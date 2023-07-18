Ripple Court Ruling Unlikely to Impact Celsius Wind-Up, Crypto Lender’s Counsel Says

The XRP ruling could impact creditor repayments for holdings of Celsius’ token CEL, given U.S. bankruptcy rules which apply a mandatory downgrade to customer claims relating to securities. The estate has previously judged the token’s worth at $0.20, but it could also fall to zero, Koenig said, while some creditors have argued it should be valued at $0.81, its apparent price at the time of bankruptcy in July 2022.