Policy

Ron DeSantis Promises to Ban CBDCs if Elected President

The U.S. presidential candidate in March signed a bill as Florida’s governor to prohibit the use of CBDC’s within his state.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJul 17, 2023 at 4:55 p.m. UTC
Governor Ron DeSantis, who announced his presidential campaign on Twitter. (Florida State Government)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Florida State Government)

Current Florida Governor and GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis continued his campaign against central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), vowing a ban if he were elected president.

“Done, dead, not happening in this country,” said DeSantis at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa last Friday. “If I am the president, on day one, we will nix central bank digital currency.”

DeSantis has been an outspoken critic of CDBDs for allowing “government-sanctioned surveillance,” and in March signed a bill to prohibit the use of a national CBDC as money within Florida.

As for the broader subject of crypto, he’s been far more supportive, previously calling its use a question of civil liberty and describing bitcoin (BTC) as a “threat to the current regime.”

Central bank digital currencies, which are a tokenized form of a country’s fiat currency issued by the government, are becoming a growing wedge between political sides in the U.S., with the GOP, broadly speaking, not in favor, and the Democrats so far mostly silent on the subject.

Read more: Florida’s DeSantis Waging Toothless Campaign Against Digital Dollars, Lawyers Say

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

