Gnosis
$118.33+1.31%
Convex Finance
$3.86-0.70%
THORChain
$1.00+1.86%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20013000+1.77%
Qtum
$2.73+1.30%
Loopring
$0.22780020+0.66%
Flare
$0.01362599+1.48%
NEM
$0.02951373+1.32%
Zcash
$31.70+2.49%
BLUR
$0.33282689+1.58%
Stepn
$0.23423606-3.49%
Celo
$0.49913904-3.11%
Oasis Network
$0.05006719+1.00%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.74+0.35%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.82+2.58%
FLOKI
$0.00002405+1.37%
Fetch.ai
$0.22681576+1.38%
Holo
$0.00132544+1.84%
Illuvium
$41.19+1.52%
Ravencoin
$0.01935931+1.88%
Decred
$15.01+2.55%
Yearn Finance
$6,914.13+0.39%
Helium
$1.56+0.09%
ICON
$0.23027292+0.52%
Kusama
$24.11+0.65%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.64835253+4.66%
SXP
$0.36443146+0.24%
Ankr
$0.02505028+1.31%
Golem
$0.20192949+1.55%
EthereumPoW
$1.87+0.65%
Audius
$0.18917386+1.45%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000003.93%
Balancer
$4.66+0.36%
Waves
$1.94+0.95%
IoTeX
$0.02038597+2.39%
Astar
$0.04234040-0.47%
JasmyCoin
$0.00389028-0.11%
0x
$0.21094373+0.11%
Wax
$0.05201705+1.75%
Siacoin
$0.00332433+0.50%
Ocean Protocol
$0.38532990-1.12%
Aragon
$4.14+2.67%
Moonbeam
$0.23989044+0.35%
TerraUSD
$0.01664534+7.22%
SafePal
$0.43894225-0.40%
Band Protocol
$1.21+1.08%
Harmony
$0.01231144+0.06%
Biconomy
$0.23647845-1.89%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18999636-1.46%
Sushiswap
$0.71102989-0.88%
Skale
$0.02901842+2.35%
Synapse
$0.70765828-0.89%
Gains Network
$4.37+2.28%
Stargate Finance
$0.64003429+2.35%
DigiByte
$0.00797969+0.95%
Polymath Network
$0.13790000+2.54%
Lisk
$0.84211793+0.02%
Joe
$0.35477624+2.16%
Axelar
$0.34903201+2.20%
UMA Protocol
$1.58+0.95%
Amp
$0.00203908-0.61%
Livepeer
$4.02-3.19%
Cartesi
$0.15352642+1.36%
Horizen
$8.03+0.68%
Kyber Network
$0.59522199+2.61%
Liquity
$1.15+1.01%
Verge
$0.00600157+1.96%
OriginTrail
$0.25483740-0.69%
PlayDapp
$0.17152329+1.13%
Nano
$0.70590059+2.70%
Nervos Network
$0.00276452-0.51%
API3
$1.06+0.08%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01821569-0.72%
OMG Network
$0.62665847+0.01%
iExec RLC
$1.21+0.70%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+1.57%
Celer Network
$0.01519724+0.89%
Numeraire
$13.10+0.61%
Steem
$0.18636208+1.73%
Syscoin
$0.11324703+1.90%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.30-2.23%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.56-0.08%
Coin98
$0.14584453-0.65%
Secret
$0.35907328+0.02%
Merit Circle
$0.19268913+6.99%
SPACE ID
$0.26236685+0.93%
Dent
$0.00078422+0.50%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.00+0.10%
MetisDAO
$17.11-2.62%
Adventure Gold
$0.95256347+3.67%
Braintrust
$0.28787654+0.63%
Celsius
$0.16853414+1.28%
Civic
$0.08701261+1.10%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00166137+1.72%
Chromia
$0.11851361+2.63%
Ren
$0.06741805+4.56%
Powerledger
$0.15588754+0.16%
WINkLink
$0.00006902+0.13%
Gitcoin
$1.07+3.67%
Marlin
$0.00791136-0.49%
Hashflow
$0.36179449+2.86%
COTI
$0.05176548+0.85%
Keep Network
$0.11402444-0.69%
NKN
$0.09523958+1.74%
Request
$0.07880229+0.66%
Bifrost
$0.04336276-0.39%
MOBOX
$0.28868294+0.64%
Galxe
$1.28+4.55%
WazirX
$0.12925809+3.20%
Bancor
$0.38505048+0.77%
Spell Token
$0.00048045+0.59%
Sun Token
$0.00578578+0.22%
Raydium
$0.25112786+14.12%
Stormx
$0.00481846+0.23%
ARPA
$0.04984461+1.72%
Aavegotchi
$0.95029221+0.67%
SuperRare
$0.07765411+1.92%
Boba Network
$0.13291743-1.35%
Storj
$0.30968607+2.88%
XYO Network
$0.00349164-1.90%
LCX
$0.05509649+2.26%
Badger DAO
$2.15+1.75%
CEEK VR
$0.05066049-1.61%
Alien Worlds
$0.01132423+0.34%
Index Chain
$0.05419041+1.48%
TrueFi
$0.03712892-0.49%
Voyager Token
$0.13254321+1.06%
Origin Protocol
$0.07685341-0.86%
RACA
$0.00011431+2.58%
Reef
$0.00165446+0.65%
Quickswap
$81.36+14.01%
GAS
$2.67+1.49%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50458022+1.19%
Moonriver
$5.05-1.20%
Serum
$0.09586984-0.06%
Saitama
$0.00077152-1.16%
LooksRare
$0.05836762+0.92%
Polkastarter
$0.31191074-0.15%
Orchid
$0.05023265+0.84%
Keep3rV1
$57.67+2.43%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14793211+0.29%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24701340+1.84%
Onyxcoin
$0.00111192+0.68%
DIA
$0.25595383-3.53%
BarnBridge
$2.90-0.06%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.77-11.04%
Alchemix
$14.09+0.54%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12309103+2.78%
Enzyme
$17.28+0.34%
Bluzelle
$0.05972141-1.50%
MXC
$0.00983737-1.39%
district0x
$0.03060000-8.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15007212+2.32%
CLV
$0.03612917+0.69%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.25%
Star Atlas
$0.00155548+1.20%
StaFi
$0.31023967+1.28%
Harvest Finance
$25.28+0.46%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00428383+8.47%
Rarible
$1.09-0.16%
Augur
$1.44+41.71%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01427872-1.16%
Tokemak
$0.64580034+0.85%
Quantstamp
$0.01196770-3.47%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03298544+2.44%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.46-2.38%
Pepe
$0.00000154+1.95%
Threshold
$0.02393287+0.60%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10234684+2.11%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.01%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

SEC Chair Gensler Cites 'Wild West' of Crypto in Case to Increase Agency's Budget

The chairman asked U.S. lawmakers for $72 million in extra funding to, among other things, protect investors from crypto markets “rife with noncompliance.”

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconJul 19, 2023 at 7:28 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 19, 2023 at 8:02 p.m. UTC

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler made a pitch for tens of millions of dollars in additional funding for his agency’s multi-billion budget at the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday, telling lawmakers the agency must expand to, among other things, protect investors against a crypto industry “rife with noncompliance.”

“We’ve seen the Wild West of the crypto markets, rife with noncompliance, where investors have put hard-earned assets at risk in a highly speculative asset class,” Gensler said in his prepared remarks.

“With funding to meet the scale of our mission, we can be an even stronger advocate for the American public—investors and issuers alike,” he said.

The SEC, which has undertaken wide-ranging efforts to crack down on crypto crimes, is seeking an additional $72 million to add dozens of additional full-time staff members to its roster, Gensler said. A bipartisan bill the committee approved last week to bankroll the SEC $2.364 billion for fiscal year 2024 is just enough to “support currently authorized staffing levels given inflation,” the chairman argued.

The SEC employed 4,685 people in 2023, with roughly half focusing on enforcement and examinations duties, according to data Gensler shared in his remarks. The additional funding would help the agency add 170 positions to its teams, in addition to providing full-year funding for staff members hired in 2023, potentially bringing the SEC’s total full-time equivalent to 5,139 employees.

“With funding to meet the scale of our mission, we can be an even stronger advocate for the American public—investors and issuers alike,” Gensler said. “Stamping out fraud, manipulation, and abuse lowers risk in the system.”

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Elizabeth Napolitano
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
SECGary Gensler