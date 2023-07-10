Grayscale Argues Leveraged Bitcoin Futures ETF Approval Shows Spot ETF Should Be Approved

Bitcoin
$30,276.28-0.08%
Ethereum
$1,868.26+0.01%
Binance Coin
$245.31+4.44%
XRP
$0.47284838+0.48%
Cardano
$0.28778100+0.69%
Dogecoin
$0.06467192-1.65%
Solana
$21.03-1.54%
Tron
$0.07762325-0.66%
Litecoin
$94.81-2.15%
Polygon
$0.73044064+4.96%
Polkadot
$5.13+0.70%
Bitcoin Cash
$273.96+2.04%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,323.89+0.12%
Avalanche
$13.35-3.18%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000754-1.80%
Binance USD
$0.99994466-0.03%
Uniswap
$5.23-0.34%
Chainlink
$6.15-0.30%
Monero
$164.75-0.96%
Cosmos
$9.25-3.04%
Ethereum Classic
$18.85+0.07%
Stellar
$0.09881800-0.39%
Filecoin
$4.29-1.57%
Internet Computer
$4.04-0.26%
Lido DAO
$1.91-1.65%
Hedera
$0.04761884+0.59%
Quant
$102.33-0.73%
Aptos
$7.07-0.47%
Crypto.com
$0.05571531-2.06%
Arbitrum
$1.12-1.04%
VeChain
$0.01839651-1.85%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-0.69%
The Graph
$0.11348173-2.94%
Aave
$70.34-3.36%
Elrond
$35.16+1.84%
Stacks
$0.63288684-2.43%
Algorand
$0.11064257-0.76%
Maker
$923.08-4.66%
EOS
$0.71968200-2.52%
Bitcoin SV
$40.24-2.03%
Optimism
$1.20-1.82%
The Sandbox
$0.41129422-1.51%
Tezos
$0.81260000-0.42%
Fantom
$0.26655237-1.99%
Theta
$0.73082625-0.16%
Immutable X
$0.69785928-0.81%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.03%
Rocket Pool
$36.19-0.32%
Render Token
$1.91-2.16%
Decentraland
$0.38059220-0.79%
ApeCoin
$1.90-5.56%
Curve DAO Token
$0.80146743+0.75%
eCash
$0.00003490+4.00%
Axie Infinity
$5.73-1.76%
Synthetix
$2.02-3.96%
BitDAO
$0.44460553+2.78%
Injective Protocol
$7.99-4.50%
NEO
$8.93-0.81%
Flow
$0.60029077-1.31%
Kava.io
$0.97207592+2.51%
Gala
$0.02411866-0.62%
Chiliz
$0.07640008+0.36%
IOTA
$0.18019544-1.41%
PAX Gold
$1,908.94+0.27%
Luna Classic
$0.00008298+0.95%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.01%
Mina
$0.45146672+1.34%
Compound
$58.46-4.98%
Woo Network
$0.22201656-0.64%
Dash
$33.42-0.71%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84127664+0.82%
Nexo
$0.61776719+0.54%
Zilliqa
$0.02007862-1.80%
Convex Finance
$4.07+0.10%
PancakeSwap
$1.52+4.23%
dYdX
$1.84-0.36%
THORChain
$0.99972424-0.47%
Gnosis
$114.49+0.56%
Qtum
$2.78+0.58%
1inch Network
$0.30453444+0.03%
Enjin
$0.28665136-2.47%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19055000+0.89%
Loopring
$0.22593210-0.16%
Mask Network
$3.38-1.85%
Flare
$0.01343327-0.51%
FLOKI
$0.00002495+0.68%
NEM
$0.02752765-0.76%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.14+0.59%
Celo
$0.48914304-3.78%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.39+2.67%
Zcash
$28.84+0.38%
BLUR
$0.32020584-1.74%
Decred
$15.73-2.44%
Oasis Network
$0.04777589+0.70%
Stepn
$0.21409672-0.28%
Yearn Finance
$7,029.17+0.13%
Holo
$0.00130518-1.78%
Illuvium
$40.27+0.22%
Ravencoin
$0.01890599-1.95%
Fetch.ai
$0.21306626-2.73%
Waves
$2.21+7.56%
Kusama
$23.77-1.20%
SXP
$0.37003560-2.92%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.75%
EthereumPoW
$1.91-0.83%
ICON
$0.21394613-1.03%
JasmyCoin
$0.00403670+0.56%
Helium
$1.34-0.45%
Ankr
$0.02363188+2.06%
Balancer
$4.58-0.06%
Astar
$0.04267081+1.10%
Audius
$0.17849294-2.34%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.59027429+0.08%
Golem
$0.18374772-0.05%
IoTeX
$0.01933387-1.07%
0x
$0.20230477-0.67%
Siacoin
$0.00327799+0.47%
Wax
$0.05060065+5.16%
SafePal
$0.44114091-0.62%
Aragon
$4.02+0.35%
Moonbeam
$0.23936869-0.65%
Ocean Protocol
$0.36380062-5.03%
Band Protocol
$1.22+0.85%
Harmony
$0.01183163-2.57%
Gains Network
$4.60+7.21%
Biconomy
$0.22952811-2.55%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18491795+0.24%
Stargate Finance
$0.63658754+6.47%
Verge
$0.00774190-3.07%
DigiByte
$0.00775379-4.22%
Skale
$0.02725344-0.48%
TerraUSD
$0.01271206+6.40%
Joe
$0.36286233-5.56%
Cartesi
$0.16657725+9.41%
Livepeer
$4.29-1.16%
Sushiswap
$0.62761022-1.97%
Synapse
$0.62705163-1.03%
Lisk
$0.81306806+0.40%
Horizen
$8.19+1.95%
Amp
$0.00202023-0.57%
UMA Protocol
$1.55-2.95%
Axelar
$0.34033541+2.26%
Polymath Network
$0.11600537-8.22%
Kyber Network
$0.55419053+0.16%
Nano
$0.73470678-1.23%
Nervos Network
$0.00286621+0.83%
OriginTrail
$0.24881275+3.11%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01890289-2.70%
API3
$1.02-0.86%
iExec RLC
$1.20-1.35%
PlayDapp
$0.15570722+0.92%
Celer Network
$0.01536044-1.71%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-0.82%
OMG Network
$0.61616550-2.10%
Braintrust
$0.34685168-1.37%
Liquity
$0.89586145+0.17%
Syscoin
$0.11290610-3.89%
Numeraire
$12.91-2.64%
Coin98
$0.14927551+0.28%
Steem
$0.18019790-0.03%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Secret
$0.36611038-3.16%
Radicle
$1.54-2.05%
MetisDAO
$17.59-0.83%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.16-0.99%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.01+0.16%
SPACE ID
$0.25999570-3.48%
Merit Circle
$0.18426472-1.43%
Dent
$0.00076581-2.00%
Marlin
$0.00897893-3.15%
Celsius
$0.15962451+0.50%
WINkLink
$0.00006969-1.01%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00160082-1.80%
Chromia
$0.11482136-5.79%
Civic
$0.08181693-1.51%
NKN
$0.09938066-0.20%
Bifrost
$0.04599170-3.59%
Request
$0.08177390-1.69%
Powerledger
$0.14398441+0.51%
Hashflow
$0.35001748-1.56%
Ren
$0.06017111+0.32%
MOBOX
$0.29369995+0.58%
COTI
$0.04900758-0.80%
Bancor
$0.38695953-1.13%
Keep Network
$0.10387115-4.66%
Gitcoin
$0.92796172+2.46%
Spell Token
$0.00046612+0.14%
Galxe
$1.17+0.06%
Sun Token
$0.00544086-3.98%
Adventure Gold
$0.66902307+8.98%
LCX
$0.06397288-0.33%
ARPA
$0.04933139-0.78%
Storj
$0.33569581-2.90%
SuperRare
$0.07625374+3.53%
Aavegotchi
$0.90902525-0.90%
Stormx
$0.00413616+0.91%
Boba Network
$0.13315961-0.53%
XYO Network
$0.00356479-0.49%
CEEK VR
$0.05361156-0.79%
Raydium
$0.19614603-4.54%
Badger DAO
$2.16-1.19%
WazirX
$0.09288807-2.25%
Index Chain
$0.05615827-1.15%
TrueFi
$0.03850094-0.82%
Origin Protocol
$0.08080180-2.11%
Serum
$0.10816455-4.92%
Alien Worlds
$0.01096853-1.57%
Reef
$0.00167310-2.09%
RACA
$0.00011335-2.04%
Voyager Token
$0.12896431-4.69%
Moonriver
$5.14-3.35%
GAS
$2.57-0.48%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.48562509-3.68%
Saitama
$0.00077071-2.58%
Quickswap
$72.61+28.67%
LooksRare
$0.06056524+0.22%
Polkastarter
$0.32607641-2.90%
Orchid
$0.05134614-1.81%
MXC
$0.01191721-2.07%
Alchemix
$15.16+1.77%
Onyxcoin
$0.00115267-0.34%
BarnBridge
$3.00-0.91%
Keep3rV1
$55.88-0.65%
Enzyme
$18.39+0.59%
DIA
$0.24687703-6.55%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24452228-3.33%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12619529-4.57%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13695627-1.87%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.53-4.53%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15348708-1.74%
Augur
$2.89-3.84%
Blue Zelle
$0.05609972-0.57%
CLV
$0.03711815-1.38%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-10.30%
district0x
$0.02635268-0.18%
Harvest Finance
$27.95+0.88%
Star Atlas
$0.00142886-4.93%
Stafi
$0.30719072-2.17%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00366545-3.43%
Rarible
$1.12+0.68%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01449909+0.21%
Tokemak
$0.64097509-0.33%
Quantstamp
$0.01236035-0.61%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03705976+25.98%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.37-5.68%
Pepe
$0.00000151-2.73%
Threshold
$0.02209837-3.03%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09832553-2.03%
Tether
$1.00-0.04%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.03%
Dai
$0.99987827-0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Grayscale Argues Leveraged Bitcoin Futures ETF Approval Shows Spot ETF Should Be Approved

The crypto asset manager is suing the SEC for rejecting its bitcoin ETF application last year.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconJul 10, 2023 at 4:38 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 10, 2023 at 6:02 p.m. UTC
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (Jesse Hamilton/CoinDesk)

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (Jesse Hamilton/CoinDesk)

Lawyers for Grayscale, a crypto asset manager, criticized regulators on Monday for approving a leveraged bitcoin-based exchange traded fund (ETF) amid the company's lawsuit over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) rejection of its own spot bitcoin ETF application, according to a letter the company tweeted.

The letter, addressed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, alleges the SEC approved a leveraged ETF in late June that is "even riskier" than its "traditional" bitcoin-based futures exchange-traded products. Grayscale is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk’s parent company.

"While the commission could theoretically correct its discriminatory treatment of spot bitcoin ETPs by rescinding its approval of all bitcoin-based ETPs, the Commission…the Commission's apparent willingness to permit even a leveraged bitcoin futures ETP—a particularly high-risk version of a bitcoin futures product—makes clear [it] has no intention of doing so," Grayscale's lawyers said in the letter.

The SEC rejected Grayscale's application to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF last year, prompting the company to file a lawsuit against the regulatory agency alleging a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act. The DC Circuit Court heard arguments from both parties in March, and a ruling may come by the end of the year.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Elizabeth Napolitano
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.