Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong to Meet House Democrats About Crypto Legislation: Bloomberg

Armstrong will meet privately with Congress members from the New Democrat Coalition.

By Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconJul 18, 2023 at 8:14 a.m. UTC

Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong will meet Democrats from the House of Representatives in Congress behind closed doors Wednesday morning with the crypto exchange embroiled in a legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bloomberg reported Monday citing Democratic aides familiar with the plans.

The private meeting will be with members of the New Democrat Coalition, a caucus of over a 100 Democrats who say they are committed to pro-economic growth, pro-innovation and fiscally responsible policies, according to the group's website.

The meeting will concern "digital-asset legislation and related issues including tax, national security, privacy and climate," the report said. Recently, lawmakers from the House and Senate have introduced separate bills in an attempt to bring clarity to crypto regulation, though the reality of a divided Congress means it's unclear whether such efforts will bear fruit.

On June 6, the SEC charged Coinbase with breaching federal securities law. Coinbase responded saying the SEC's action violates due process and constitutes an abuse of discretion. Coinbase shares rose over 24% Thursday after a court handed Ripple and by implication, the crypto industry, a partial victory in a case against the SEC, ruling that Ripple's XRP token is not a security.

Coinbase and the New Democratic Coalition didn't immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday morning before U.S. office hours.

Read More: Coinbase Lawyers Argue Biden Student Loans Ruling Aids Defense Against SEC

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Amitoj Singh
Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @amitoj on Twitter

