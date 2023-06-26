Bybit Gains Crypto License in Cyprus
The Dubai-based crypto exchange strengthens its foothold in the European Union after its exit from Canada and the U.K.
Crypto exchange Bybit has gained a license for crypto exchange and custody services in Cyprus, the company said in a statement on Monday.
“This landmark is a testament to Bybit's commitment to adhering to robust regulatory frameworks while expanding our global presence,” Ben Zhou, Bybit’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We wholeheartedly support the regulatory objective of building a cryptocurrency industry that is both compliant, secure, and transparent.”
Companies in the European Union are preparing for new rules known as the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation, MiCA, that will allow them to serve the whole bloc with a license from a single member state. Cyprus is one of the EU members to introduce an advance registration regime before MiCA takes effect in 2024.
Cyprus was the home of FTX’s EU arm, until its license was withdrawn following the exchange’s abrupt collapse in November. Binance recently sought to withdraw its status in the country as part of an apparent regulatory consolidation anticipating MiCA.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.