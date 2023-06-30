Court Orders Kraken to Turn Over History Transaction and Account Information to IRS

"The Court must determine whether the Government’s summons is narrowly tailored, that is, whether it is 'no broader than necessary to achieve its purpose,'" the judge wrote in his analysis of some of the IRS's requests. "The Court finds that to the extent the first three requests are aimed at establishing the identities of the Kraken account holders who fall within the Doe definition, the information sought in these requests is much broader than what is necessary to achieve that purpose for the vast majority of Doe users."