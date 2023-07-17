BlockFi Bet Big on FTX and Alameda Even After Seeing Infamous Balance Sheet, Creditors Say

Bitcoin
$30,103.56-0.88%
Ethereum
$1,900.67-1.82%
XRP
$0.73093223-4.92%
Binance Coin
$242.90-2.08%
Cardano
$0.31151700-2.52%
Solana
$26.72-4.19%
Dogecoin
$0.06889987-2.88%
Polygon
$0.77448455-0.96%
Tron
$0.07955837-0.60%
Litecoin
$90.94-4.27%
Polkadot
$5.24-2.43%
Avalanche
$14.16-2.37%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,106.96-0.84%
Bitcoin Cash
$239.71-6.80%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000776-2.96%
Uniswap
$5.82-0.51%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.01%
Chainlink
$6.69-0.89%
Stellar
$0.12631100-5.23%
Monero
$164.95+0.28%
Cosmos
$9.38-2.35%
Ethereum Classic
$18.94-1.01%
Filecoin
$4.29-3.19%
Lido DAO
$2.08-9.01%
Internet Computer
$4.07-1.90%
Hedera
$0.05142426-0.87%
Aptos
$7.57+0.76%
Arbitrum
$1.28+0.12%
Crypto.com
$0.05980726-0.96%
Quant
$100.75-0.44%
VeChain
$0.01929245-2.13%
NEAR Protocol
$1.45-3.24%
Aave
$74.49-4.80%
The Graph
$0.11842076-2.11%
Elrond
$37.39-0.07%
Optimism
$1.45-1.29%
Algorand
$0.11832085+0.30%
Stacks
$0.62597137-2.06%
The Sandbox
$0.44264377-1.95%
EOS
$0.76870000-1.31%
Maker
$940.52-4.65%
Synthetix
$2.60-3.23%
Immutable X
$0.74121191-1.09%
Tezos
$0.85542500-1.97%
Theta
$0.77253948-2.56%
Decentraland
$0.40942273-1.49%
Fantom
$0.26148838-2.45%
Injective Protocol
$9.11+0.29%
ApeCoin
$1.96-3.18%
Axie Infinity
$6.23-0.80%
BitDAO
$0.49303611-7.81%
Rocket Pool
$36.57+0.58%
Render Token
$1.92-2.43%
Bitcoin SV
$35.99-1.67%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79439026-2.86%
Gala
$0.02635948+3.94%
NEO
$9.04-2.23%
Flow
$0.61341891-0.30%
eCash
$0.00003041+0.60%
Kava.io
$0.91464197-0.59%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.05%
Chiliz
$0.07983633-1.41%
Luna Classic
$0.00009206-0.12%
IOTA
$0.19040810-1.03%
Compound
$76.80-1.60%
PAX Gold
$1,923.82-0.03%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.66%
Mina
$0.46723887-1.54%
1inch Network
$0.41973590-1.52%
Woo Network
$0.22386328-1.89%
Dash
$32.97-2.54%
Zilliqa
$0.02208046+0.30%
dYdX
$2.11+1.01%
Nexo
$0.61928516-0.48%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83125407-0.42%
PancakeSwap
$1.54+0.93%
Enjin
$0.31419414+0.45%
Gnosis
$119.81+3.01%
Convex Finance
$3.93-1.46%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20762000-0.12%
THORChain
$1.01-2.09%
Mask Network
$3.64-1.01%
Loopring
$0.23266051-0.43%
Stepn
$0.26024495+11.79%
Flare
$0.01385330-1.46%
Qtum
$2.72-1.54%
Celo
$0.56235231+8.06%
NEM
$0.03014181+0.19%
Zcash
$31.65+1.60%
BLUR
$0.33151902-2.73%
Oasis Network
$0.05021650-1.51%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.74-0.81%
Fetch.ai
$0.23360617-4.67%
FLOKI
$0.00002425-3.64%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.70-1.36%
Holo
$0.00132896-1.34%
ICON
$0.24476541+3.23%
Ravencoin
$0.01955411-0.37%
Yearn Finance
$6,974.96-1.17%
Decred
$14.89+0.09%
Illuvium
$40.61-2.01%
Helium
$1.57-3.33%
Kusama
$24.34-0.24%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.66819218+5.45%
SXP
$0.37074581-0.15%
EthereumPoW
$1.95+3.20%
Ankr
$0.02519355-2.58%
Golem
$0.20244057-1.38%
Audius
$0.19091725-0.62%
Balancer
$4.75-1.21%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.32%
Waves
$1.96-2.26%
JasmyCoin
$0.00394951-1.53%
IoTeX
$0.02005379-0.44%
Astar
$0.04210599-1.45%
0x
$0.21784146-0.29%
Siacoin
$0.00340905-1.73%
TerraUSD
$0.01767451-3.77%
Ocean Protocol
$0.39681365-0.23%
Wax
$0.05172301-1.02%
Aragon
$4.29+0.37%
SafePal
$0.44235390-2.75%
Moonbeam
$0.23767816-2.08%
Band Protocol
$1.22+0.04%
Harmony
$0.01252266-2.82%
Sushiswap
$0.75029528+7.56%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19155254-3.45%
Biconomy
$0.23251431+0.42%
Synapse
$0.73399848-4.45%
Gains Network
$4.59-0.08%
Skale
$0.02906140-0.20%
Stargate Finance
$0.64848811-2.15%
DigiByte
$0.00783921-3.10%
Livepeer
$4.42-2.68%
Polymath Network
$0.13949988-1.55%
Lisk
$0.86136073-2.18%
Joe
$0.35556519-3.51%
UMA Protocol
$1.61-0.80%
Amp
$0.00207407-2.07%
Cartesi
$0.15470495-1.94%
Axelar
$0.34665253-7.00%
Kyber Network
$0.61164573+0.04%
Horizen
$7.98-2.22%
Liquity
$1.20-1.63%
Verge
$0.00605960+0.44%
OriginTrail
$0.26121985-3.71%
PlayDapp
$0.17521109+0.57%
Nano
$0.72405700-1.11%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01913403-3.58%
API3
$1.09-1.69%
Nervos Network
$0.00281080-1.88%
OMG Network
$0.63856100-1.56%
iExec RLC
$1.24-0.44%
Celer Network
$0.01565972-1.18%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-2.66%
Steem
$0.18791269-2.32%
Syscoin
$0.11460487-1.92%
Numeraire
$13.07-0.76%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.41-2.36%
Coin98
$0.15219568-0.70%
Radicle
$1.61-0.62%
Secret
$0.37671447-2.21%
MetisDAO
$17.99+1.26%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Dent
$0.00080883+1.52%
SPACE ID
$0.26660365-0.30%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.01-1.69%
Braintrust
$0.29546370-3.24%
Adventure Gold
$0.92936145+12.45%
Civic
$0.08836562-1.86%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00166116-2.78%
Merit Circle
$0.17752214-4.93%
Chromia
$0.11847215-2.49%
Powerledger
$0.15736898-1.95%
WINkLink
$0.00006989-1.18%
Marlin
$0.00816890+0.34%
Celsius
$0.15574330-4.76%
Ren
$0.06524305-1.55%
Keep Network
$0.11862683-0.24%
COTI
$0.05292493-1.81%
Gitcoin
$1.05+1.32%
NKN
$0.09814124-4.87%
Hashflow
$0.36148645-0.81%
WazirX
$0.13846197+30.05%
Request
$0.08010001-2.06%
Bifrost
$0.04371886-1.01%
MOBOX
$0.29197920-3.36%
Spell Token
$0.00049397-1.60%
Galxe
$1.24-1.18%
Bancor
$0.38119981-1.41%
Sun Token
$0.00585237-1.90%
Raydium
$0.23234385-1.91%
Stormx
$0.00452945+5.05%
ARPA
$0.05067659-0.75%
Aavegotchi
$0.96428059-2.99%
SuperRare
$0.07549628-1.81%
XYO Network
$0.00364186-1.39%
Boba Network
$0.13348652-1.90%
CEEK VR
$0.05322157-1.59%
Storj
$0.30615592-1.46%
LCX
$0.05678559-6.21%
Badger DAO
$2.16-0.61%
Alien Worlds
$0.01157915-1.33%
Index Chain
$0.05562391-0.89%
TrueFi
$0.03803030-2.06%
Origin Protocol
$0.08027821-2.32%
Reef
$0.00168705-1.77%
Serum
$0.10182666-3.39%
Voyager Token
$0.12789334-1.04%
Moonriver
$5.17-1.60%
RACA
$0.00011200-1.23%
GAS
$2.69-1.05%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50940738-1.57%
Saitama
$0.00078679-2.17%
Quickswap
$71.60-3.08%
LooksRare
$0.06047187-5.33%
Polkastarter
$0.32633560-2.47%
Orchid
$0.05102076-2.15%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15527987+5.72%
Keep3rV1
$57.36+0.76%
Onyxcoin
$0.00113753-1.34%
DIA
$0.25958474-0.28%
BarnBridge
$2.93-2.58%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24474686-2.64%
Alchemix
$14.21-1.30%
Enzyme
$17.55-2.73%
MXC
$0.01046629-7.45%
Bluzelle
$0.06084264+3.76%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11847131-8.65%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.54+0.35%
district0x
$0.03189851+9.99%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15145288-3.19%
CLV
$0.03694729-2.07%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-7.74%
Star Atlas
$0.00153999-1.50%
StaFi
$0.31252109-1.17%
Harvest Finance
$25.64-2.05%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00403877-1.76%
Rarible
$1.12+0.25%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01460609+1.41%
Tokemak
$0.68023496-2.44%
Augur
$1.13+1.52%
Quantstamp
$0.01198349-1.08%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03433009+5.10%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.58-1.39%
Pepe
$0.00000156-3.65%
Threshold
$0.02365608-2.53%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10453838+0.19%
Tether
$1.00-0.03%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.01%
Dai
$1.00-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

BlockFi Bet Big on FTX and Alameda Even After Seeing Infamous Balance Sheet, Creditors Say

The crypto lender saw “the exact same balance sheet” later exposed by CoinDesk, but still put clients' money in Sam Bankman-Fried’s companies, a scathing new report claims.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJul 17, 2023 at 4:08 p.m. UTC
BlockFi CEO Zac Prince at Consensus 2019 (CoinDesk)

BlockFi CEO Zac Prince at Consensus 2019 (CoinDesk)

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi misled investors, cut corners and bet big on FTX even after seeing a secret balance sheet that revealed fundamental flaws in Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire, BlockFi creditors said.

The company’s Committee of Unsecured Creditors, representing customers owed money after its November bankruptcy, are arguing the company should be liquidated right away without further costly legal delays, and without freeing executives from future litigation risks.

The report, made in a court filing unsealed Friday, alleges that mismanagement at the company, and in particular its overexposure to failed crypto exchange FTX, exposed the company and its creditors to “losses of a staggering quantum,” which were not just foreseeable, but actually foreseen.

In a Nov. 2 article, CoinDesk revealed that much of the balance sheet of FTX’s hedge fund arm Alameda Research was made up of its own FTT token. That revelation was so fatal to confidence in the exchange that FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just nine days later (the coverage also, incidentally, won CoinDesk two awards for journalism).

Yet seeing FTX’s toxic internal arrangements failed to deter BlockFi, which collapsed a few weeks after FTX, BlockFi creditors claim.

“BlockFi had the exact same balance sheet published by CoinDesk ….before it placed any of the cryptocurrency placed on the FTX/Alameda platform in the second half of 2022,” the Friday filing by creditors said, adding that BlockFi’s investment – including nearly $900 million re-lent to Alameda between July and September 2022 – is “money that now may be irretrievable.”

‘Yes’ men

BlockFi “failed to complete basic due diligence” on Bankman-Fried’s empire, offering “special treatment for FTT and Alameda… that cast risk management principles entirely to the wind,” added the report, based on a review of 30,000 internal documents, and interviews and depositions with key individuals including founder and chief executive Zac Prince.

Warnings from BlockFi’s own internal risk committee went unheeded or were overruled by Prince, who, instead of increasing collateral requirements, said the company should “offer terms that we think the client [Alameda] could say yes to,” the filing said.

Blockfi had also misled investors about its risk management strategies, asset concentration and the honoring of customer withdrawals, the filing added.

Creditors have previously argued they should be allowed to file their own plans to wind up the company, accusing BlockFi management of “extortion” by delaying proceedings to ensure they can negotiate a legal release from personal liability.

In an emailed statement, BlockFi told CoinDesk it “disagrees with the Committee’s report,” and cited its own July 10 filing, which said that none of BlockFi management had misused client funds for their own purposes, or directed transactions without reasonable understanding of the risk.

“The Special Committee has not uncovered any evidence that the Released Parties knew, should have known, or reasonably could have known, about FTX’s and Alameda’s true nature” and any legal claims “do not justify prosecution from a cost/benefit perspective,” the July 10 filing on behalf of the company said.

Read more: ‘End the Extortion:’ BlockFi Creditors File to Liquidate Estate

Edited by Marc Hochstein.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.