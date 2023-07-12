A Second Round of the Lummis-Gillibrand Crypto Bill Elevates CFTC, Defines DeFi

Most of the progress so far in this legislative session has been in the House, where Republicans have been keen on a pair of bills – one to address rules of the road for stablecoins and another to define how crypto markets would be regulated. Before those recent efforts, though, Lummis and Gillibrand had carried the legislative hopes of much of the crypto industry when they’d introduced the first version of their bill in 2022, some of which found echoes in later legislation. Now the sector gets Lummis-Gillibrand 2.0, which broadly pushes in the same direction as the House proposals while taking some of its own detours.