Sam Bankman-Fried Can't Subpoena Law Firm Fenwick & West for Documents, U.S. Judge Rules

The founder of crypto enterprise FTX – who now faces criminal charges from U.S. prosecutors over the dramatic collapse of the exchange while it undergoes separate bankruptcy procedures in Delaware – argued in a May court filing that he'd relied on advice from the Silicon Valley law firm "on many of the issues that are now at the core" of the U.S. government's allegations against him. Bankman-Fried cited the opening of a North Dimension bank account and the use of auto-deleting Signal messages as examples of the legal advice he'd heeded.