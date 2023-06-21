Reviewing the Tether Documents

In the FOIL request, CoinDesk asked for “a copy of the asset reserve composition details backing the stablecoin Tether ($USDT) for Tether Operations Limited. These details should have been provided to the OAG as part of the investigation into iFinex which was settled earlier this year. I'm specifically only looking for information about what is backing Tether's reserves, including the document Tether claims to have sent OAG in May 2021.”