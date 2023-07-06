Big Banks, NY Fed’s Innovation Group See Merit in Digital Ledgers for Global Payments

Bitcoin
$30,337.25-0.30%
Ethereum
$1,884.18-1.19%
Binance Coin
$238.01-0.34%
XRP
$0.46811779-1.05%
Cardano
$0.28213400-0.40%
Dogecoin
$0.06570440-1.30%
Solana
$19.75+5.67%
Litecoin
$98.23-1.85%
Tron
$0.07762043+0.58%
Polkadot
$5.14-1.15%
Polygon
$0.66672607-0.48%
Bitcoin Cash
$285.30+12.34%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,374.57-0.43%
Avalanche
$12.62+0.01%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000731-1.68%
Binance USD
$0.99996681-0.03%
Uniswap
$5.36-0.16%
Chainlink
$6.18-1.82%
Monero
$167.22-0.19%
Cosmos
$9.27-0.79%
Ethereum Classic
$19.06+0.88%
Stellar
$0.09839700-2.60%
Filecoin
$4.47-4.28%
Internet Computer
$4.18-1.86%
Lido DAO
$1.99-2.59%
Hedera
$0.04715919+0.06%
Aptos
$7.25-2.17%
Quant
$104.33-1.64%
Crypto.com
$0.05759864+0.98%
Arbitrum
$1.10-1.14%
VeChain
$0.01872371-2.32%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-1.87%
The Graph
$0.11816194+0.53%
Aave
$72.60-0.28%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99997421+0.18%
Stacks
$0.66066720-2.22%
Maker
$995.24-0.05%
Algorand
$0.11627859-2.65%
Elrond
$34.14-1.12%
Bitcoin SV
$43.19+5.42%
Fantom
$0.29090448-3.05%
EOS
$0.72387900+1.04%
The Sandbox
$0.41983586-0.69%
Optimism
$1.21-1.01%
ApeCoin
$2.04-1.68%
Tezos
$0.79005800-1.44%
Immutable X
$0.71032734-2.46%
Rocket Pool
$37.77-1.56%
Theta
$0.72997654-0.61%
Render Token
$1.98+0.76%
Decentraland
$0.38197391-0.16%
eCash
$0.00003545+16.59%
Axie Infinity
$5.88-1.52%
Synthetix
$2.10-0.70%
BitDAO
$0.46028143+0.97%
Curve DAO Token
$0.75003306-3.41%
Flow
$0.62800279+2.54%
NEO
$9.20+2.26%
Injective Protocol
$8.07-2.03%
Gala
$0.02402859-0.49%
Kava.io
$0.95069967+1.89%
Chiliz
$0.07618210-0.82%
IOTA
$0.18138151-1.04%
Luna Classic
$0.00008255+0.10%
PAX Gold
$1,889.12-0.34%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-1.69%
Mina
$0.47473200-2.35%
Compound
$57.82-0.58%
Dash
$34.38-1.76%
Woo Network
$0.22441796-6.48%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.87505434+1.83%
Nexo
$0.63262424+0.55%
Zilliqa
$0.02094380-3.29%
Convex Finance
$4.09+0.10%
dYdX
$1.85-2.19%
PancakeSwap
$1.50-1.02%
THORChain
$1.02-1.13%
Enjin
$0.30178160-3.59%
Gnosis
$115.28+0.66%
Qtum
$2.82+6.08%
1inch Network
$0.31004174-1.05%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19506000-1.36%
Loopring
$0.23129863-0.61%
Mask Network
$3.35-0.85%
Zcash
$31.49-0.06%
Flare
$0.01391931-1.94%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.56+2.63%
Celo
$0.50196193-3.14%
NEM
$0.02815754-2.59%
Decred
$16.51+1.46%
FLOKI
$0.00002510-0.74%
Oasis Network
$0.04943068+0.44%
Holo
$0.00138492+0.85%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.37+6.70%
BLUR
$0.32314661-2.60%
Ravencoin
$0.01997593-0.47%
Illuvium
$42.51-4.35%
Fetch.ai
$0.22210882-1.61%
Yearn Finance
$7,005.87+1.86%
Kusama
$24.74+0.42%
Stepn
$0.21677470-1.96%
SXP
$0.38577195-3.16%
ICON
$0.21746574-1.58%
EthereumPoW
$1.93-1.41%
Waves
$2.07+11.61%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.13%
Balancer
$4.75+0.88%
Astar
$0.04370121-0.22%
JasmyCoin
$0.00400668-1.38%
Helium
$1.35+1.11%
Audius
$0.18302300-0.48%
Ankr
$0.02352899-3.49%
Golem
$0.18373194-1.46%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.59392390-2.43%
IoTeX
$0.01927333-3.91%
0x
$0.20958881-4.12%
Aragon
$4.28+1.86%
Siacoin
$0.00329772-6.05%
Moonbeam
$0.24987866-2.05%
SafePal
$0.43819929-4.02%
Wax
$0.04838452-1.90%
Band Protocol
$1.24-1.71%
Harmony
$0.01266298-1.33%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33015661+0.12%
Biconomy
$0.23859961-2.26%
Verge
$0.00838223-0.07%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18754887-1.18%
Joe
$0.38681581-0.10%
Skale
$0.02829651+1.20%
DigiByte
$0.00798729-1.91%
Livepeer
$4.55-0.72%
Sushiswap
$0.66758704-1.41%
Gains Network
$4.17+0.74%
Synapse
$0.64406616-2.83%
Stargate Finance
$0.59149953-2.65%
TerraUSD
$0.01210191+0.04%
Horizen
$8.48+1.86%
Axelar
$0.36936286-1.16%
Lisk
$0.79991824-1.35%
Amp
$0.00205085+0.75%
UMA Protocol
$1.59-1.04%
Polymath Network
$0.125900000.00%
Cartesi
$0.15179708-1.14%
Braintrust
$0.41460185-1.12%
Kyber Network
$0.55086972-1.29%
Nervos Network
$0.00293895-2.02%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01959776+1.08%
Nano
$0.72607344+2.99%
OriginTrail
$0.24998477-0.67%
Celer Network
$0.01633010-3.00%
iExec RLC
$1.27-2.21%
API3
$1.03-1.36%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+0.22%
OMG Network
$0.63394148-1.01%
Syscoin
$0.12062486+0.42%
PlayDapp
$0.15409378-1.64%
Liquity
$0.92408558-1.53%
Numeraire
$13.24-1.60%
Coin98
$0.15390237-2.38%
Radicle
$1.59-0.66%
Steem
$0.17977200-0.01%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
SPACE ID
$0.27031274-3.55%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.23+3.63%
Dent
$0.00080566+0.44%
Secret
$0.36502086+5.55%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.03-0.61%
Merit Circle
$0.18832512-2.42%
MetisDAO
$17.25-0.58%
Chromia
$0.13079314+1.67%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00167002-0.56%
WINkLink
$0.00007202-2.88%
Civic
$0.08289318-2.99%
Hashflow
$0.37185812-1.38%
Gitcoin
$1.07-3.51%
Celsius
$0.15204887-5.56%
Marlin
$0.00780514-1.75%
Powerledger
$0.14600383-0.37%
COTI
$0.05072606-1.01%
NKN
$0.09429929-11.23%
Keep Network
$0.11148723-0.86%
Ren
$0.06103339-2.11%
MOBOX
$0.29693928-2.01%
Bifrost
$0.04719261+0.53%
Request
$0.07752260+0.41%
Bancor
$0.39086749-0.23%
Spell Token
$0.00047991-2.14%
Galxe
$1.19-2.69%
Storj
$0.37454069-10.11%
Adventure Gold
$0.69156457-1.40%
Sun Token
$0.00553176-1.56%
LCX
$0.06527083+0.40%
Aavegotchi
$0.94860658-0.66%
ARPA
$0.04852600-5.12%
SuperRare
$0.07532629-1.69%
CEEK VR
$0.05508522+1.40%
XYO Network
$0.00361205-2.39%
Boba Network
$0.13340995-2.28%
Stormx
$0.00403158-2.79%
Voyager Token
$0.14722072-4.61%
Serum
$0.11512112-3.91%
Badger DAO
$2.18-0.34%
Raydium
$0.19800049-1.14%
TrueFi
$0.04020306-1.70%
Index Chain
$0.05703333-2.59%
Origin Protocol
$0.08462625+1.94%
WazirX
$0.09240626-0.76%
Moonriver
$5.79+2.87%
Alien Worlds
$0.01147068-2.20%
Reef
$0.00174696-2.33%
RACA
$0.00011889+0.58%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.51363925-2.69%
GAS
$2.57+0.18%
Saitama
$0.00079913-4.09%
Polkastarter
$0.34112335+5.79%
Orchid
$0.05339625-2.74%
LooksRare
$0.05666233-1.33%
BarnBridge
$3.24-2.09%
Onyxcoin
$0.00123865+9.37%
MXC
$0.01229888-1.44%
Alchemix
$15.28-3.29%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13792033+7.46%
Enzyme
$18.80-0.96%
Keep3rV1
$55.55-0.86%
Quickswap
$58.23-7.32%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14341682-4.01%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25458834+0.19%
DIA
$0.24682704-0.99%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.54+1.27%
Augur
$3.01-6.10%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-21.51%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15273351+0.22%
Blue Zelle
$0.05699269+1.93%
CLV
$0.03682278+0.70%
district0x
$0.02610000+0.77%
Star Atlas
$0.00156516+1.31%
Stafi
$0.33116726+7.99%
Harvest Finance
$25.71+1.15%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00378564-1.58%
Rarible
$1.16+0.19%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01459415+4.78%
Tokemak
$0.68401412+0.69%
Quantstamp
$0.01274094+3.92%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03116229-1.36%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.49-5.13%
Pepe
$0.00000162-1.23%
Threshold
$0.02324194-1.56%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10301479-4.13%
Tether
$0.99996816-0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99994130-0.03%
Dai
$0.99965121-0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Big Banks, NY Fed’s Innovation Group See Merit in Digital Ledgers for Global Payments

NY Fed’s innovation center worked with Citi, HSBC and other banks on the concept of a network for wholesale payments on a shared ledger, finding the idea has potential benefits.

By Jesse Hamilton
AccessTimeIconJul 6, 2023 at 4:11 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 6, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. UTC
(David Merrett/Flickr)

(David Merrett/Flickr)

Citigroup Inc., HSBC, BNY Mellon and other global financial giants have been experimenting with what they call a “regulated liability network” for conducting round-the-clock, wholesale payments using shared ledgers, and a paper released Thursday suggests the system has potential.

Fitting somewhere in the middle of the debate between central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and private stablecoins, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which has collaborated on the project since last year, concluded that “the network has the potential to deliver improvements in the processing of  wholesale payments due to its ability to synchronize U.S. dollar-denominated payments and facilitate settlement on a near-real time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week basis.”

“From a central banking perspective, the proof of concept was conducive to exploring tokenized  regulated deposits and understanding the potential functional benefits of central bank and commercial bank digital money operating together on a shared ledger,” said Per von Zelowitz, director of the NYIC, in a statement.

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jesse Hamilton
Jesse Hamilton

Jesse Hamilton is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for global policy and regulation. He doesn't hold any crypto.

Follow @jesseahamilton on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.