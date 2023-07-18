Bitcoin
Policy

Even Unpaid Social Media Crypto Promotions May Breach UK Ad Rules: Financial Regulator

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) gained oversight of crypto promotions with the approval of the Financial Services and Markets Act last month.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconJul 18, 2023 at 11:06 a.m. UTC
(FCA)

(FCA)

Unpaid social media influencers fall within the scope of U.K. financial advertising rules and may be breaking the law if they fail to get appropriate approval, according to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which gained oversight of crypto promotions with the approval of the Financial Services and Markets Act at the end of June.

Influencers who are not paid directly by the firm, but post online with the hope of being hired later or to acquire more views for themselves fall within the scope of promotion rules alongside those who do get paid, the FCA said in a consultation on social media advertising rules for the financial industry on Monday.

If they communicate financial promotions without approval of an authorized person, they are likely to be "communicating an illegal financial promotion," the FCA said. Influencers who fall within the scope of the FCA rules would need to make sure that their promotions are fair and not misleading.

Even before the FCA's involvement, social media crypto promoters found themselves under the microscope. Last year, Jessica and Eve Gale – former contestants on the U.K. reality show Love Island – were told to stop misleading their Instagram followers with pro-crypto posts by the Advertising Standards Authority, the ad industry's self-regulatory organization.

The FCA published its promotion rules for the crypto sector in June, setting out that promoting products using financial incentives like airdrops would be banned and stating that crypto companies needed clear risk warnings with their ads. Registered crypto companies will be allowed to approve their own ads for a limited time once the new financial promotions regime comes into force in October.

Read more: Free Promotional NFTs, Crypto Airdrops Would Be Banned Under New UK Rules, Official Says

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

