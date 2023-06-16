Tether’s Banking Relationships, Commercial Paper Exposure Detailed in Newly Released Legal Documents

Tether (USDT) is the world’s largest stablecoin, holding a significant role as the counterparty asset for crypto trades on countless exchanges. It is designed to hold its value against the U.S. dollar, with Tether claiming it holds at least a dollar’s worth of assets in reserve for every single USDT token in circulation. The company has long been dogged by concerns that USDT has been less than fully backed, concerns the New York State Attorney General’s office seemingly vindicated in April 2019 when it announced that Tether had loaned some $850 million in reserves to Bitfinex, an exchange it shares corporate officers and parentage with. Bitfinex lost access to that amount of its own funds when its payment processor was seized by authorities.