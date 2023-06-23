Binance Ordered to Halt Offering Crypto Services in Belgium by Markets Regulator

Bitcoin
$31,232.30+3.57%
Ethereum
$1,923.47+1.78%
Binance Coin
$246.39+0.68%
XRP
$0.50115885+1.03%
Cardano
$0.30191800+2.97%
Dogecoin
$0.06917100+4.00%
Solana
$17.10+0.10%
Litecoin
$91.06+5.94%
Tron
$0.07316418+1.27%
Polygon
$0.68751187+3.06%
Polkadot
$5.11+4.54%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,111.84+3.59%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000807+2.10%
Avalanche
$13.47+4.64%
Binance USD
$0.99972066-0.02%
Uniswap
$4.90+2.29%
Bitcoin Cash
$189.52+39.28%
Chainlink
$6.14+9.18%
Monero
$151.99+1.56%
Cosmos
$9.42+2.34%
Ethereum Classic
$18.37+9.05%
Stellar
$0.08999800+3.70%
Internet Computer
$4.38+3.93%
Filecoin
$4.08+2.86%
Lido DAO
$1.96+2.18%
Hedera
$0.05276757+5.43%
Aptos
$7.94+4.20%
Crypto.com
$0.05889326+2.83%
Quant
$105.61+3.48%
Arbitrum
$1.15+3.14%
VeChain
$0.01936683+17.43%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40+4.03%
Stacks
$0.79588360-2.80%
The Graph
$0.11358629+3.80%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99810454+0.86%
Algorand
$0.13426659+5.93%
Optimism
$1.44+2.25%
Fantom
$0.31453991+5.97%
Elrond
$33.43+2.42%
ApeCoin
$2.25-1.35%
Aave
$57.45+2.18%
The Sandbox
$0.43953532+4.12%
EOS
$0.73950000+7.82%
Immutable X
$0.75673729+7.44%
Theta
$0.75798726+5.71%
Tezos
$0.80730500+4.03%
Decentraland
$0.39192487+5.17%
Bitcoin SV
$36.57+32.40%
Maker
$743.98-0.09%
Axie Infinity
$5.70+4.41%
NEO
$9.26+6.62%
Gala
$0.02658740+4.02%
Synthetix
$1.99+2.99%
Curve DAO Token
$0.69599350+2.90%
Injective Protocol
$7.24+1.10%
Flow
$0.55314961+1.05%
Kava.io
$0.94196830+3.86%
Luna Classic
$0.00009349+3.46%
IOTA
$0.17911950+4.25%
PAX Gold
$1,907.16-0.20%
eCash
$0.00002481+11.94%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+2.04%
Mina
$0.48680630-0.31%
Chiliz
$0.07798612+3.87%
Dash
$35.22+6.67%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94386828+0.64%
Woo Network
$0.22114827+4.29%
Nexo
$0.65595900+2.23%
Zilliqa
$0.02089779+9.65%
dYdX
$1.91+2.09%
Mask Network
$3.83+0.45%
Convex Finance
$3.83+0.59%
PancakeSwap
$1.44+0.75%
THORChain
$0.98334690+5.10%
Enjin
$0.29233803+4.29%
Flare
$0.01558497+1.69%
Loopring
$0.23085489+3.23%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19287500+3.78%
FLOKI
$0.00002781-1.91%
Illuvium
$48.50+1.82%
Oasis Network
$0.05222372+2.55%
BLUR
$0.36942083+1.16%
NEM
$0.02884422+4.74%
Qtum
$2.44+7.22%
Holo
$0.00143460+3.65%
Fetch.ai
$0.24302041+1.15%
Zcash
$29.24+9.06%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+5.62%
EthereumPoW
$2.23+18.34%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.63+12.49%
Celo
$0.46789689+4.64%
Ravencoin
$0.01924079+4.29%
Decred
$14.58+2.00%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.64+4.30%
Stepn
$0.23363451+5.52%
Kusama
$24.74+2.65%
SXP
$0.39040586+1.82%
Yearn Finance
$6,470.30+0.26%
Compound
$31.14+4.07%
ICON
$0.22012919+4.97%
JasmyCoin
$0.00440698+3.20%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.69016410+14.00%
Audius
$0.19535180+6.57%
IoTeX
$0.02047229+3.74%
Ankr
$0.02367918+5.67%
Moonbeam
$0.28869303+0.67%
Helium
$1.26-1.59%
Aragon
$4.45+1.44%
SafePal
$0.47642543+2.46%
0x
$0.20357433+5.65%
Wax
$0.04817039+4.72%
Band Protocol
$1.26+5.73%
Harmony
$0.01292211+3.57%
Siacoin
$0.00305598+4.27%
Waves
$1.55+3.74%
Joe
$0.41947760+5.56%
Synapse
$0.69505329+1.97%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18171707+1.09%
Sushiswap
$0.68125956+5.14%
Braintrust
$0.51704233-1.25%
Skale
$0.02818141+4.27%
TerraUSD
$0.01279356+4.15%
Gains Network
$4.08+2.55%
Livepeer
$4.35+0.42%
Stargate Finance
$0.59848190+2.29%
Amp
$0.00217818+2.04%
UMA Protocol
$1.62+1.20%
Lisk
$0.79763981+4.22%
Polymath Network
$0.12730000+6.26%
DigiByte
$0.00698340+4.77%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02295474+1.94%
Cartesi
$0.15102235+4.45%
iExec RLC
$1.39+3.48%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018-0.76%
Nervos Network
$0.00299931+4.45%
Kyber Network
$0.54790699+3.80%
Syscoin
$0.13175666+2.26%
MetisDAO
$21.46+3.64%
Nano
$0.69904694+3.51%
SPACE ID
$0.32414064+1.24%
Numeraire
$13.63-1.08%
OMG Network
$0.58860086+3.83%
Secret
$0.37179503+2.60%
Steem
$0.17940515+3.73%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Dent
$0.00081005+5.45%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.21+3.67%
Chromia
$0.13387811+3.37%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00170448+3.82%
Keep Network
$0.12983763+29.43%
WINkLink
$0.00007064+2.67%
Civic
$0.08210086+5.22%
NKN
$0.09927507+3.60%
MOBOX
$0.31680192+1.27%
Ren
$0.06305768+4.67%
Request
$0.08198812+5.94%
COTI
$0.05182060+3.94%
Bancor
$0.39686151+2.75%
Bifrost
$0.04658257+1.08%
Celsius
$0.13967582-3.89%
Spell Token
$0.00049130+3.02%
Sun Token
$0.00578011+2.36%
CEEK VR
$0.05892407+1.35%
Serum
$0.12378753+62.09%
XYO Network
$0.00362758+2.22%
Index Chain
$0.06085694+5.05%
SuperRare
$0.07197562+2.30%
Raydium
$0.20504247+7.40%
Stormx
$0.00396210+3.53%
RACA
$0.00012304+4.17%
Moonriver
$5.83+0.35%
Saitama
$0.00091404+2.63%
WazirX
$0.08867190+5.18%
Reef
$0.00175066+5.58%
Augur
$4.95+2.73%
Adventure Gold
$0.50870637-0.21%
Storj
$0.26573650+4.44%
Voyager Token
$0.12998159+8.70%
GAS
$2.55+4.37%
LooksRare
$0.06352096+1.46%
Orchid
$0.05524185+2.41%
Polkastarter
$0.32752350+2.26%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16466344+9.13%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16103707+3.02%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.72%
Verge
$0.00160424+2.83%
Enzyme
$17.92+7.53%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.54+2.31%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15426865+3.05%
Blue Zelle
$0.05777269+3.74%
Quickswap
$46.70+2.18%
CLV
$0.03646321-1.50%
Star Atlas
$0.00171976+3.07%
district0x
$0.02783597+1.59%
Stafi
$0.31269582+2.81%
Harvest Finance
$24.44+2.25%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00391961+6.28%
Rarible
$1.15+3.94%
Tokemak
$0.70970438+1.74%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01370936+4.44%
Quantstamp
$0.01191306-0.67%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02850363+17.22%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.10+5.77%
Pepe
$0.00000168+0.69%
Tether
$0.99982457-0.03%
USD Coin
$0.99953507-0.03%
Dai
$0.99919610-0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Binance Ordered to Halt Offering Crypto Services in Belgium by Markets Regulator

The crypto exchange is accused of serving Belgian customers from countries outside the European Economic Area in violation of the law, the Financial Services and Markets Authority said.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconJun 23, 2023 at 4:50 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 23, 2023 at 5:04 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, at Consensus Singapore 2018 (CoinDesk)

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, at Consensus Singapore 2018 (CoinDesk)

Belgium's top markets regulator is ordering embattled crypto exchange Binance to immediately cease serving local customers, according to a Friday notice.

The Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) said Binance is "offering and providing exchange services in Belgium between virtual currencies and legal currencies, as well as custody wallet services, from countries that are not members of the European Economic Area," which the regulator says is in violation of a prohibition.

"The FSMA has therefore ordered Binance to cease, with immediate effect, offering or providing any and all such services in Belgium," the notice said.

Binance is in the regulatory hot seat as it battles U.S. SEC allegations it violated securities laws and was recently revealed to be the subject of an investigation by French authorities. The exchange has also pulled out of European Economic Area markets like the Netherlands and Cyprus over regulatory issues.

Read more: UK Financial Watchdog Cancels Binance Permissions on Firm's Request

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.