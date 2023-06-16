U.S. Banking Watchdog Makes Case for Tokenization, Just Not on Public Blockchains

Bitcoin
$25,790.14+3.30%
Ethereum
$1,680.32+2.40%
Binance Coin
$237.66+2.15%
XRP
$0.46253721-2.60%
Cardano
$0.25930600+0.13%
Dogecoin
$0.06150669+1.22%
Tron
$0.07002176-0.40%
Solana
$14.94+2.44%
Litecoin
$75.44+2.35%
Polkadot
$4.36+0.86%
Polygon
$0.57988370-1.44%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.08%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,731.76+3.24%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000670+2.08%
Avalanche
$11.45+2.05%
Uniswap
$4.47+3.75%
Chainlink
$5.24+0.10%
Cosmos
$8.67+1.68%
Monero
$134.27+0.50%
Ethereum Classic
$15.03+0.81%
Stellar
$0.07684900+1.17%
Bitcoin Cash
$104.55+0.17%
Internet Computer
$3.95+1.67%
Quant
$109.02+10.60%
Filecoin
$3.63+1.69%
Lido DAO
$1.73+5.60%
Crypto.com
$0.05289837+1.94%
Hedera
$0.04346549+1.74%
Aptos
$6.16+1.05%
Arbitrum
$0.95393048+2.93%
NEAR Protocol
$1.21+3.45%
VeChain
$0.01455699-2.60%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99835268+0.22%
The Graph
$0.09725505+1.16%
Algorand
$0.11189087+1.74%
Elrond
$31.35+9.23%
Stacks
$0.55860202+14.27%
ApeCoin
$2.07-1.90%
Fantom
$0.25972813+1.93%
Aave
$50.28+1.04%
Optimism
$1.11+2.36%
The Sandbox
$0.37340841+1.05%
EOS
$0.61984300-2.83%
Tezos
$0.71200000+0.28%
Theta
$0.64499119+1.62%
Immutable X
$0.61238200+3.33%
Maker
$675.94+5.49%
Decentraland
$0.33278831+1.18%
Synthetix
$1.80+2.77%
Axie Infinity
$4.75+1.76%
Luna Classic
$0.00009363-2.26%
NEO
$7.71-0.14%
Gala
$0.02180267+0.59%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61416542+1.60%
PAX Gold
$1,932.42+0.05%
Bitcoin SV
$25.43+4.04%
BitTorrent
$0.00000051-3.42%
Injective Protocol
$5.97+6.38%
Flow
$0.45738522+0.30%
Kava.io
$0.75663137+2.32%
IOTA
$0.15472073+2.95%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93493296+8.60%
eCash
$0.00001966+1.23%
Mina
$0.40759535+2.12%
Chiliz
$0.06630424+1.51%
Dash
$30.55+4.08%
Nexo
$0.59952046+0.78%
Woo Network
$0.17335320+5.64%
PancakeSwap
$1.39+4.22%
Mask Network
$3.44+2.29%
Zilliqa
$0.01697736+1.81%
dYdX
$1.69+7.46%
Loopring
$0.21369805+2.05%
Convex Finance
$3.29+3.11%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17072000+2.72%
Enjin
$0.25309782+2.70%
Flare
$0.01444563+3.44%
THORChain
$0.82870128+4.28%
Illuvium
$43.50+2.63%
BLUR
$0.34124255+5.52%
NEM
$0.02589123+0.57%
Holo
$0.00127024+1.40%
Oasis Network
$0.04446692+0.90%
FLOKI
$0.00002157+3.13%
Qtum
$2.04-0.34%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+4.92%
Decred
$14.22+2.91%
Zcash
$24.52-0.90%
Ravencoin
$0.01693510-0.57%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.38+2.09%
Celo
$0.39550928+0.84%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.65+7.44%
Fetch.ai
$0.18753799+6.14%
Kusama
$21.47+4.61%
Compound
$27.39+3.64%
Yearn Finance
$5,568.87+0.77%
Stepn
$0.19236908+4.00%
SXP
$0.31484641+1.29%
Audius
$0.16935158+1.18%
Helium
$1.23+1.68%
ICON
$0.18403943+6.43%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58555357+1.02%
JasmyCoin
$0.00357182+2.91%
IoTeX
$0.01745198+1.88%
Ankr
$0.01942036+1.23%
EthereumPoW
$1.44+0.67%
Braintrust
$0.60551853-5.21%
0x
$0.17186642+1.10%
Moonbeam
$0.21243993+1.55%
Wax
$0.04104503+2.01%
Waves
$1.36+1.24%
Aragon
$3.38+8.45%
Siacoin
$0.00261990+2.62%
Band Protocol
$1.05-3.15%
SafePal
$0.35692310+0.99%
Harmony
$0.01046064+1.20%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16924326+3.46%
TerraUSD
$0.01217420+0.22%
Sushiswap
$0.59506030+3.52%
Gains Network
$3.74+2.04%
Stargate Finance
$0.55549207+2.86%
Amp
$0.00199998-0.20%
Livepeer
$3.87+1.84%
Skale
$0.02403347+1.26%
Synapse
$0.56908221+7.25%
Joe
$0.31246763+3.86%
UMA Protocol
$1.47+0.76%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Lisk
$0.69598780-0.92%
DigiByte
$0.00599806-1.46%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01923528+1.70%
Polymath Network
$0.10430000+5.57%
Cartesi
$0.12633329+3.55%
Syscoin
$0.12525825+3.09%
iExec RLC
$1.21+1.24%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+5.36%
Nano
$0.64939152+3.36%
Kyber Network
$0.47424925+0.47%
Nervos Network
$0.00253781-4.05%
SPACE ID
$0.29235408-1.60%
MetisDAO
$18.47+1.85%
OMG Network
$0.54727510+2.91%
Numeraire
$11.79+4.99%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.01+6.62%
Steem
$0.15711755+3.10%
Chromia
$0.11594953+0.50%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00152399+3.84%
Dent
$0.00066546+2.56%
Secret
$0.30149634+1.91%
WINkLink
$0.00006241+1.01%
MOBOX
$0.29527088+1.04%
Bifrost
$0.04501323+4.74%
Civic
$0.06970604+0.84%
NKN
$0.08539603+1.37%
Request
$0.07119413+2.33%
COTI
$0.04505246+3.52%
Bancor
$0.34965470+2.18%
Ren
$0.05354324+1.50%
Spell Token
$0.00043804+1.90%
Sun Token
$0.00528971-0.15%
Keep Network
$0.08489564+3.94%
CEEK VR
$0.05522538+2.57%
Celsius
$0.10544515-3.87%
XYO Network
$0.00330381+1.52%
Index Chain
$0.05637714+0.96%
SuperRare
$0.06371120+3.26%
Augur
$4.88-3.81%
Raydium
$0.17797927+9.37%
Stormx
$0.00339766+2.17%
Adventure Gold
$0.46967135-1.01%
WazirX
$0.07948016+2.73%
RACA
$0.00010799+2.37%
Saitama
$0.00079114+2.52%
Reef
$0.00153085+0.30%
Moonriver
$4.94+6.62%
Storj
$0.22168998+0.85%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16580178+2.13%
GAS
$2.23+0.24%
LooksRare
$0.05561893+7.21%
Voyager Token
$0.10231593+5.03%
Orchid
$0.04799868+2.33%
Polkastarter
$0.27305648+2.75%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14007356+4.99%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-17.09%
Verge
$0.00143099-2.14%
Enzyme
$15.99-1.32%
district0x
$0.02889420+27.43%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14139284+1.06%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.16+3.25%
Serum
$0.05382152+1.24%
Star Atlas
$0.00164475+6.43%
Blue Zelle
$0.04923529+2.08%
Quickswap
$41.86+3.31%
CLV
$0.03044027+1.13%
Stafi
$0.30510008+17.74%
Harvest Finance
$21.93+4.79%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00332684+4.03%
Rarible
$1.10+5.02%
Tokemak
$0.64996187+1.14%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01220517+1.27%
Quantstamp
$0.01124064+2.65%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02456136-9.65%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.88774892-4.32%
Pepe
$0.00000093+7.96%
Tether
$0.99862818+0.04%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.07%
Dai
$1.00+0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

U.S. Banking Watchdog Makes Case for Tokenization, Just Not on Public Blockchains

OCC chief Michael Hsu – a crypto critic – argued asset tokenization is the future, but he said centralized efforts are the way ahead.

By Jesse Hamilton
AccessTimeIconJun 16, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 16, 2023 at 4:10 p.m. UTC
Acting OCC chief Michael Hsu

Acting OCC chief Michael Hsu (Jesse Hamilton/CoinDesk)

Self-styled crypto skeptic Michael Hsu, the acting head of the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), said tokenization of assets is a serious advance into the future of finance, but decentralized blockchains may be too problematic to handle that movement.

Achieving decentralization, security and scale all at once “is not possible with a public blockchain,” Hsu said at an American Bankers Association event on Friday.

“As a result, the crypto industry remains largely self-referential and disconnected from the real world,” he said. The sector is “immature and rife with risks, despite several years in the mainstream spotlight, billions of dollars of venture capital investment and millions of hours of code commits.”

Though U.S. banking regulators including the OCC have warned the institutions they regulate that involvement in crypto needs exacting scrutiny, a number of financial firms – including Wall Street banks – have experimented with managing their own blockchain projects. Hsu said such “centrally operated, trusted blockchains have the potential to deliver security and achieve scale efficiently.” He added that tokenization “does not require decentralization and trustlessness.”

“With tokenization, the instruction, transaction, and settlement can theoretically be collapsed into a single step, removing those frictions – provided, of course, that the technology is interoperable with central bank money and real-world settlement systems,” he said. “The legal foundations for tokenization need to be developed.”

Read More: Wall Street Giant DTCC Launches Private Blockchain in Big Crypto-Milestone for TradFi

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jesse Hamilton

Jesse Hamilton is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for global policy and regulation. He doesn't hold any crypto.

Follow @jesseahamilton on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.