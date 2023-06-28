Australia Acts on De-Banking of Crypto Entities, Supports Policy Recommendations to Tackle Issue
The government's choice to make its position clearer on de-banking comes hours after Blockchain Australia, the nation's industry body made a fresh commitment to minimize scams.
In the same announcement, it has also supported the majority of previous advice from the Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) on de-banking that could affect change for crypto-related entities.
Recently, Australia has seen the Commonwealth Bank (CBA) apply partial restrictions citing "scams and the amount of money lost by customers" and Binance Australia halt Australian dollar (AUD) deposits and withdrawals by bank transfer "due to a decision made" by a third-party payment service provider.
Last year, the CFR gave the government four recommendations on potential policy responses to de-banking.
The Australian government "agreed" to the data collection recommendation and "supported" the recommendation that all banks implement measures to improve transparency and fairness in relation to de‑banking.
The government also supported the recommendation that Australia's four major banks publish guidance applicable to the digital currency exchanges. Australia's four major banks are Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, ANZ Bank and Westpac.
Blockchain Australia's commitment came after hosting a "Stopping Scams Roundtable" involving 28 representatives, as well as observers from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and Treasury. Earlier this month, the body had denounced the de-banking of cryptocurrency platforms and said it would host a roundtable meeting to discuss the issue.
