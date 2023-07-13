Celsius Network's Alex Mashinsky Arrested, Firm Sued by SEC, CFTC, FTC
The U.S. Department of Justice has accused the former CEO of Celsius of orchestrating a "years long scheme to mislead customers."
Alex Mashinksy, co-Founder and former CEO of insolvent crypto lender Celsius was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into the company's collapse.
Charges by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) were accompanied a slew of lawsuits against Mashinsky and Celsius from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
The lending platform filed for bankruptcy last July, and crypto consortium Fahrenheit recently won a bid to acquire its assets.
A U.S. Department of Justice indictment, seen by CoinDesk, accused Mashinsky and the firm's Chief Revenue Officer Roni Cohen-Pavon of orchestrating "a years long scheme to mislead customers" on the market value of the company's value and interest in its CEL token. The indictment added Mashinsky made false and misleaidng public statements about his own sales of CEL.
The SEC accused the firm and Mashinsky of securities fraud, in a lawsuit filed on the same day. In a separate complaint, the CFTC accused the company and Mashinsky of engaging in a "scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of customers by mispresenting the safety and profitability of its digital asset-based finance platform." Despite deteriorating market conditions, the company continued to "promote the safety and viability of Celsius, and failed to disclose these losses to customers," the filing added.
"Defendants assured customers that Celsius maintained sufficient reserves to meet customer obligations," said a complaint by the FTC, which accused the firm of violating the Federal Trade Commission Act "in connection with the marketing and sale of cryptocurrency lending and custody services."
In its complaint, the SEC asserted that Celsius' token CEL and its Earn interest Program are securities.
“In this case, Celsius offered and sold CEL and the Earn Interest Program as securities….. Celsius and Mashinsky never filed a registration statement or had one in effect with the SEC for their offers and sales of securities through the Earn Interest Program,” the complaint said.
Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Mashinsky of misleading investors about the firm’s health.
Lawyers for Mashinsky, Celsius and the SEC did not immediately respond to a CoinDesk request for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Jack Schickler and Amitoj Singh contributed reporting.
UPDATE (July 13, 13:20 UTC): Adds CFTC, FTC has filed suit and more detail throughout.
UPDATE (July 13, 13:44 UTC): Adds detail from DOJ indictment.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.