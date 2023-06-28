Bitcoin
CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Israel Seizes Millions in Crypto From Iranian Military and Hezbollah: Report

Israel's government seized the cryptocurrency wallets after an order from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant earlier this week, he said.

By Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconJun 28, 2023 at 6:43 a.m. UTC
Updated Jun 28, 2023 at 6:44 a.m. UTC

The Israeli government has seized millions of dollars in crypto from wallets linked to the Iranian military and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, according to a report by the Associated Press, citing comments from the nation's Defense Minister.

The seizure of the crypto wallets came after an order from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant earlier this week. The effort involved Israel's Mossad spy agency, its military intelligence office, the Israeli police and others.

“This is the first incident of this magnitude,” the report said, quoting Gallant. “We have effectively cut off the flow of terror funds via this channel.” He also alleged that Iran's military and Hezbollah relied on virtual currency to finance their militant activities, according to the report.

The exact amount seized has not been made clear. The wallets had sent or received funds in alleged financing schemes for the Iranian military and Hezbollah, the report said.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CoinDesk.

In May, Israeli authorities seized roughly 190 Binance accounts with alleged ties to terrorist groups such as Hamas and Daesh since 2021, according to Reuters.

Read More: Israel Has Seized 190 Binance Accounts With Alleged Terrorist Ties Since 2021: Reuters

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.



DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @amitoj on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.