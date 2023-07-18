Bitcoin
Coinbase Earn Is Particularly Vulnerable to Being Defined as a Security: Berenberg

The crypto exchange is still faced with significant regulatory challenges, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconJul 18, 2023 at 9:59 a.m. UTC
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Investors were reminded of Coinbase’s (COIN) significant regulatory challenges after Friday’s market close, when the crypto exchange disclosed it had suspended retail staking services in four of the 10 states that say its staking offerings represent securities, investment bank Berenberg said in a research report Monday.

While the U.S. District Court ruled that Ripple’s XRP token is not a security in and of itself last week, it also ruled that XRP can be classified a security when used in certain transactions, the report said.

Coinbase Earn, the securitized product through which COIN offers staking rewards to retail customers, appears particularly vulnerable to being defined as a security within this context,” analysts led by Mark Palmer wrote.

Berenberg notes that staking was one of the topics of discussion last Thursday during the first pre-motion hearing in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Coinbase.

“The commission’s arguments could gain support if any or all of the 10 states that initiated proceedings against COIN for operating an illegal staking program affirm that the program facilitates securities offerings,” the report added.

The German investment bank has a hold rating on Coinbase shares with a $39 price target. The stock closed at $105.55 on Monday.

Read more: Coinbase Rally on the Back of XRP Court Ruling Is Overdone: Berenberg

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.