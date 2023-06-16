OKCoin Accused by FDIC of Making False Claims About Customer Protections

Bitcoin
$25,556.52+2.19%
Ethereum
$1,666.51+1.09%
Binance Coin
$238.31+0.61%
XRP
$0.48020272-0.08%
Cardano
$0.26374700+0.78%
Dogecoin
$0.06182582+2.95%
Tron
$0.07107662-1.33%
Solana
$14.84-0.00%
Litecoin
$75.22+3.10%
Polygon
$0.59032969-4.90%
Polkadot
$4.38-4.93%
Binance USD
$0.99948780+0.03%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,523.03+1.84%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000678+2.43%
Avalanche
$11.48-0.50%
Uniswap
$4.42-3.41%
Chainlink
$5.29-0.03%
Cosmos
$8.72+1.08%
Monero
$135.40+2.51%
Ethereum Classic
$15.05+0.34%
Stellar
$0.07738000-2.02%
Bitcoin Cash
$105.03+1.51%
Internet Computer
$3.97+5.12%
Filecoin
$3.65+1.41%
Lido DAO
$1.71+2.70%
Quant
$97.44-0.83%
Crypto.com
$0.05262987+1.48%
Hedera
$0.04244664-8.14%
Aptos
$6.23+1.28%
Arbitrum
$0.95373348+1.60%
NEAR Protocol
$1.20+1.56%
VeChain
$0.01468930-6.02%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99985037+0.13%
The Graph
$0.09848706+1.22%
Algorand
$0.11234367-1.65%
ApeCoin
$2.09-1.30%
Elrond
$29.78-0.21%
Stacks
$0.53489591+10.83%
Optimism
$1.13+3.62%
Aave
$50.10-1.53%
Fantom
$0.25839098+0.90%
EOS
$0.63520000-1.01%
The Sandbox
$0.37621853+0.69%
Tezos
$0.71600000-3.49%
Theta
$0.65133316+3.93%
Immutable X
$0.61423910+6.38%
Decentraland
$0.33338517-0.09%
Maker
$645.18+1.16%
Synthetix
$1.77+0.61%
NEO
$7.84+1.74%
Axie Infinity
$4.78+1.02%
Luna Classic
$0.00009106-3.24%
Gala
$0.02192598+1.74%
Curve DAO Token
$0.60827798+5.49%
PAX Gold
$1,929.37+0.64%
BitTorrent
$0.00000052-2.74%
Bitcoin SV
$24.98+3.13%
Flow
$0.45749763+0.37%
Injective Protocol
$5.90+0.71%
Kava.io
$0.75405366-1.55%
IOTA
$0.15399024+0.03%
eCash
$0.00001981+1.36%
Mina
$0.40389002+3.04%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.86094994+2.35%
Chiliz
$0.06683360+2.08%
Dash
$29.79+1.62%
Nexo
$0.59184296-1.28%
Woo Network
$0.16878818+5.61%
Mask Network
$3.50+3.08%
PancakeSwap
$1.37+1.23%
Zilliqa
$0.01699715+0.48%
dYdX
$1.66+7.68%
Loopring
$0.21463658+1.97%
Convex Finance
$3.28+2.86%
Enjin
$0.25514614+1.77%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16933000+2.28%
Flare
$0.01456840+0.95%
THORChain
$0.82318373+3.62%
Illuvium
$43.40+1.61%
NEM
$0.02594797+1.74%
BLUR
$0.32872167+4.37%
Holo
$0.00127537+0.72%
Oasis Network
$0.04487598+0.84%
Qtum
$2.05+0.70%
FLOKI
$0.00002152+0.60%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.79%
Decred
$14.02-6.10%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.02+8.42%
Zcash
$24.60+0.26%
Ravencoin
$0.01717247+0.30%
Celo
$0.39956831+0.96%
Fetch.ai
$0.18288345+0.84%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.36+2.09%
Kusama
$20.93-1.40%
Compound
$27.04+1.68%
Yearn Finance
$5,546.96+1.41%
Stepn
$0.19218660+3.45%
Helium
$1.25+1.19%
SXP
$0.31599423-0.37%
Audius
$0.17027223-0.66%
ICON
$0.18092975+2.81%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58672674-0.21%
JasmyCoin
$0.00360547+3.37%
IoTeX
$0.01739222+2.07%
Ankr
$0.01936308+0.17%
EthereumPoW
$1.46+0.75%
Braintrust
$0.62099172-2.62%
0x
$0.17271572+2.17%
Moonbeam
$0.21264776-0.34%
Band Protocol
$1.08+9.50%
Waves
$1.37+2.55%
Wax
$0.04073782+1.17%
Siacoin
$0.00262375+1.03%
SafePal
$0.35854664+0.07%
Aragon
$3.28+9.56%
Harmony
$0.01053619+1.82%
TerraUSD
$0.01249933+6.54%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16648819+2.75%
Gains Network
$3.75-0.31%
Sushiswap
$0.59091642+5.71%
Amp
$0.00202877+1.22%
Stargate Finance
$0.55580289+2.41%
Skale
$0.02416400-0.39%
Livepeer
$3.87+1.79%
Synapse
$0.56494309+4.34%
UMA Protocol
$1.47+0.15%
Joe
$0.30887317+4.88%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Lisk
$0.70027601-2.45%
DigiByte
$0.00607111-3.92%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01973766+3.27%
Polymath Network
$0.10313518+0.72%
Cartesi
$0.12543512-1.49%
Syscoin
$0.12587930-0.12%
Kyber Network
$0.48442858+2.88%
iExec RLC
$1.21+2.57%
Nano
$0.63899299-1.04%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-4.25%
Nervos Network
$0.00253789-4.94%
SPACE ID
$0.29115538+3.96%
MetisDAO
$18.49+1.09%
OMG Network
$0.54156565+1.49%
Numeraire
$11.58+0.49%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.85-0.95%
Steem
$0.15501689+1.02%
Chromia
$0.11655505+2.94%
Dent
$0.00066731+1.18%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00152107+2.77%
Secret
$0.30064935-1.03%
WINkLink
$0.00006266+0.43%
MOBOX
$0.29743931-1.06%
Civic
$0.07002271+1.48%
Bifrost
$0.04392691+1.91%
NKN
$0.08559952-0.64%
Request
$0.07125841+0.82%
COTI
$0.04475325-1.42%
Bancor
$0.34810474+0.58%
Ren
$0.05306058-0.38%
Spell Token
$0.00044189+2.86%
Sun Token
$0.00534767+0.55%
Celsius
$0.11274863+2.32%
CEEK VR
$0.05587119+4.82%
Keep Network
$0.08287600+3.00%
XYO Network
$0.00347317+0.72%
Index Chain
$0.05716821+1.99%
SuperRare
$0.06407654+3.19%
Augur
$4.85-13.41%
Stormx
$0.00341183+2.48%
WazirX
$0.07960275+0.80%
RACA
$0.00010859+2.63%
Adventure Gold
$0.46667954-6.20%
Raydium
$0.16683121+0.11%
Saitama
$0.00079278+3.91%
Reef
$0.00153712+0.78%
Moonriver
$4.88+3.47%
Storj
$0.22353199+0.49%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16612059+1.73%
GAS
$2.25-1.22%
LooksRare
$0.05536712+6.39%
Voyager Token
$0.10045904+5.37%
Orchid
$0.04773985-1.86%
Polkastarter
$0.27323108+1.20%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13870438+4.11%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+22.51%
Verge
$0.00142420-5.33%
Enzyme
$16.15-5.93%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14143375-1.04%
district0x
$0.02770718+6.98%
Serum
$0.05467027+4.75%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.13+0.38%
Blue Zelle
$0.04964824+0.30%
Quickswap
$41.87+2.15%
Star Atlas
$0.00156356-1.14%
CLV
$0.03055767-0.20%
Stafi
$0.27135889+1.85%
Harvest Finance
$21.67+2.01%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00332511+2.63%
Rarible
$1.06+5.29%
Tokemak
$0.64250676-1.10%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01197747-1.90%
Quantstamp
$0.01111621+0.35%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02440956+4.21%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.89737231+9.58%
Pepe
$0.00000091+3.52%
Tether
$0.99878918-0.07%
USD Coin
$0.99989515-0.03%
Dai
$1.00+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

OKCoin Accused by FDIC of Making False Claims About Customer Protections

The U.S. banking agency demanded the exchange halt “misleading representations” of backing from FDIC insurance.

By Jesse Hamilton
AccessTimeIconJun 16, 2023 at 2:58 a.m. UTC
FDIC logo

(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

OKCoin must scrub misleading statements that suggest its customers’ accounts are protected by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), the U.S. banking regulator ordered late Thursday, complaining the company is making false claims.

The FDIC has demanded OKCoin USA Inc., the San Francisco-based sister exchange to OKX, remove any offending claims from its site immediately or face a possible enforcement action for violating U.S. banking law, the FDIC said in its letter to CEO Hong Fang. It’s the latest of several such warnings to crypto firms from the banking watchdog.

“OKCoin is not FDIC-insured and the FDIC does not insure non-deposit products,” the agency said in its cease-and-desist demand. “By not distinguishing between U.S.-dollar deposits and crypto assets, the statements imply FDIC insurance coverage applies to all customer funds (including crypto assets).”

The agency cited three examples of “false and misleading representations,” including a mention on its website that the Provenance Blockchain’s HASH token on OKCoin had “received broad regulatory acceptance from the SEC, OCC, FED, and the FDIC” and a  2020 posting to the company’s website, where it advertised itself as “Licensed across the US with FDIC insurance on OKCoin accounts.” It also cited a company official’s Twitter post that “if you are in the US we offer FDIC insurance on USD deposits.”

A request for comment sent to the CEO late Thursday wasn’t immediately answered.

The regulator previously sent similar orders to now-bankrupt Voyager Digital and to FTX.US, after then-CEO Brett Harrison suggested in a tweet that the company was covered by the regulator. The FDIC had also issued a broader warning to the crypto sector, saying FDIC protections focus only on banks, not crypto firms that have FDIC-insured bank accounts.

Read More: Crypto Exchange OKCoin Suspends Trading of Miami and NYC CityCoins

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jesse Hamilton

Jesse Hamilton is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for global policy and regulation. He doesn't hold any crypto.

Follow @jesseahamilton on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.