Federal Judge Permanently Bars MetaBirkins NFT Maker From Selling Birkin-Based Collectibles

Judge Jed Rakoff, who presided over the case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, ordered Rothschild and his associates to abstain from minting or selling MetaBirkins NFTs or using online domains associated with the collection. He also doubled down on a jury’s findings that Mason Rothschild, the collection’s creator, attempted to mislead consumers about his digital art pieces’ connection to Hermes’ luxury bags.