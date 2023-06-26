Bybit Gains Crypto License in Cyprus

Bitcoin
$30,317.81-1.05%
Ethereum
$1,879.20-1.89%
Binance Coin
$237.25-0.91%
XRP
$0.48149910-2.30%
Cardano
$0.28870600-2.92%
Dogecoin
$0.06581306-2.59%
Solana
$16.93-1.40%
Tron
$0.07385564+0.33%
Polkadot
$5.20+0.39%
Litecoin
$87.95-0.88%
Polygon
$0.65984907-1.52%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,473.75-0.52%
Avalanche
$13.60+0.81%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000772-2.70%
Binance USD
$0.99950705-0.07%
Uniswap
$5.47+2.33%
Bitcoin Cash
$194.36-4.42%
Chainlink
$6.18-2.07%
Monero
$164.52+0.06%
Cosmos
$9.44-2.18%
Ethereum Classic
$18.24-3.15%
Stellar
$0.09142000-0.36%
Internet Computer
$4.27-2.22%
Filecoin
$4.05-0.30%
Lido DAO
$1.93-1.57%
Hedera
$0.05059670-3.88%
Aptos
$7.64+0.10%
Quant
$106.16-0.42%
Crypto.com
$0.05721971-2.62%
NEAR Protocol
$1.58+10.15%
Arbitrum
$1.14+1.70%
VeChain
$0.01857777+0.61%
Stacks
$0.75099173+2.54%
The Graph
$0.11095854-2.53%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.18%
Algorand
$0.13420954-3.62%
Aave
$65.28-10.88%
ApeCoin
$2.42+5.38%
Fantom
$0.31842057-1.60%
Elrond
$34.15-3.26%
Optimism
$1.32-2.97%
EOS
$0.73665000+0.06%
The Sandbox
$0.43207585-3.12%
Immutable X
$0.74158106+0.02%
Tezos
$0.80998700-2.49%
Theta
$0.74599408-4.75%
Decentraland
$0.38664457-4.03%
Bitcoin SV
$36.20-1.65%
Synthetix
$2.15-4.40%
Axie Infinity
$5.73-4.56%
Gala
$0.02626890-3.87%
NEO
$8.97-2.05%
Maker
$690.12-3.49%
Kava.io
$1.04-3.66%
Curve DAO Token
$0.69296670-4.22%
Injective Protocol
$7.43+4.72%
Flow
$0.54992448-2.01%
Luna Classic
$0.00009145-0.69%
IOTA
$0.18284003-0.62%
PAX Gold
$1,914.56+0.41%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-0.10%
Mina
$0.49562290-0.71%
eCash
$0.00002346-3.60%
Chiliz
$0.07867706-2.56%
Dash
$35.06-1.99%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91515214-1.04%
Woo Network
$0.21351298-0.35%
Nexo
$0.64499794-0.41%
Zilliqa
$0.02038479-2.91%
PancakeSwap
$1.54+0.49%
dYdX
$1.94-2.61%
THORChain
$1.01-1.25%
Flare
$0.01607107-3.08%
Enjin
$0.29851608-3.96%
Loopring
$0.23683528-3.44%
Mask Network
$3.55-4.00%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19529600-2.61%
Convex Finance
$3.68-3.95%
FLOKI
$0.00002652-3.33%
NEM
$0.02919684-2.99%
Zcash
$30.66+1.11%
Illuvium
$46.93-2.87%
Oasis Network
$0.05078951-1.24%
Qtum
$2.41-0.94%
BLUR
$0.35002679-1.45%
Compound
$36.51-5.86%
Holo
$0.00140564-3.36%
Celo
$0.48387264-6.61%
Stepn
$0.23402977-1.50%
Fetch.ai
$0.22740762-2.77%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.28%
Ravencoin
$0.01927885-3.10%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.88-1.71%
Kusama
$25.14-2.15%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.77-4.36%
Decred
$14.30-4.83%
EthereumPoW
$2.00-4.85%
Yearn Finance
$6,509.05-0.83%
JasmyCoin
$0.00440581-2.19%
ICON
$0.21942355-4.44%
SXP
$0.36802345-4.94%
Waves
$2.05-11.98%
Audius
$0.19203189-3.92%
Ankr
$0.02446540-3.86%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.65731997-1.58%
IoTeX
$0.01996794-3.13%
Helium
$1.29+1.08%
Moonbeam
$0.27055277-3.51%
0x
$0.20821942-1.34%
SafePal
$0.45780292-0.50%
Band Protocol
$1.29-2.40%
Aragon
$4.01-1.57%
Harmony
$0.01298961-1.97%
Wax
$0.04810201-3.46%
Siacoin
$0.00309995-1.43%
Joe
$0.40680318-6.00%
Sushiswap
$0.68916589-3.48%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18178477-0.54%
Braintrust
$0.52607131+0.00%
Synapse
$0.67343992-2.10%
Skale
$0.02816601-1.41%
Livepeer
$4.39-1.15%
Gains Network
$4.06-0.63%
Stargate Finance
$0.60393956-2.61%
Amp
$0.00217238-2.56%
UMA Protocol
$1.66-2.49%
TerraUSD
$0.01224183-0.70%
Lisk
$0.81718406-1.14%
DigiByte
$0.00699945-2.29%
Polymath Network
$0.12660000-7.72%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02259546-1.39%
Cartesi
$0.15007397-3.86%
Kyber Network
$0.56277669-6.84%
iExec RLC
$1.39-1.40%
Nervos Network
$0.00298029-1.65%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018-2.17%
Syscoin
$0.13286567-2.33%
OMG Network
$0.67057859-5.76%
Nano
$0.70115001-1.48%
SPACE ID
$0.31780295-1.74%
MetisDAO
$20.51-2.03%
Numeraire
$13.29-2.33%
Steem
$0.18145446-1.39%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Dent
$0.00080150-1.57%
Chromia
$0.13385151-2.10%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.20+0.64%
Secret
$0.34801780-4.37%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00172628-2.89%
Civic
$0.08237226-1.51%
WINkLink
$0.00006867-1.73%
NKN
$0.09844986-2.26%
Ren
$0.06392407-4.16%
Keep Network
$0.11579850-4.63%
MOBOX
$0.31073681-1.78%
COTI
$0.05035487-3.89%
Request
$0.07858205-2.72%
Bifrost
$0.04704646+1.85%
Bancor
$0.39100064-2.64%
Spell Token
$0.00048307-2.92%
Sun Token
$0.00568372-1.13%
Celsius
$0.12494717-5.24%
CEEK VR
$0.05785890-6.15%
XYO Network
$0.00367721-2.25%
Serum
$0.12125113+17.22%
SuperRare
$0.07231654-7.80%
Index Chain
$0.06066051-3.64%
WazirX
$0.09516864-5.80%
Stormx
$0.00394175-2.77%
Raydium
$0.19197411-1.16%
Moonriver
$5.77-2.33%
Reef
$0.00175847-1.03%
Saitama
$0.00089731-2.09%
RACA
$0.00011746-2.15%
Storj
$0.27073071-3.23%
Augur
$4.85-3.97%
Voyager Token
$0.13053190+7.08%
Adventure Gold
$0.47005222-3.52%
GAS
$2.55-2.51%
LooksRare
$0.06299338-1.88%
Polkastarter
$0.31517940-1.49%
Orchid
$0.05238623-2.88%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15993116-0.58%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14661577-3.16%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000003.01%
Verge
$0.00161445-6.18%
Enzyme
$17.89-3.05%
Quickswap
$54.90-3.91%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.52-4.45%
Blue Zelle
$0.05839499-2.87%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15174880-3.73%
district0x
$0.02780000-1.07%
CLV
$0.03486614-3.71%
Star Atlas
$0.00164145-4.16%
Stafi
$0.30020993-3.17%
Harvest Finance
$25.02-6.41%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00410423+6.67%
Rarible
$1.15-1.37%
Tokemak
$0.69395884-0.51%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01307220-1.68%
Quantstamp
$0.01205544+2.18%
Mirror Protocol
$0.04203377+27.84%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.13+4.93%
Pepe
$0.00000155-3.88%
Tether
$0.99971264-0.07%
USD Coin
$0.99959087-0.06%
Dai
$0.99929103-0.09%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Bybit Gains Crypto License in Cyprus

The Dubai-based crypto exchange strengthens its foothold in the European Union after its exit from Canada and the U.K.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJun 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. UTC
Cyprus flag (Shutterstock)

Cyprus flag (Shutterstock)

Crypto exchange Bybit has gained a license for crypto exchange and custody services in Cyprus, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The Dubai-headquartered firm said the move shows its commitment to compliance with local rules. The license strengthens the exchange's presence in the European Union (EU) after it faced regulatory scrutiny in Japan and exited Canada, and the U.K.

“This landmark is a testament to Bybit's commitment to adhering to robust regulatory frameworks while expanding our global presence,” Ben Zhou, Bybit’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We wholeheartedly support the regulatory objective of building a cryptocurrency industry that is both compliant, secure, and transparent.”

Companies in the European Union are preparing for new rules known as the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation, MiCA, that will allow them to serve the whole bloc with a license from a single member state. Cyprus is one of the EU members to introduce an advance registration regime before MiCA takes effect in 2024.

Cyprus was the home of FTX’s EU arm, until its license was withdrawn following the exchange’s abrupt collapse in November. Binance recently sought to withdraw its status in the country as part of an apparent regulatory consolidation anticipating MiCA.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.