‘End the Extortion:’ BlockFi Creditors File to Liquidate Estate

Bitcoin
$30,260.46-0.38%
Ethereum
$1,858.13-0.87%
Binance Coin
$232.64-2.36%
XRP
$0.47494670-1.07%
Cardano
$0.27521800-2.13%
Dogecoin
$0.06435439-1.01%
Tron
$0.07418550-0.76%
Solana
$16.07-2.86%
Litecoin
$85.52-3.01%
Polkadot
$4.99-1.45%
Polygon
$0.63364100-3.94%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,483.08+0.57%
Avalanche
$12.79-3.61%
Bitcoin Cash
$225.28+2.07%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000733-3.06%
Binance USD
$0.99973888+0.00%
Uniswap
$5.12-3.23%
Chainlink
$6.04-2.14%
Monero
$167.22+0.48%
Stellar
$0.10215000+9.27%
Cosmos
$9.26-0.63%
Ethereum Classic
$17.86-3.15%
Internet Computer
$4.24-1.52%
Filecoin
$3.90-2.74%
Lido DAO
$1.86-5.05%
Hedera
$0.04897515-2.31%
Quant
$105.87-0.64%
Aptos
$7.06-4.34%
Arbitrum
$1.15-4.18%
Crypto.com
$0.05590894-0.64%
VeChain
$0.01954668+7.70%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40-4.66%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99285381-0.64%
The Graph
$0.10490977-4.15%
Stacks
$0.67859295-3.73%
Aave
$61.29-4.47%
Algorand
$0.12058403-5.11%
Elrond
$32.99-1.74%
Fantom
$0.29855547-2.70%
ApeCoin
$2.23-3.81%
Optimism
$1.24-6.97%
EOS
$0.69685000-2.52%
The Sandbox
$0.41031997-3.64%
Immutable X
$0.72915403-1.57%
Tezos
$0.78120000-1.94%
Theta
$0.71412089-2.71%
Bitcoin SV
$36.71-0.08%
Decentraland
$0.37099337-4.14%
Axie Infinity
$5.70-2.59%
Synthetix
$2.03-5.57%
NEO
$8.69-1.69%
Maker
$677.70-1.37%
Gala
$0.02472223-3.48%
Injective Protocol
$7.49-2.15%
Curve DAO Token
$0.68182053-0.20%
Kava.io
$0.94358142-4.57%
Flow
$0.52201421-3.38%
Luna Classic
$0.00008811-3.43%
IOTA
$0.17732709-4.30%
PAX Gold
$1,901.98-0.44%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-2.45%
eCash
$0.00002283-2.32%
Mina
$0.47322873-4.09%
Chiliz
$0.07458867-3.64%
Dash
$34.63-2.06%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90461426-0.17%
Woo Network
$0.21675457+2.56%
Nexo
$0.63320487-0.28%
Zilliqa
$0.01968220-2.65%
dYdX
$1.91-3.98%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-4.35%
Compound
$43.03+7.46%
THORChain
$0.96565996-2.75%
Flare
$0.01513014-3.93%
Loopring
$0.22665193-2.69%
Enjin
$0.28204584-2.95%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18817000-2.76%
Convex Finance
$3.55-2.69%
Mask Network
$3.37-3.75%
BLUR
$0.35282937-13.44%
Illuvium
$45.15-2.60%
NEM
$0.02772360-3.28%
Zcash
$29.19-2.28%
Qtum
$2.37-1.93%
FLOKI
$0.00002470-4.58%
Oasis Network
$0.04813892-2.22%
Holo
$0.00135385-2.74%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.71+0.91%
Fetch.ai
$0.22198643-1.78%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.79-0.87%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.52%
Kusama
$24.90-1.22%
Celo
$0.44492549-4.33%
Ravencoin
$0.01855631-3.30%
Stepn
$0.21729941-3.49%
Decred
$14.44-0.46%
EthereumPoW
$1.97-4.20%
JasmyCoin
$0.00431560-4.38%
SXP
$0.36537526-1.23%
Yearn Finance
$6,262.56-1.66%
Waves
$2.02-7.24%
ICON
$0.20792512-2.29%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61959087-4.94%
Ankr
$0.02290196-6.46%
Audius
$0.17677868-7.01%
IoTeX
$0.01913496-3.11%
0x
$0.20366179-2.61%
Helium
$1.19-3.33%
Moonbeam
$0.25519696-2.59%
SafePal
$0.45611321-1.24%
Aragon
$3.98-0.35%
Band Protocol
$1.22-4.92%
Harmony
$0.01262930-2.24%
Siacoin
$0.00299381-0.31%
Wax
$0.04611778-2.74%
Joe
$0.38924007-4.64%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18136456+0.05%
Synapse
$0.66774942-0.33%
Sushiswap
$0.65222808-3.27%
Skale
$0.02719295-2.39%
Braintrust
$0.49184602-3.35%
Livepeer
$4.27-2.98%
TerraUSD
$0.01222232-5.31%
Stargate Finance
$0.56905272-3.86%
Gains Network
$3.81-5.36%
Lisk
$0.79361651-3.08%
Amp
$0.00204555-2.93%
UMA Protocol
$1.55-3.96%
DigiByte
$0.00680996-0.78%
Polymath Network
$0.12310000+4.86%
Cartesi
$0.14588587-3.78%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02132925-4.58%
Kyber Network
$0.54072505-3.67%
iExec RLC
$1.34-2.53%
Nervos Network
$0.00282003-4.08%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-1.03%
Syscoin
$0.12878786-3.33%
Nano
$0.68373114-0.38%
MetisDAO
$20.57-1.44%
OMG Network
$0.63104601-3.98%
SPACE ID
$0.28777563-8.02%
Numeraire
$12.73-3.74%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Steem
$0.17593566-1.27%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.22-1.90%
Dent
$0.00077149-2.69%
Chromia
$0.12598627-5.22%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00171567+0.35%
Secret
$0.33111558-2.61%
Civic
$0.08178543-0.75%
WINkLink
$0.00006719-1.06%
NKN
$0.09498328-3.29%
MOBOX
$0.30200485-1.70%
Keep Network
$0.11034008+0.82%
Ren
$0.06051962-4.02%
Bifrost
$0.04725817+1.09%
COTI
$0.04884115-3.11%
Request
$0.07623484-1.51%
Bancor
$0.38038327-1.89%
Spell Token
$0.00046094-3.04%
Sun Token
$0.00566695-0.99%
Celsius
$0.11350854-5.97%
CEEK VR
$0.05638519-1.80%
XYO Network
$0.00366538+0.09%
Serum
$0.12172416+3.59%
Verge
$0.00265632+64.08%
SuperRare
$0.06938303-3.37%
Index Chain
$0.05788228-5.80%
Stormx
$0.00386731-1.79%
WazirX
$0.09238190-2.65%
Raydium
$0.18777993-4.20%
Adventure Gold
$0.51563497+11.54%
Saitama
$0.00088765-0.36%
Moonriver
$5.60-4.98%
RACA
$0.00011612-1.06%
Reef
$0.00169871-1.98%
Storj
$0.26905962+0.77%
Augur
$4.76-1.80%
Voyager Token
$0.12687448-5.70%
GAS
$2.50-0.65%
LooksRare
$0.06159437-2.68%
Polkastarter
$0.30865114-1.84%
Orchid
$0.05130629-2.16%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15379483-1.74%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14054611-4.86%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000010.25%
Enzyme
$17.14-4.31%
Quickswap
$53.88-2.25%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14990572-1.50%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.36-3.76%
Blue Zelle
$0.05588023-2.47%
CLV
$0.03634517+5.43%
district0x
$0.02720000-2.16%
Star Atlas
$0.00159229-1.27%
Harvest Finance
$24.52-8.25%
Stafi
$0.28914045-2.25%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00368605-4.76%
Rarible
$1.15-4.90%
Tokemak
$0.72076198-0.11%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01288136-2.31%
Quantstamp
$0.01174208+2.24%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03496153-1.13%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.24-2.07%
Pepe
$0.00000154-1.94%
Tether
$0.99983846-0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99989215-0.02%
Dai
$0.99962907-0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

‘End the Extortion:’ BlockFi Creditors File to Liquidate Estate

Creditors accuse CEO Zac Prince of defrauding customers and the company of “mischief” in delaying a wind-up.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJun 28, 2023 at 7:53 a.m. UTC
Updated Jun 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. UTC
BlockFi creditors say they're paying to improve company staff's golf game

BlockFi creditors say they're paying to improve company staff's golf game (Hebi B/Pixabay)

Creditors of defunct crypto lender BlockFi have filed to liquidate the company, accusing management, including CEO Zac Prince, of “fraud,” “extortion” and “mischief” in delaying resolution of bankruptcy proceedings.

The company is holding the case up so it can negotiate legal releases for its senior management, who are culpable for loans made to FTX’s Alameda Research, a committee representing BlockFi’s unsecured creditors said in a document filed in the New Jersey Bankruptcy Court late Tuesday evening.

“It is time to end all of this,” the creditors’ filing said, adding that, unlike other cases of alleged crypto wrongdoing, such as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, “BlockFi customers do not yet know their story, and this is facilitating case mischief … It is time for the court to order an end to the burn and, thereby, end the extortion tactics.”

The creditors refer to an investigative report into activities at the company, previously filed under seal, which they say “reveals, in great detail, that BlockFi (Mr. Prince in particular) perpetrated a fraud on customers.”

“The mediation is over; negotiations are over,” the filing said, arguing that BlockFi was taking unfair advantage of its legal monopoly on proposing a way out of bankruptcy. “This case is a liquidation. There is no revenue.”

With administrative costs of $16 million per month, “the Debtors continue paying, among other things, the salaries to more than 100 individuals – many of whom, to the best of our knowledge, have had little to do but work on their golf game,” the filing said.

In parallel with the creditors’ filing, BlockFi filed an updated plan under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code. An amended disclosure statement suggests that holders of BlockFi interest accounts, collectively owed around $1 billion, can expect to recover between 39% and 100% of their assets under the bankruptcy plan, as against 36%-60% if assets are merely liquidated.

Counsel for BlockFi did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.