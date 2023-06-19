UK Crypto, Stablecoin Laws Approved by Parliament's Upper House

The U.K. wants the FSMB to give regulators the powers that they need to be able to set crypto rules that the Treasury, the government's finance arm, has been consulting on. New specific rules for the crypto sector could come within 12 months, Economic Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith told CNBC in April. The U.K. is trying to catch up with the European Union, which recently finalized its Markets in Crypto Assets regulation that has a predominant focus on stablecoins.