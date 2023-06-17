Binance, SEC Strike Deal to Move All U.S. Customer Funds, Wallet Keys Back Onshore

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, of the District Court for the District of Columbia, told the parties that it would be better for them to come to an agreement on a proposed stipulation than to have her craft a restraining order, noting that a TRO comes with a two week limit for a more in depth hearing. Two weeks would be insufficient time to prepare, given the more than 4,000 pages of exhibits the parties have already filed, she said during a hearing earlier this week.