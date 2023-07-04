Bitcoin
Policy

UK Lords Pass Bill to Help Seize and Freeze Crypto Used for Crime

The bill, introduced in September, now enters its final stages in Parliament.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconJul 4, 2023 at 4:58 p.m. UTC
(King's Church International/Unsplash)

(King's Church International/Unsplash)

The U.K.'s Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, which will help law-enforcement agencies seize and freeze crypto used for crime, took a step closer to entering the statute book after being passed by Parliament’s upper chamber on Tuesday.

While the House of Lords didn't make changes to crypto aspects of the bill, during earlier proceedings it was amended to ensure the measures extended to terrorism cases and measures to help authorities seize property that can help identify crypto linked to crime were added. Plus, an amendment was added to ensure courts can ask authorities to seize and freeze crypto used for crime.

In March, the government said combating criminal abuse of crypto was a part of its three-year economic crime agenda. The country has introduced crypto tactical advisers to police departments nationwide to help identify and seize digital assets tied to crime.

"Domestic and international criminals have for years laundered the proceeds of their crime and corruption by abusing U.K. company structures, and are increasingly using cryptocurrencies," Graeme Biggar, director general of the National Crime Agency, said in a September statement when the bill was introduced. "These reforms – long awaited and much welcomed – will help us crack down on both."

Approval by the Lords means the bill returns to the House of Commons for the final stages before it is put into law. Once both houses agree on the document, the king will need to sign it into law. The bill can be sent back and forth between the chambers of Parliament until an agreement is reached.


Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

