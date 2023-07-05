Israeli Lawmakers Support Axing Crypto Capital Gains Tax for Foreigners

Bitcoin
$30,481.76-1.29%
Ethereum
$1,908.51-2.05%
Binance Coin
$239.25-1.13%
XRP
$0.47746663-2.01%
Cardano
$0.28373500-3.05%
Dogecoin
$0.06676004-2.72%
Solana
$18.62-4.26%
Litecoin
$100.80-5.41%
Tron
$0.07677396-0.73%
Polkadot
$5.22-1.95%
Polygon
$0.66721261-3.79%
Bitcoin Cash
$255.17-8.24%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,579.71-1.25%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000745-3.24%
Avalanche
$12.63-3.88%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.01%
Uniswap
$5.37-1.50%
Chainlink
$6.28-2.90%
Monero
$166.72-0.34%
Cosmos
$9.31-4.06%
Stellar
$0.10064300-2.71%
Ethereum Classic
$19-3.27%
Filecoin
$4.73+3.82%
Internet Computer
$4.25-2.56%
Lido DAO
$2.05-5.13%
Aptos
$7.38-3.93%
Quant
$104.95-2.96%
Hedera
$0.04705363-2.98%
Crypto.com
$0.05722676-0.05%
Arbitrum
$1.10-4.69%
VeChain
$0.01912281-3.77%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-3.36%
Aave
$74.66-2.45%
The Graph
$0.11740531-8.41%
Stacks
$0.67381751-3.10%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99685977-0.72%
Algorand
$0.11964658-3.70%
Elrond
$34.62-2.91%
Fantom
$0.29894709-5.62%
EOS
$0.71893300-3.59%
Maker
$881.05-11.05%
Bitcoin SV
$41.10-6.61%
The Sandbox
$0.42292165-4.13%
Optimism
$1.23-5.51%
Rocket Pool
$39.66+0.77%
ApeCoin
$2.08-3.96%
Immutable X
$0.72695709-2.72%
Tezos
$0.80260000-2.75%
Theta
$0.73025547-3.67%
Render Token
$1.97-5.88%
Decentraland
$0.38174724-4.04%
Axie Infinity
$5.91-4.19%
Synthetix
$2.11-3.90%
Curve DAO Token
$0.77549600-4.99%
Injective Protocol
$8.28-4.02%
BitDAO
$0.44785002-12.30%
NEO
$8.99-2.81%
Flow
$0.60361803-6.45%
eCash
$0.00003047-4.95%
Gala
$0.02416059-4.23%
Kava.io
$0.93926740-2.71%
Chiliz
$0.07713128-1.65%
IOTA
$0.18272273-2.12%
PAX Gold
$1,892.48-0.09%
Luna Classic
$0.00008223-5.05%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-0.28%
Mina
$0.48408453-4.16%
Woo Network
$0.23784151-4.38%
Dash
$34.91-4.01%
Compound
$57.21-9.65%
Zilliqa
$0.02174625-2.97%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.86084891-3.93%
Nexo
$0.63751203-0.46%
Convex Finance
$4.09-0.73%
dYdX
$1.90-2.39%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-2.76%
Enjin
$0.31074389-0.67%
THORChain
$1.03-3.29%
Gnosis
$114.90-2.42%
1inch Network
$0.31314187-3.27%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19800000-2.56%
Loopring
$0.23243780-4.45%
Qtum
$2.67-5.08%
Mask Network
$3.40-3.63%
Flare
$0.01414584-4.14%
Zcash
$31.66-4.44%
Celo
$0.51606490-8.36%
NEM
$0.02879993-3.43%
Decred
$16.43-6.19%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.35-4.19%
FLOKI
$0.00002524-5.83%
Oasis Network
$0.04936618-4.44%
SXP
$0.43262613+17.04%
BLUR
$0.33068498-5.43%
Holo
$0.00137340-2.14%
Illuvium
$43.13-6.43%
Ravencoin
$0.01998519-4.00%
Fetch.ai
$0.22562599-4.96%
Yearn Finance
$6,877.06-0.67%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.74-4.67%
Stepn
$0.22065828-5.47%
Kusama
$24.71-2.64%
ICON
$0.22400005+1.77%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.99%
EthereumPoW
$1.95-4.23%
Ankr
$0.02430218-0.72%
Balancer
$4.73-1.98%
JasmyCoin
$0.00406778-2.72%
Astar
$0.04381715-2.67%
Audius
$0.18321842-2.79%
Helium
$1.32-0.87%
0x
$0.22366374+4.50%
Waves
$1.87+0.55%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60737366-4.71%
Golem
$0.18646428-3.11%
IoTeX
$0.01968659-1.45%
Siacoin
$0.00351125+1.40%
Moonbeam
$0.25582467-1.91%
Aragon
$4.22+1.93%
SafePal
$0.45257746-5.25%
Wax
$0.04932539-1.61%
Band Protocol
$1.25-2.57%
Harmony
$0.01275699-3.97%
Biconomy
$0.24427509-6.39%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32858411-1.49%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18835420-0.82%
Verge
$0.00820799+37.27%
Joe
$0.38544979-4.69%
DigiByte
$0.00807642+1.54%
Sushiswap
$0.67480139-2.78%
Skale
$0.02796068-3.10%
Livepeer
$4.56-2.48%
Synapse
$0.66961738-3.51%
Gains Network
$4.13-4.63%
Stargate Finance
$0.60516226-2.30%
Amp
$0.00214033+2.90%
TerraUSD
$0.01217760-3.61%
Axelar
$0.37414512-2.62%
Lisk
$0.81109078-2.11%
UMA Protocol
$1.59-2.79%
Polymath Network
$0.12650000+5.12%
Horizen
$8.18-9.81%
Cartesi
$0.15195583-4.75%
Braintrust
$0.41152730-4.50%
Kyber Network
$0.55733733-1.74%
Nervos Network
$0.00296101-4.22%
OriginTrail
$0.25268660+2.87%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01929435-4.48%
Celer Network
$0.01674617-4.63%
Nano
$0.70543541-3.18%
iExec RLC
$1.28-4.87%
API3
$1.05-3.21%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.67%
OMG Network
$0.63588911-6.00%
PlayDapp
$0.15722288-2.74%
Liquity
$0.93241067-4.04%
Syscoin
$0.12005148-2.92%
Numeraire
$13.47-2.70%
Coin98
$0.15835275-3.67%
Radicle
$1.63+0.36%
SPACE ID
$0.28073212-3.24%
Steem
$0.17981753-2.82%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.03-4.22%
MetisDAO
$17.64-5.08%
Dent
$0.00080029-3.01%
Merit Circle
$0.19159319-2.78%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.13-2.05%
Chromia
$0.12933418-1.98%
Secret
$0.34526736-4.08%
WINkLink
$0.00007422+4.47%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00168231-3.02%
NKN
$0.10502917+2.33%
Civic
$0.08500014-3.47%
Celsius
$0.15813810-8.09%
Gitcoin
$1.10-5.61%
Hashflow
$0.37443251-0.32%
Marlin
$0.00795256-3.46%
Keep Network
$0.11577130+4.74%
Powerledger
$0.14655350-2.69%
COTI
$0.05155641-4.91%
Ren
$0.06181042-3.17%
MOBOX
$0.30225291-8.16%
Bifrost
$0.04702038-1.50%
Request
$0.07697944-3.33%
Bancor
$0.39278161-3.26%
Spell Token
$0.00049026-3.52%
Storj
$0.40043751-10.93%
Galxe
$1.21-3.50%
Adventure Gold
$0.69366570+12.05%
Sun Token
$0.00559280-2.24%
ARPA
$0.05117009-4.26%
LCX
$0.06475186+0.18%
Aavegotchi
$0.95712797+1.11%
SuperRare
$0.07647654-4.76%
XYO Network
$0.00368334-2.32%
Stormx
$0.00415372+10.15%
Boba Network
$0.13420851-3.15%
CEEK VR
$0.05442705-4.86%
Serum
$0.11938038+6.09%
Voyager Token
$0.15084746+5.56%
TrueFi
$0.04102106-2.12%
Raydium
$0.19962375-0.83%
Badger DAO
$2.19-2.45%
Moonriver
$5.99+1.92%
WazirX
$0.09390918-3.43%
Index Chain
$0.05820929-4.88%
Alien Worlds
$0.01165375-1.80%
Origin Protocol
$0.08342089-1.05%
Reef
$0.00178955-2.46%
RACA
$0.00012039-3.20%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52196911-3.80%
Saitama
$0.00080852-6.04%
GAS
$2.57-2.61%
Polkastarter
$0.32918536-1.19%
Orchid
$0.05457048-3.40%
LooksRare
$0.05742551-5.47%
BarnBridge
$3.30-1.52%
MXC
$0.01250111-1.64%
Alchemix
$15.73-6.08%
Quickswap
$63.11+0.30%
Enzyme
$19.24+1.24%
Onyxcoin
$0.00113617-2.82%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14832878-4.51%
Keep3rV1
$56.05-6.13%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25362523-12.38%
DIA
$0.24852496-3.17%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12856488-4.40%
Augur
$3.16-2.99%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000007.61%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.52-0.31%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15160951-3.76%
Blue Zelle
$0.05641421-4.87%
CLV
$0.03692379-3.17%
Star Atlas
$0.00152949-3.29%
Stafi
$0.30891418-2.39%
Harvest Finance
$25.29-4.68%
district0x
$0.02059594-21.69%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00381786-0.48%
Rarible
$1.18-0.44%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01386993-5.87%
Tokemak
$0.68154794-1.65%
Quantstamp
$0.01248090-1.69%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03290418+5.44%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.55+7.07%
Pepe
$0.00000164-4.76%
Threshold
$0.02391846+4.26%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10663750-2.81%
Tether
$1.00+0.00%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.00%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Israeli Lawmakers Support Axing Crypto Capital Gains Tax for Foreigners

A bill exempting foreign residents from capital gains taxes on crypto sales, and lowering tax on stock-options-like crypto options for employees has passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconJul 5, 2023 at 6:24 p.m. UTC
Israel's parliament. (Rafael Nir/Unsplash)

Israel's parliament. (Rafael Nir/Unsplash)

A bill to extend certain tax benefits afforded to Israel's high-tech firms to the country's crypto sector passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset, the country's parliament, on Wednesday.

If passed into law, the bill would exempt foreign residents from capital gains taxes on the sale of digital currencies and reduce tax on crypto options for employees – similar to stock options – to about 25% from 50%, the Israel Crypto, Blockchain and Web3 Companies Forum (ICBW3) told CoinDesk.

The bill has the support of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and aligns with his economic policies to attract investors and companies to Israel, according to Dan Illouz, a lawmaker in Netanyahu's Likud party.

"Up until now, workers in the crypto industry had to pay double the tax on their options compared to workers in the traditional high-tech industry. Moreover, foreign investors in the blockchain industry were not entitled to the same benefits as those entitled to investors in the traditional high-tech industry," Illouz said in a press statement. "This law amendment aims to balance the situation and eliminate the discrimination in taxation."

Israel has been working to integrate crypto into its local economy by regulating the sector, with the government proposing guidelines for the treatment of digital assets and requirements for stablecoins. The country's securities regulator is set to supervise crypto assets.

"Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has shown support for the bill, is signaling that Israel is embracing crypto. This bold decision aligns Israel with U.K. and European countries that actively promote the industry, generating employment opportunities through clear regulations," ICBW3 co-founders Nir Hirschmann Rub and Shauli Rejwan said in a statement to CoinDesk.

With technology and crypto, Israel has the opportunity to compete with the major financial cities in the world such as London and New York, Illouz said.

"We must not miss it," he added.

Read more: Israel's Central Bank Outlines Scenarios for Issuing a Digital Shekel

Edited by Sheldon Reback and Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sandali Handagama
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.